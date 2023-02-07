Read full article on original website
‘Multiple’ people taken to hospital after Highway 17 Bypass crash in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people were injured in a Saturday afternoon crash in Horry County, according to Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Evans. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Pine Island Road in Myrtle Beach, Evans said. A portion of the highway was blocked for a short time.
Three Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision in Horry County, SC
Three individuals were injured in a car crash that took place in Horry County, South Carolina, on Saturday morning. According to Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR), the incident occurred at 8:10 a.m. near the intersection of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop. The three victims were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, however, no details regarding their current conditions were released.
Highway Patrol: Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in South Carolina
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that they responded to a motorcycle crash on Saturday.
SCHP: Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV on Highway 52 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV while attempting to cross a Florence County roadway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 7:40 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 52 south of Lake City, the SCHP said. A 2015 Lexus SUV was traveling south on […]
Pedestrian killed in overnight crash near Little River, SCHP says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was killed following an overnight crash in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 1 a.m. Saturday on Nelson Road near Little River, the SCHP said. A 2012 Dodge Journey was traveling south on Nelson Road when it struck a pedestrian walking […]
Man allegedly leads police on wrong-way, 135 mph chase; crashes into lifeguard stand in Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in North Myrtle Beach arrested a man after a chase that included him going 135 mph and driving the wrong way on South Carolina Highway 31, according to police reports obtained by News13. Police arrested 21-year-old David Aleksandr Bordak shortly after midnight Tuesday. He’s charged with a number […]
Crash blocks lanes along Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach area; 1 hurt
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers are being asked to avoid Highway 17 Bypass near Highway 544 due to a crash. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 8:45 a.m. Thursday to Highway 17 Bypass and Deerfield Avenue for a wreck involving two cars. One person was taken...
Socastee Dollar Tree Robbery Suspect Arrested After Community Tip
On Wednesday evening, a man entered the Dollar Tree located off of Highway 544 in Socastee, South Carolina, and robbed the store at gunpoint. The suspect, described as a middle-aged male, approached the cashier and demanded money from the register. The cashier complied, and the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
50-year-old man reported missing in Robeson County, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 50-year-old man has been reported missing in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Keith Polimeda, of Shannon, is 6-foot-1, weighs 250 pounds and is bald, the sheriff’s office said. It is unclear where Polimeda was last seen. Anyone with information about Polimeda’s location is asked […]
Body Found in Car Outside of Lumberton Leads to Murder Investigation
Two individuals, Tyler Jacob Scott and Destinee Scott, have been taken into custody in relation to the death of Timothy O. Jacobs, whose body was found in a car on a field outside of Lumberton, North Carolina. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) has charged the two individuals with first-degree murder and other undisclosed felony offenses.
Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
The search for 22-year-old boater Tyler Doyle has now stretched into its third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.
Sunset Beach Police Department: Speed limit reduced on Old Georgetown RD SW
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department wants drivers to be aware of a change to the speed limit on US 179/Old Georgetown Road SW. Signs have been posted to reflect the change from 55 miles per hour signs to 45 miles per hour.
North Myrtle Beach police recover gear stolen while delivering supplies to Naval ships
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said it recovered gear that was stolen while the agency was delivering supplies to Naval ships on Thursday. The department provided an update on Friday saying that “thanks to the assistance of our community we have recovered this...
Car overturns along Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet area; injuries reported
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash is causing back-ups near Huntington Beach State Park in the Murrells Inlet area. Midway Fire Rescue said it is responding Tuesday night to the wreck that happened along Highway 17 Bypass near Wesley Road. First responders said one car is reported overturned...
North Myrtle Beach fire chief to retire in April after 8 years in position, officials say
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected because a previous version contained incorrect biographical information about North Myrtle Beach Deputy Fire Chief Billy Floyd. NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain will retire in April, public information officer Donald Graham told News13 Friday morning. Spain has been at the […]
Repairs to first section of Cherry Grove Pier near completion
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Reconstruction of the first portion of the Chery Grove Pier is almost done!. Cherry Grove Pier said Friday the first section is almost complete before the rainy weekend begins. Repairs to the Ppier began last month after it fell victim to the path of Hurricane...
GCSO: Traffic stop leads to handgun seizures and three arrests
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office (GSCO) arrested three men on Feb. 9 for unlawfully carrying firearms. Jaheim Johnson, 19, Jakaii Pickney, 19, and Omar Sumpter, 20, all of Georgetown, were arrested in Dunbar following a traffic stop shortly after 4 p.m., according to a press release.
Man arrested on drug charges after Georgetown County traffic stop
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested on drug charges following an overnight traffic stop Friday in the Oatland community of Georgetown County, deputies said. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on 38-year-old David Gillyard, Jr., Oatland Road. But after the initial stop, authorities said Gillyard locked his […]
