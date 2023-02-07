Read full article on original website
Adaptive logos are everywhere
Traditionally, brands have a limited number of logo variations that they stick to almost without exception. Style guides dictating the official brand colours and applications play an important role in creating a consistent memorable brand identity. But more and more brands are now breaking the mould – at times.
Is this really the worst colour ever?
You never quite know what debate will take place on Design Twitter on any given day (although right now, you can reasonably assume it'll involve AI). But this week, artists have been enjoying a heated argument over whether a 'worst colour' exists. Because why not?. And it seems there's a...
Creatives share the one design tip that blew their minds
The internet is awash with tips and so-called 'hacks' that promise to improve creative processes and workflows. Often, the pieces of advice aren't quite as clever or useful as they claim to be, but many designers will have at least one design tip that really did blow their minds and change how they work.
Hypebae
G-Star RAW Taps Fashion Designer David Laport for "Denim After Dark" Capsule
Long-term denim connoisseur, G-Star, has teamed up with slow fashion designer David Laport for an all-new capsule collection which aims to fuse denim’s casual nature with the subversive design methods of Haute Couture. Dubbed “Denim After Dark,” the new capsule merges Laport’s expressive design ethos with G-Star RAW‘s longstanding...
Nike and Tiffany & Co. is a branding odd couple – and fans are unsettled
The upcoming Tiffany & Co. and Nike brand collaboration has been met with mixed results from fans of the sneaker maker. For Tiffany & Co it's an opportunity to try appeal to a younger audience and for Nike it's tied into the 40th anniversary of the beloved Air Force 1 sneaker. But is this one of the most mismatched brand alliances in years?
Resale value of Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton handbags is falling
Consumers, spooked by accelerating job cuts, looming recession fears and continuing high prices for goods and services in 2023, are trading down when they're shopping, and that includes in secondhand stores.
Iconic Fashion Brands That No Longer Exist
A fashion brand can become iconic for several reasons. It might introduce a radical new design, like Alexander McQueen’s dresses with wings. It might have endured for decades, like Chanel, Gucci, or Yves St. Laurent. It might have become associated with a well-remembered place in time, like the pillbox hat designed by Halston for Jackie […]
Elle
The Launch: Fashion News to Know This February
Fashion month is officially upon us. In between a jam-packed calendar of shows in New York, London, Milan, and Paris for fall/winter 2023, there are also a slew of new launches, collaborations, and store openings, if you’re looking for instant gratification. As we mentally prepare for the weeks ahead, we’ve got exciting things on our to-do lists and in our carts already, from SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker’s new flagship boutique in the West Village to Sézane’s highly anticipated collaboration with Sea New York and Rouje’s new drop of “damn good” French classics. See and shop them all here.
hypebeast.com
Stüssy's Spring 2023 Collection Packs a Vibrant Punch in Workwear
In the early ‘90s, Laguna Beach surfer Shawn Stüssy unintentionally landed in fashion after screen-printing graphic T-shirts to match his custom-designed surfboards. Today, the Californian wave rider’s emblematic, graffiti-influenced emblem is a signature in the world of streetwear — and the beach-boy-turned-designer is expanding his imprint at full speed.
Vogue
Here’s Your At-A-Glance Guide To Fashion Month AW23
Attention, fashion fans! The autumn/winter 2023 shows are looming, and what a womenswear season it’s gearing up to be. Prepare for significant creative director debuts, schedule shake-ups and city shifts, as brands battle it out for the biggest viral moment of the season across New York, London, Milan and Paris.
Exclusive: Designer Brands Acquires Keds From Wolverine, Expands Hush Puppies Deal
Further bolstering its strategy to grow sales from owned brands, Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) has snapped up the Keds label from Wolverine Worldwide. The DSW-parent company will acquire all Keds products, including the Pro-Keds sneaker line, and the brand’s e-commerce business as part of the deal, the terms of which were not disclosed. Prior to the deal, DSW was Keds’ largest wholesale customer. “It’s a brand that has resonated with our customers very strongly,” said DSW president and incoming DBI CEO Doug Howe. “We see tremendous upside.” The acquisition follows the recent additions of the Topo Athletic and Le Tigre brands to DBI’s...
Gizmodo
Luxury Handbag Maker Wins Trademark Lawsuit Against ‘MetaBirkin’ NFT Maker
Look to your left, and see an image of a famed, extremely expensive luxury Birkin-brand handbag. On your right, is a non-fungible token, a digital image whose rights of ownership are recorded on a blockchain. On Wednesday, a jury in New York decided that these MetaBirkin NFTs were indeed a big ripoff of the famous Birkin brand bags.
luxesource.com
Argentinian Culture Is The Heart Of This Brand’s First U.S. Store
Hailing from Buenos Aires, Argentina, luxury goods brand Gaucho opened its first U.S. store in the fashion-forward Miami Design District, where a towering horse sculpture at the entrance immediately sets the tone for the company’s celebrated equestrian culture. Known for leather goods, ready-to-wear fashions and accessories, the brand is also garnering attention for its home decor line, Gaucho Casa.
NYLON
Bottega Veneta Just Dropped The Next It Bag For Spring
When Bottega Veneta revealed the Spring/Summer 2023 collection at their September show at Milan Fashion Week, people immediately took to Twitter to praise the show and in particular the leather craftsmanship. “My husband will be wearing Bottega Veneta ss23 or he won’t be my husband,” Tweeted one user. While Kate Moss’ all-leather ensemble which was printed to look like a plaid button-down and jeans was the talk of the internet at the time, others praised the new bags. With exciting new shapes and rich colors, fashion fans everywhere couldn’t wait to know when they could get their own.
hypebeast.com
Emerging U.K. Designer Olly Shinder Drops Technical and Kinky SS23 Collection
Central Saint Martins graduate Olly Shinder is going from strength to strength. From showcasing his Spring/Summer 2023 collection at a showroom in Paris last season to hitting Hypebeast’s list of the best emerging U.K. designers to watch this year, the designer’s technical sensibilities have clearly made an impact on the buyers — and soon-to-be wearers — in the British fashion scene. Now, Shinder’s SS23 collection is available to buy.
hypebeast.com
LVMH Sales Slowed and Prada Crowned World's Hottest Brand in This Week's Top Fashion News
On Friday morning, the fashion industry suffered a big loss: Puig confirmed the death of legendary fashion designer Paco Rabanne, stating he had passed at his home in Portsall, France, at the age of 88. With the announcement, the parent company reminded the world of his “enormous influence on contemporary fashion, a spirit that lives on in the house that bears his name” — and the industry has continued to celebrate Rabanne’s impact.
No, Tim Cook didn't just announce the iPhone Ultra
Even before the iPhone 14 was released in September, we began to hear rumours about the Apple's 2023 phone line up, which will presumably include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. But one of the most enduring rumours has been speculation about the introduction of an entirely new model, the iPhone Ultra.
hypebeast.com
WINNIE New York Crafts a Wardrobe of Tailored Timelessness for FW23
Crowned as one of Hypebeast’s Best Emerging Menswear Brands of 2022, WINNIE New York has now taken to Paris Fashion Week to present its class of menswear for Fall/Winter 2023. Founded in 2018 by Idris Balogun following stints on Savile Row in London, as well as at Burberry and Tom Ford, the designer has honed his craft of refinement, not focusing necessarily on silhouettes (albeit, they are spot on), but rather a catalog of work that’s simply timeless.
I'm not buzzing about Disney's Toy Story 5 announcement
Unless you've been living inside a toy box, you're no doubt aware by now that it is illegal to release a film that isn't a sequel. Okay, not quite – but with so many existing intellectual properties infesting our cinema screens in recent years, it can feel that way. Anyway, here comes Toy Story 5.
Wolverine Sells Keds to DSW Parent Designer Brands
Footwear company Wolverine Worldwide has sold its Keds line to shore store chain Designer Brands. The deal, announced Wednesday (Feb. 8), allows Wolverine to streamline its portfolio, while helping Designer Brands (DBI) in its strategy of increasing sales through its own brands. In addition to the Keds sale, Wolverine said...
