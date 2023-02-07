Read full article on original website
Warm Sunday, turning stormy this week
What a super Super Bowl Sunday! High temps soared into the lower 60s for the ABQ metro and middle to upper 60s south and east. The clouds cleared away for northern and western NM, however, clouds and even lighter sprinkles fell for parts of the southeast corner. Hope you enjoyed the warmth since two major winter storms are on their way this week. The first one arrives Monday afternoon with mountain snow north, valley rain for the evening commute, and high wind gusts over southern NM.
Milder start, great looking Sunday ahead
Good Sunday morning everyone! Temps are a solid 10-15° warmer than yesterday morning. A couple of light sprinkles are possible in the East Mountains, otherwise we’ll clear out from west to east today. Enjoy the day, since it’ll be the warmest day in the forecast. High temps will reach 60° in the Rio Grande Valley, near 70° close to Roswell/Carlsbad and in the middle 50s for Santa Fe. Clouds increase late tonight as a powerful storm moves over the desert southwest.
Warmer weather before multiple winter storms next week
The storm system that impacted New Mexico yesterday is well to our east, but temperatures have stayed cool in it’s wake. Overnight lows will once again be 5-15 degrees cooler than average for this time of year, with wind chill a slight factor very early Saturday morning. Tomorrow will be a lot more seasonable as high pressure builds over the state, funneling in warmer air from northern Mexico.
Cloudy skies, milder temps this evening
Temperatures have warmed a solid 15-20° this afternoon for eastern NM. Our winds have shifted, and so we’re seeing some milder temps with moisture arriving from the west. Skies will remain mainly cloudy throughout the evening. However, we’re finally closer to the average for the first time in five days. We’ll catch one more day of even warmer temperatures statewide.
Frigid start, milder afternoon as clouds increase
Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to mainly clear skies and very cold temps! Temps are below 0° once again for the northern mountains! So bundle up this morning. At least we’ll warm up a solid 10-15° this afternoon as we turn our winds around from the west/southwest. This will give us some moisture and mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs will reach near 50° for Santa Fe, lower 50s for the ABQ metro, and upper 50s for southeastern NM. It’ll be a much warmer Sunday morning as well with partly cloudy skies. It’ll be the warmest day of the week with highs approaching 70° near Roswell and near 60° for Albuquerque with more sun than clouds.
Warmer weather this weekend before an active pattern returns into next week
The storm system that impacted New Mexico yesterday is well to our east, but temperatures have stayed cool in it’s wake. Still, highs were 5-15 degrees warmer than yesterday east but still well below average for this time of year. Tomorrow will be a lot more seasonable as high pressure builds over the state, funneling in warmer air from northern Mexico.
Chilly Friday, but warmer weekend in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is very cold, but quiet. Temperatures will stay chilly and cooler than normal Friday. Winds will be light and skies will be sunny!. A big rebound arrives on Saturday, and temperatures will climb back towards normal, and even warmer than normal on Sunday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Saturday, with slightly more sunshine on Sunday. Winds will stay mostly light through the weekend. The next storm will arrive on Monday, bringing widespread mountain snow and valley rain and mix to the state.
Windy and snow showers in eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow showers are coming down in northeast New Mexico and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Roads are already snow-covered at Raton Pass, and the road conditions will worsen along I-25, and in the rest of the northeast highlands and east plains throughout the morning commute.
Blizzard likely for some, high-impact storm likely for all
School and road closures are likely next Wednesday with a major winter storm set to bring dangerous travel to the region.
Steady snow east, windy and cold Thursday
A quick moving snow maker is bringing a couple inches of snow to northeast New Mexico. Johnson and Bartlett Passes are impacted this afternoon with closures near Clayton and also east of Clines Corners from several accidents. So use caution this afternoon and avoid travel if possible east. Otherwise, it’s dry and breezy for central and western NM. Wind speeds are 15-25 mph with gusts 35-40 mph throughout the day. Bundle up since wind chills will feel well below freezing too! The snow showers will continue pushing south later today before clearing out for the evening commute.
Winter storm impacting eastern New Mexico
A winter storm is impacting eastern New Mexico this afternoon. The winter storm has caused several major road closings and has forced several schools to dismiss students early. Interstate 40 between Clines Corners and Santa Rosa has been closed as emergency crews respond to several crashes caused by winter weather...
Calm before another storm arrives Thursday
After a good amount of snow across New Mexico yesterday, we are taking a break from active conditions this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine has returned to the state with dry conditions, although a bit of a breeze is still sticking around with gusts up to 30 mph – nothing too significant. Today will be the calm before our next storm arrives tomorrow.
Impact Day: Winter storm moves through New Mexico today
A winter storm moving through New Mexico on Tuesday has canceled or delayed classes in Albuquerque and across New Mexico. Albuquerque can expect to see impact weather through noon today as snow showers continue to fall across the state and the metro. No advisories have been issued for the city,...
Chance of snow all day
The RRO office got a light dusting this morning.(Michaela Helean) There is a small chance of light snow all day today after the light dusting last night. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Sharply colder temperatures are expected area wide today behind a backdoor cold front. Snow showers will peak in coverage this morning across central New Mexico before slowly waning during the evening hours.”
The Rockies are having a snowy winter, but not all of that water will make it to the Colorado River
New data show a snowy start to 2023 for the Colorado River basin. Inflows into Lake Powell, the nation’s second-largest reservoir, are currently projected to be 117% of average during spring runoff thanks to heavy winter precipitation in the Rocky Mountains. The beleaguered river is shrinking due to climate...
Calm before a storm arrives tomorrow
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today was lovely and warm across New Mexico – over 15 degrees warmer than average across the east. This warmth will come to an end for parts of the state as a storm arrives early tomorrow morning. The storm will approach the state from the northwest, beginning to impact southern Colorado and the Four Corners areas early Monday morning.
El Niño 62% likely by fall; why chances aren’t higher
If the odds of El Nino rise, especially beyond spring, then NOAA will activate the ENSO Alert System.
New Mexico Historic Sites To Support ‘The Great Backyard Bird Count’ Feb. 17-20
SANTA FE — The Great Backyard Bird Count flies into New Mexico!. New Mexico Historic Sites (NMHS) will be hosting guided bird tours and collecting tallies Feb. 17-20, in Coronado Historic Site (CHS), Jemez Historic Site (JHS), and Los Luceros Historic Site (LLHS) as part of the Great Backyard Bird Count.
New Mexico team returns after crossing Atlantic Ocean for mental health fundraiser
Team Guardian crossed the finish line in Antigua last week and say they're happy to be back on land.
Rabid fox bites person in southern New Mexico county
SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials say an aggressive fox found in Sierra County recently tested positive for rabies. Now, health officials are warning ranchers, farmers and pet owners to vaccinate their animals against the viral disease. The New Mexico Department of Health says the fox was found in a rural residential area in […]
