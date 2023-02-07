Read full article on original website
WCVB
Teen critically injured, 6 others hurt as fire tears through Brockton multifamily home
BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts teenager is in critical condition and six more people are receiving medical care after a fire started in the Brockton house where they live. Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said the three-alarm fire in the multifamily home at 25 Central Square started shortly before...
whdh.com
Boston firefighters battle duplex blaze on Hyde Park Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters used ladder trucks to extinguish a fire on Hyde Park Avenue early Sunday morning that left 12 residents displaced, officials said. Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 957 Hyde Park Ave. around 4:30 a.m. quickly knocked down the flames. There were no reported injuries.
whdh.com
Lowell fire leaves 7 displaced
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people are displaced after a fire broke out in a two-family home in Lowell early Saturday morning. Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 15 Mt. Hope St. around 3 a.m. found smoke coming from the building, according to fire officials. The blaze spread...
nbcboston.com
Woman Flown to Boston Hospital After Serious Crash in Wellesley
A woman was seriously injured Saturday morning in a crash involving a utility pole on Route 9 in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley police confirmed they were called to the crash on Route 9 east after Weston Road, and that only one lane was open to traffic. A medical helicopter was called...
WCVB
2 men box in unmarked police vehicle, open fire with BB gun on Cape Cod
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Two Massachusetts men are facing multiple charges after they were accused of boxing in an unmarked police vehicle with their cars in the Cape Cod village of Hyannis and then firing upon that police vehicle with a BB gun, according to the Barnstable Police Department. Police...
capecod.com
Firefighters respond to smoke in Yarmouth restaurant
SOUTH YARMOUTH – Firefighters were called to the Hearth ‘n Kettle Restaurant on Route 28 shortly after 6:30 AM Saturday. Crews arrived to find smoke in the restaurant. After investigation it appeared a faulty heating unit was to blame. No injuries were reported. Cape Wide News was created...
nbcboston.com
Mother and 2 Children Recovering After Tree Fell on Them in Lynnfield
A woman and her two young children are recovering at home a day after a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon, injuring the trio and sending them to the hospital. The Lynnfield Fire Department responded to the home on Merrow Road just before 4...
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts officials investigating fatal Plymouth fire following life alert activation
“An early-morning fire claimed one occupant’s life and injured two others, said Plymouth Fire Chief Neil J. Foley, Plymouth Police Chief Dana Flynn, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz. “On behalf of the Plymouth Fire Department, I want to express our...
WCVB
Massachusetts emu escapes, leads owners, police on chase through several towns, city
EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A Massachusetts emu that escaped from its home in East Bridgewater Thursday night was back with its owner after leading him and police on a chase through Brockton. Surveillance video shows Mallory the emu strolling through an intersection in Brockton while another video posted on...
iheart.com
Massachusetts Police Identify Body Found In Charles River
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A body found in Charles River on Thursday has been identified, officials said. Massachusetts State Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge. At around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, police received reports a body had been seen in the river. A...
capecod.com
Bourne Police Chief issues statement on incident at Bourne Bridge
BOURNE -These are always the toughest community notifications. And unfortunately, I have had to make too many of these since assuming the position of Chief of Police last year. Tonight, the Bourne Police Department and Massachusetts State Police received calls reporting an individual possibly scaling the Bourne Bridge. Officers from multiple agencies responded immediately to the area, unable to locate anyone. The US Army Corps and Coast Guard began searching the Cape Cod Canal and located a 22 year old male from Wareham deceased in the water a short time later. The family has been notified. Words can not express the sorrow we feel for the young man’s family and friends and we pray for them in this dire hour.
whdh.com
Upton police looking to identify break-in suspect
UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Upton Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a break-in suspect. The break-in occurred on Pleasant Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact Upton police Det. Bergstrom at 508-529-3200 or email jbergstrom@uptonma.gov. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This...
Mass. town residents see no change in coyote activity since sharpshooters were brought in
NAHANT, Mass. — It's been two months since officials in Nahant, Massachusetts, announced a plan to kill off habituated coyotes using trained sharpshooters. But pet owners say they are still not seeing much of a difference. For months, coyotes have terrorized the seaside town, killing countless pets. It became...
Brockton Hospital remains closed after fire
BROCKTON - Brockton Hospital is still closed after a 10-alarm fire Tuesday caused the hospital to evacuate 160 patients.In a statement, the hospital said there are no emergency services and the hospital is closed. However, outlying buildings on the campus are open and seeing scheduled patients."Please be assured our priority is to get Brockton Hospital safely up and running as soon as possible to continue to support our community with the outstanding quality care they are accustomed to," an official hospital statement read.The fire began in the transformer room Tuesday morning. By 9:45 a.m. the fire was mostly extinguished aside from some hot spots. There was a massive mutual aid response to help move patients.National Grid was called to shut the transformer and emergency generators down so firefighters could put out the flames. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
One woman dead, one person injured, juvenile arrested after double-stabbing in Jamaica Plain
WCVB
Massachusetts 12-year-old with life-threatening heart condition has 'wish' granted
STONEHAM, Mass. — A Stoneham, Massachusetts, middle schooler received an out of this world surprise Friday afternoon. Passionate "Star Wars" fan, 12-year-old Callum Lemanski, has a life-threatening heart condition, but through the Make a Wish Foundation, his dreams are coming true. Lemanski is heading to Disney World so that...
WCVB
Men armed with handgun tried to drill their way into Quincy, Massachusetts apartment, police say
QUINCY, Mass. — Two men armed with a gun used a drill to try to gain access to a Quincy apartment early Friday before the resident woke up and called police, officials said. Officers were called at 3 a.m. to a residence off Ricciuti Drive on a report of two men trying to break into an apartment.
