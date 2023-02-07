Read full article on original website
Related
Hilarious concept lets you preview your Hinge date in AR
Dating has come a long way since the old days. You know, when you had to like just meet someone somewhere out in the wild, or else be introduced by friends. First came newspaper classified and matchmakers, then dating apps that allow you to screen a person's interests and selfie-taking skills before you even consider meeting them.
What do you get if you combine every car on the road?
Ever wondered what the result would be if you combined the design of every car on the market into one vehicle? No, us neither, but we're intrigued by the proposal. A leasing company has decided to do just that, combining 250 current models to create 'the car of all cars.'
Creatives share the one design tip that blew their minds
The internet is awash with tips and so-called 'hacks' that promise to improve creative processes and workflows. Often, the pieces of advice aren't quite as clever or useful as they claim to be, but many designers will have at least one design tip that really did blow their minds and change how they work.
Why I'm genuinely excited about Garmin's latest smartwatch
Smartwatches are often smart in the technological sense, but not so much in the sartorial sense. With the emphasis on the various health tracking features and durability, they can be either big and bulky or conspicuously techy. Garmin's been changing that with its 'hybrid' watches, and I think its latest is its best yet.
No, Tim Cook didn't just announce the iPhone Ultra
Even before the iPhone 14 was released in September, we began to hear rumours about the Apple's 2023 phone line up, which will presumably include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. But one of the most enduring rumours has been speculation about the introduction of an entirely new model, the iPhone Ultra.
46 iPhone settings you should probably turn off right now
The iPhone is a phenomenal device, but with each new iteration of iOS, we have more and more settings to contend with. If only there were a comprehensive guide to how to tweak the default configuration to get the best performance and battery life from our phone. Well, a recent...
People are only just realizing there’s a hidden Android setting that makes your photos much better
ANDROID users have just discovered a hidden setting that allows them to make their photos all the more unique. The setting gives users the chance to add special properties to various photos, including making them shine, sparkle, and even add animations. The feature is a part of Google Photos and...
Blogging Big Blue
Artificial intelligence like ChatGPT will completely destroy Google within two years, Gmail developer says
Paul Buchheit, the developer of Gmail, estimates that Google is one or two years away from complete disruption of Google owing to AI chatbots. The engineer stated that AI breakthroughs such as ChatGPT might render Google’s search engine outdated. Google issued a code red alert in December due to the popular chatbot.
Google launches AI chatbot Bard that contains 'the breadth of world's knowledge'
"It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses. "Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills."
YouTubers are making thousands with ChatGPT
Recently, the use of AI-powered language models such as ChatGPT has become increasingly popular for creating scripts for YouTube videos. These scripts are used for a variety of video formats, including those that are "faceless," meaning that the creator does not appear on camera.
hackernoon.com
5 Best Free Android Personalization Apps in 2023
Google Play Store hands out various Android apps that allow you to personalize your smartphone. Here’s a quick list of 5 personalization apps for Android that you can install and try on your phone. The best part is that they’re all free to use but include premium features that get you the best experience.
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: Instagram’s founders’ new app, another Twitter rival, Biden admin criticizes app stores
The app economy in 2023 hit a few snags, as consumer spending last year dropped for the first time by 2% to $167 billion, according to the latest “State of Mobile” report by data.ai (previously App Annie). However, downloads are continuing to grow, up 11% year-over-year in 2022 to reach 255 billion. Consumers are also spending more time in mobile apps than ever before. On Android devices alone, hours spent in 2022 grew 9%, reaching 4.1 trillion.
TechCrunch
Hands-on with Bing’s new ChatGPT-like features
As of now, Microsoft is gating access to the new Bing and its AI features behind a waitlist. You can sign up for it here. Microsoft says it will open up the next experience to millions of users in the coming weeks. I’ve also been using it in the new developer version of Edge on both Mac and Windows.
Google unveils its ChatGPT rival
Google on Monday unveiled a new chatbot tool dubbed "Bard" in an apparent bid to compete with the viral success of ChatGPT.
Microsoft Radically Improving Search In Cooperation With OpenAI, Dubbing It 'The New Bing'
By now, you've probably heard ad nauseam about the rise of artificial intelligence. Once the watercooler topic of geeky tech enthusiasts, the conversation about AI has exploded in recent months thanks to the release of tools like ChatGPT, which greatly advanced the scope of what a chatbot is capable of.
The Verge
Twitter can now default to the ‘Following’ timeline on iOS and Android
Twitter’s iOS and Android app will now default to showing you the last timeline tab you selected, whether it’s the algorithmic “For You” or the reverse chronological “Following” list. The company rolled out this feature on the web in late January after it changed the system for selecting your timeline earlier that month.
Google Translate is adding contextual translations for words with multiple meanings
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If there's one space where the power of AI can really show its stuff, its translations. Enabling conversations between two parties speaking completely different languages is notoriously difficult, and while Google has made some strides in this space, it's certainly not finished improving its service. At today's AI-focused event in Paris, the company announced some improved contextual tools coming to Google Translate that could help speakers avoid all sorts of common mistakes in the future.
This awesome Apple macOS photo hack is hiding in plain sight
Most of the time when Apple hacks do the rounds, they're not actually that impressive. Often, the definition of the word 'hack' is somewhat stretched (why, yes, I did know I can use my MacBook to send emails). But every now and again we see something awesome that's hiding in plain sight.
Major upgrade to Google Maps lets users fly like a drone through cities
Google has rolled out a major new upgrade to its hugely popular maps app that allows users to fly like a drone over cities.The Immersive View feature for Google Maps launched for London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo, with plans to make it available for other global cities.“Immersive View is an entirely new way to explore a place — letting you feel like you’re right there, even before you visit,” Chris Phillips, a general manager at Google, wrote in a blog post unveiling the update.“Using advances in AI and computer vision, immersive view fuses billions of Street...
ZDNet
The Android 14 preview launches for developers. Here's what's new
Google on Wednesday announced the release of the first developer preview of Android 14, the next major release of the mobile operating system that powers Android smartphones and tablets. With Android 14, Google's announcement post focuses on new features that developers can take advantage of in the operating system preview.
Creative Bloq
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.https://www.creativebloq.com/
Comments / 0