seehafernews.com
Probation For Eau Claire Man In 2021 Stabbing
An Eau Claire man will not be going to prison for a 2021 stabbing that sent another person to the hospital. A judge yesterday sentenced 35-year-old James Sande to three years probation instead. Eau Claire police say Sande stabbed someone at the Brickhouse Bar on New Year’s Day back in...
WEAU-TV 13
Multiple people hurt, 1 person arrested in 2 crashes on Highway 53 Friday night
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple people were hurt and one person was arrested for suspected OWI after a series of incidents on Highway 53 northbound in Altoona Friday night. The Altoona Police Department said the first incident was a semi trailer that had caught on fire near River Prairie Drive. The semi trailer was moved off of the highway while crews worked to put out the fire.
drydenwire.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash In Polk County Results In One Death, Others With Serious Injuries
POLK COUNTY -- A multi-vehicle crash in Polk County has resulted in one death and severe injuries to others, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:56p, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a call of a 3-vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 65 just north of 28th ave in the town of Alden.
WSAW
Identity of suspect in Village of Unity stabbing confirmed
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has confirmed that Leovigildo Cruz Hernandez was involved in a stabbing on the morning of Jan. 22, at Perla’s Place Bar and Grill in the Village of Unity. On...
WEAU-TV 13
New emergency shelter in Dunn County breaks ground Thursday
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An emergency shelter to help people struggling with homelessness in Menomonie and Dunn County is another step closer to reality. A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday at Stepping Stones of Dunn County for the new 20-bed shelter. Padraig Gallagher, the executive director of Stepping Stones, said...
KMOV
‘You’re Native, right?’ Student says school staff member made racist comment caught on audio
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) - A Ho-Chunk student is speaking out after she said a school staff member made a racially derogatory comment toward her. The Black River Falls School District confirms the staff member is currently on administrative leave. The family said change needs to happen because racial...
WEAU-TV 13
Building declared a total loss after fire at business in Mondovi Friday
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire destroyed a business’s building in Mondovi Friday. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said that the building owned by Five Star Boat Hull and Auto Body, located on Mondovi’s north side, is a total loss. A passerby called in the fire at...
winonaradio.com
Three-Vehicle Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries
(KWNO)- At 6:36 p.m. on February 9 a three-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 61 at Gilmore Avenue in Winona. A Chevy was traveling north bound on Hwy 61 to Gilmore Avenue, a Cadillac was moving southbound on Hwy 61 and a Ford was stopped on Gilmore Avenue, according to MN State Patrol.
