ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnky.com

Bowling Green Police Department provides update on van investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released an update concerning an investigation into an incident involving a van. On Thursday, Feb. 9 shortly after 8 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Department says it responded to a report of an attempted abduction in the area of Bent Tree Avenue in Bowling Green.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Glasgow Police Department detective on administrative leave pending investigation

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department and Kentucky State Police are currently investigating a complaint involving Glasgow police detective Guy Turcotte. Turcotte, who has been employed with the Glasgow Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to authorities. Turcotte formerly...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: 1 detained, 1 dead in Glasgow shooting

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police say a shooting took place on North Race Street around 7:30 on Friday night. Major Terry Flatt tells News 40 that one person has been detained. One victim was transported to T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Flatt has confirmed the victim has died as of...
GLASGOW, KY
quicksie983.com

Grayson County Deputies Serve Warrant, Make Arrest

Grayson County Deputies serving a warrant found the subject of the warrant with drugs, cash and trafficking paraphernalia. According to documents, Deputies received information on the location of Matthew S. Willis, age 47 of Caneyville, Sunday evening and went to serve an indictment warrant from an incident in December. Once Deputies arrived at the house and located Willis, a sweep of the immediate area revealed drug related items, prompting Deputies to request a search warrant. Once the search warrant was served, all witnesses on scene stated that the room with the items in question belonged to Willis. The new charges include trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Willis is currently lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Oak Grove man arrested on drug trafficking, gun charges

An Oak Grove man is facing drug trafficking and gun charges following an investigation Wednesday night at a Sideline Drive residence. The investigation began when a man picked his child up from the babysitter and there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence, according to an arrest citation for 18-year old Quedon Scott of Oak Grove, which says the father took the child to the hospital to check for possible marijuana exposure.
OAK GROVE, KY
wcluradio.com

Victim dies after shooting in Glasgow

UPDATE (9:02 p.m.): The victim involved in Friday night’s shooting in Glasgow has died. Glasgow Police confirmed with WCLU News late Friday evening that the victim in the below-mentioned shooting has died at the TJ Samson Hospital. Police are still working to get more details released. Stay tuned to...
GLASGOW, KY
clarksvilletoday.com

Emily Sharp & Mary Orange found passed out at gas pump with heroin & crystal meth

29-year-old Emily Sharp & 33-year-old Mary Orange had reportedly been sitting in a vehicle at a gas pump for hours when police received a call for a welfare check for two women that were sleeping in the car. The complainant had knocked on the windows but received no response. Officers arrived, and eventually, the two women became aware of their surroundings. Sharp had a used syringe on her lap, which contained heroin. Orange had a cut straw on her. A search of the vehicle resulted in another loaded syringe, crystal methamphetamine, digital scales, and a burnt spoon.
HERNDON, KY
whvoradio.com

Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam

A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
PRINCETON, KY
14news.com

20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun

CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in McLean County. It happened on W. Second Street in Calhoun. Troopers say they got the call around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. They say they found 20-year-old Steven G. Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. Powell was...
CALHOUN, KY
wcluradio.com

Police confirm Turcotte placed on administrative leave amid investigation

GLASGOW — A detective with the Glasgow Police Department has been placed on administrative leave due to a pending investigation. Guy J. Turcotte, 56, is facing sexual assault allegations after a woman said he touched her in an inappropriate manner in January. The incident allegedly happened at a place where Turcotte had inquired about getting an animal groomed, according to a petition for an order of protection. The alleged victim’s identity and place of employment are being withheld due to the nature of the allegations.
GLASGOW, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in Hardin County on a warrant charging him with pointing a gun a patrons in a restaurant in Jefferson County one year ago. Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, was arrested February 6 by Kentucky State Police. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on two counts of wanton endangerment.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Charged After Child Found Wandering In Middle Of The Night

Two women were charged with criminal abuse after a child was found roaming alone on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 4-year-old child that was roaming by himself in the roadway wearing nothing but a diaper around 1 a.m. The mother 26-year-old Alicea Curtis, of Hopkinsville, told police this was the second time the child had done this in the last 24 hours and that the child was autistic.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy