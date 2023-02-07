ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams, AZ

knau.org

Thousands in Yavapai County lose in-network health care access

Contract negotiations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and a major health care provider in Yavapai County broke down this week. It leaves thousands of patients in several communities without in-network care. Executives with the insurer and Yavapai Regional Medical Center for months tried to iron out an agreement....
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
a-z-animals.com

How Does this Winter Compare to Arizona’s Coldest Ever?

The majority of Arizona sees mild average winter temperatures. However, some areas like Flagstaff, Arizona are known for snow abundance and cold temperatures during the winter season. The coldest winter ever recorded might be surprising when compared to current average temperatures. Global warming, amidst other factors, has gradually changed the winter climate in Arizona, making it warmer and more attractive for migratory animals.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

YRMC Negotiation Update with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Anthony Torres, MD, President and CEO at Dignity Health YRMC shares an update. On the evening of Wed, February 8, 2023, Anthony Torres, MD, President and CEO at Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) provided an update on the negotiation status with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “As...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
flagscanner.com

Truck stuck in Flagstaff underpass – photos

10:37 am Flagstaff police and fire responding to the train track overpass where Milton turns into Route 66 near downtown for a truck that didn’t fit through the underpass and needs to unload a bus it was pulling. Use an alternate route if driving in the area.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

