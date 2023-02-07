Read full article on original website
18-year-old wanted for alleged role in murder of McLean County 20-year-old
Troopers are searching for William C. Arant, 18, of Island on charges of murder and first-degree burglary. KSP said he is last believed to be in the Owensboro area.
Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting in Glasgow
A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening.
Barren Co. deputy jailer arrested this week stole over $1,000 from inmate’s wallet
A Barren County deputy jailer arrested earlier this week for stealing from an inmate was captured on video surveillance pilfering a large amount of cash from the inmate’s wallet. Kentucky State Police responded on Tuesday to the Barren County Detention Center to investigate a theft complaint involving deputy jailer...
Bowling Green Police Department provides update on van investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released an update concerning an investigation into an incident involving a van. On Thursday, Feb. 9 shortly after 8 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Department says it responded to a report of an attempted abduction in the area of Bent Tree Avenue in Bowling Green.
Hopkinsville teen charged with stealing 2 vehicles
A Hopkinsville teen was arrested for stealing two vehicles in the Crofton area on Monday.
Glasgow Police Department detective on administrative leave pending investigation
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department and Kentucky State Police are currently investigating a complaint involving Glasgow police detective Guy Turcotte. Turcotte, who has been employed with the Glasgow Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to authorities. Turcotte formerly...
UPDATE: 1 detained, 1 dead in Glasgow shooting
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police say a shooting took place on North Race Street around 7:30 on Friday night. Major Terry Flatt tells News 40 that one person has been detained. One victim was transported to T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Flatt has confirmed the victim has died as of...
Grayson County Deputies Serve Warrant, Make Arrest
Grayson County Deputies serving a warrant found the subject of the warrant with drugs, cash and trafficking paraphernalia. According to documents, Deputies received information on the location of Matthew S. Willis, age 47 of Caneyville, Sunday evening and went to serve an indictment warrant from an incident in December. Once Deputies arrived at the house and located Willis, a sweep of the immediate area revealed drug related items, prompting Deputies to request a search warrant. Once the search warrant was served, all witnesses on scene stated that the room with the items in question belonged to Willis. The new charges include trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Willis is currently lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
Oak Grove man arrested on drug trafficking, gun charges
An Oak Grove man is facing drug trafficking and gun charges following an investigation Wednesday night at a Sideline Drive residence. The investigation began when a man picked his child up from the babysitter and there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence, according to an arrest citation for 18-year old Quedon Scott of Oak Grove, which says the father took the child to the hospital to check for possible marijuana exposure.
Victim dies after shooting in Glasgow
UPDATE (9:02 p.m.): The victim involved in Friday night’s shooting in Glasgow has died. Glasgow Police confirmed with WCLU News late Friday evening that the victim in the below-mentioned shooting has died at the TJ Samson Hospital. Police are still working to get more details released. Stay tuned to...
Emily Sharp & Mary Orange found passed out at gas pump with heroin & crystal meth
29-year-old Emily Sharp & 33-year-old Mary Orange had reportedly been sitting in a vehicle at a gas pump for hours when police received a call for a welfare check for two women that were sleeping in the car. The complainant had knocked on the windows but received no response. Officers arrived, and eventually, the two women became aware of their surroundings. Sharp had a used syringe on her lap, which contained heroin. Orange had a cut straw on her. A search of the vehicle resulted in another loaded syringe, crystal methamphetamine, digital scales, and a burnt spoon.
Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam
A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
Bowling Green Police seeking information on ‘suspicious’ van
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate what they are calling a suspicious incident involving a white van. In a social media post, the department said the white van has been seen in the Bent Tree area...
20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in McLean County. It happened on W. Second Street in Calhoun. Troopers say they got the call around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. They say they found 20-year-old Steven G. Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. Powell was...
Police confirm Turcotte placed on administrative leave amid investigation
GLASGOW — A detective with the Glasgow Police Department has been placed on administrative leave due to a pending investigation. Guy J. Turcotte, 56, is facing sexual assault allegations after a woman said he touched her in an inappropriate manner in January. The incident allegedly happened at a place where Turcotte had inquired about getting an animal groomed, according to a petition for an order of protection. The alleged victim’s identity and place of employment are being withheld due to the nature of the allegations.
Kentucky family seeking donations after the unexpected death of a loved one
The family of the 20-year-old victim found dead in McClean County is asking for the community's help. Kentucky State Police found Steven Powell at a home in Calhoun Thursday morning, with an apparent gunshot wound to his stomach. Powell's family says, as they begin funeral arrangements they are asking for...
KSP conduct death investigation in McLean County
(WEHT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are conducing a death investigation after a man was shot in the 300 block of West Second Street in Calhoun.
Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in Hardin County on a warrant charging him with pointing a gun a patrons in a restaurant in Jefferson County one year ago. Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, was arrested February 6 by Kentucky State Police. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on two counts of wanton endangerment.
Kentucky man gets 10 years for armed narcotics trafficking
A Christian County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of drug trafficking.
Two Charged After Child Found Wandering In Middle Of The Night
Two women were charged with criminal abuse after a child was found roaming alone on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 4-year-old child that was roaming by himself in the roadway wearing nothing but a diaper around 1 a.m. The mother 26-year-old Alicea Curtis, of Hopkinsville, told police this was the second time the child had done this in the last 24 hours and that the child was autistic.
