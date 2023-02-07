Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If there's one space where the power of AI can really show its stuff, its translations. Enabling conversations between two parties speaking completely different languages is notoriously difficult, and while Google has made some strides in this space, it's certainly not finished improving its service. At today's AI-focused event in Paris, the company announced some improved contextual tools coming to Google Translate that could help speakers avoid all sorts of common mistakes in the future.

1 DAY AGO