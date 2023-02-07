When Bottega Veneta revealed the Spring/Summer 2023 collection at their September show at Milan Fashion Week, people immediately took to Twitter to praise the show and in particular the leather craftsmanship. “My husband will be wearing Bottega Veneta ss23 or he won’t be my husband,” Tweeted one user. While Kate Moss’ all-leather ensemble which was printed to look like a plaid button-down and jeans was the talk of the internet at the time, others praised the new bags. With exciting new shapes and rich colors, fashion fans everywhere couldn’t wait to know when they could get their own.

