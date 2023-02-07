Read full article on original website
Walmart is Closing These Pickup & Delivery Locations in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Albuquerque leaders worry Walmart closing will cause 'food desert'JM McBrideAlbuquerque, NM
Walmart is set to close nearly half a dozen locations in the coming weekscreteAlbuquerque, NM
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
KRQE News 13
Milder start, great looking Sunday ahead
Good Sunday morning everyone! Temps are a solid 10-15° warmer than yesterday morning. A couple of light sprinkles are possible in the East Mountains, otherwise we’ll clear out from west to east today. Enjoy the day, since it’ll be the warmest day in the forecast. High temps will reach 60° in the Rio Grande Valley, near 70° close to Roswell/Carlsbad and in the middle 50s for Santa Fe. Clouds increase late tonight as a powerful storm moves over the desert southwest.
KRQE News 13
Warmer weather before multiple winter storms next week
The storm system that impacted New Mexico yesterday is well to our east, but temperatures have stayed cool in it’s wake. Overnight lows will once again be 5-15 degrees cooler than average for this time of year, with wind chill a slight factor very early Saturday morning. Tomorrow will be a lot more seasonable as high pressure builds over the state, funneling in warmer air from northern Mexico.
KRQE News 13
Cloudy skies, milder temps this evening
Temperatures have warmed a solid 15-20° this afternoon for eastern NM. Our winds have shifted, and so we’re seeing some milder temps with moisture arriving from the west. Skies will remain mainly cloudy throughout the evening. However, we’re finally closer to the average for the first time in five days. We’ll catch one more day of even warmer temperatures statewide.
weather5280.com
VIDEO: Significant winter storms will create impacts across the country this week
The combination of two storm systems will be problematic for the country this week. We know many of you work in a sector particularly prone to risks this time of year, so here's a video to break down what's happening. Click here to watch. For those of you in Colorado,...
KRQE News 13
Chilly Friday, but warmer weekend in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is very cold, but quiet. Temperatures will stay chilly and cooler than normal Friday. Winds will be light and skies will be sunny!. A big rebound arrives on Saturday, and temperatures will climb back towards normal, and even warmer than normal on Sunday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Saturday, with slightly more sunshine on Sunday. Winds will stay mostly light through the weekend. The next storm will arrive on Monday, bringing widespread mountain snow and valley rain and mix to the state.
KRQE News 13
Frigid start, milder afternoon as clouds increase
Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to mainly clear skies and very cold temps! Temps are below 0° once again for the northern mountains! So bundle up this morning. At least we’ll warm up a solid 10-15° this afternoon as we turn our winds around from the west/southwest. This will give us some moisture and mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs will reach near 50° for Santa Fe, lower 50s for the ABQ metro, and upper 50s for southeastern NM. It’ll be a much warmer Sunday morning as well with partly cloudy skies. It’ll be the warmest day of the week with highs approaching 70° near Roswell and near 60° for Albuquerque with more sun than clouds.
Blizzard likely for some, high-impact storm likely for all
School and road closures are likely next Wednesday with a major winter storm set to bring dangerous travel to the region.
PHOTOS: Snow day in North Georgia
Channel 2 Action News sent pictures of what they saw on their snow day.
KOAT 7
Winter storm impacting eastern New Mexico
A winter storm is impacting eastern New Mexico this afternoon. The winter storm has caused several major road closings and has forced several schools to dismiss students early. Interstate 40 between Clines Corners and Santa Rosa has been closed as emergency crews respond to several crashes caused by winter weather...
KRQE News 13
Warmer weather this weekend before an active pattern returns into next week
The storm system that impacted New Mexico yesterday is well to our east, but temperatures have stayed cool in it’s wake. Still, highs were 5-15 degrees warmer than yesterday east but still well below average for this time of year. Tomorrow will be a lot more seasonable as high pressure builds over the state, funneling in warmer air from northern Mexico.
KRQE News 13
Windy and snow showers in eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow showers are coming down in northeast New Mexico and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Roads are already snow-covered at Raton Pass, and the road conditions will worsen along I-25, and in the rest of the northeast highlands and east plains throughout the morning commute.
KRQE News 13
Steady snow east, windy and cold Thursday
A quick moving snow maker is bringing a couple inches of snow to northeast New Mexico. Johnson and Bartlett Passes are impacted this afternoon with closures near Clayton and also east of Clines Corners from several accidents. So use caution this afternoon and avoid travel if possible east. Otherwise, it’s dry and breezy for central and western NM. Wind speeds are 15-25 mph with gusts 35-40 mph throughout the day. Bundle up since wind chills will feel well below freezing too! The snow showers will continue pushing south later today before clearing out for the evening commute.
rrobserver.com
Chances of snow, wind chill
There is a small chance of snow this afternoon but later tonight wind chills could be hazardous in part of the state. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Lows tonight will be 10 to 20 degrees colder than normal. Wind chill temperatures could be as cold as 25 to 30 degrees below zero in the northern mountains producing a high risk for frostbite and hypothermia to anyone outdoors.”
knau.org
The Rockies are having a snowy winter, but not all of that water will make it to the Colorado River
New data show a snowy start to 2023 for the Colorado River basin. Inflows into Lake Powell, the nation’s second-largest reservoir, are currently projected to be 117% of average during spring runoff thanks to heavy winter precipitation in the Rocky Mountains. The beleaguered river is shrinking due to climate...
Wintry Mix Is Possible For Much Of Oklahoma To End the Week
It's been a damp week in Oklahoma! But we won't complain about that because Oklahomans never complain about moisture. And it's looking like more wet stuff will fall from the sky to end out our soggy and chilly week. So far February 2023 in Oklahoma has been an interesting dose...
tourcounsel.com
Winrock Town Center | Mall in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Winrock Town Center is an open-air mixed-use development under construction in Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States. The center is anchored by two Dillard's locations and a Regal 16-screen IMAX and RPX Theatre. The town center is located on the site of the original Winrock Shopping Center, which opened in 1961 as the first regional shopping mall in New Mexico.
KRQE News 13
Snow ends tonight, colder air sets in
The latest winter storm will be moving out of New Mexico tonight. Temperatures will be on a rollercoaster ride as another cold front moves in Thursday. A mix of rain and snow is still falling Tuesday evening across central, southern, and eastern parts of New Mexico. The Sunport picked up 0.4″ of snow today, making it the snowiest day this winter. The East Mountains and parts of Socorro County picked up the heaviest snow amounts with this winter storm, around 4″ in some spots. Rain and snow will be tapering off overnight, eventually all ending by the early morning hours on Wednesday. Sunnier weather will return Wednesday afternoon with a warmup of 5-10° compared to Tuesday afternoon.
‘Experts’ Say Slight Risk of Heavy Snow for Missouri & Illinois
Let me start by emphasizing this is based on an experimental forecasting method by weather "experts". Keep that in mind as I share that there is some belief by those "experts" that Missouri and Illinois could (another key word) see heavy snow starting later in February. When I say "experts",...
Here's what forecasters have to say about Colorado's next big snowstorm
After a snowy night in Colorado – and multiple road closures and travel concerns as a result – it should be several more days before significant snow hits the state. According to the National Weather Service, the next big storm system will likely move into the area on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. This storm was previously listed on the NWS' experimental 'risk of heavy snow' map, which called for deepest totals on the western half of the state. The uptick in precipitation can now be seen on the 7-day outlook provided by the service, shifting to show the highest likelihood of snow on the eastern side of the state.
New Mexico team returns after crossing Atlantic Ocean for mental health fundraiser
Team Guardian crossed the finish line in Antigua last week and say they're happy to be back on land.
