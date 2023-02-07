ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Probation For Eau Claire Man In 2021 Stabbing

An Eau Claire man will not be going to prison for a 2021 stabbing that sent another person to the hospital. A judge yesterday sentenced 35-year-old James Sande to three years probation instead. Eau Claire police say Sande stabbed someone at the Brickhouse Bar on New Year’s Day back in...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Multiple people hurt, 1 person arrested in 2 crashes on Highway 53 Friday night

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple people were hurt and one person was arrested for suspected OWI after a series of incidents on Highway 53 northbound in Altoona Friday night. The Altoona Police Department said the first incident was a semi trailer that had caught on fire near River Prairie Drive. The semi trailer was moved off of the highway while crews worked to put out the fire.
ALTOONA, WI
drydenwire.com

Multi-Vehicle Crash In Polk County Results In One Death, Others With Serious Injuries

POLK COUNTY -- A multi-vehicle crash in Polk County has resulted in one death and severe injuries to others, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:56p, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a call of a 3-vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 65 just north of 28th ave in the town of Alden.
POLK COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Identity of suspect in Village of Unity stabbing confirmed

UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has confirmed that Leovigildo Cruz Hernandez was involved in a stabbing on the morning of Jan. 22, at Perla’s Place Bar and Grill in the Village of Unity. On...
UNITY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

New emergency shelter in Dunn County breaks ground Thursday

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An emergency shelter to help people struggling with homelessness in Menomonie and Dunn County is another step closer to reality. A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday at Stepping Stones of Dunn County for the new 20-bed shelter. Padraig Gallagher, the executive director of Stepping Stones, said...
DUNN COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

Three-Vehicle Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries

(KWNO)- At 6:36 p.m. on February 9 a three-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 61 at Gilmore Avenue in Winona. A Chevy was traveling north bound on Hwy 61 to Gilmore Avenue, a Cadillac was moving southbound on Hwy 61 and a Ford was stopped on Gilmore Avenue, according to MN State Patrol.
WINONA, MN

