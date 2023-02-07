ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks is shaping up

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Happy belated birthday to Dansby Swanson. Cub Tracks, it...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: 1940s marquee edition

This link is where I found this photo. This 8x10 photo is of outside Wrigley Field in 1930. Nope nope nope, it’s not 1930. How do I know that? Because the famous Wrigley Field marquee, on which we see these dates, was not installed until 1934. The next clue...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs' most frequent leadoff hitters

One of the many questions surrounding the 2023 Cubs is, who will bat leadoff?. Last season, the Cubs began games with 10 different hitters at the top of the order. 4 of them did so at least 2 dozen times: Rafael Ortega (51 games), Christopher Morel (43), Nick Madrigal (256) and Zach McKinstry (24).
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks pushes the buttons

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both...
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight

Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
GLENDALE, AZ
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball history unpacked, February 10

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs sign righthanded reliever Michael Fulmer

There have been rumors lately — actually, really all offseason — that the Cubs weren’t done adding veteran relievers. Today, there’s a report that they have signed another one:. Michael Fulmer was a first-round pick (44th overall) of the Mets in 2011 and was traded to...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy