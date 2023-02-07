Read full article on original website
Rob Manfred says the extra-inning runner on second base rule is likely to stay
MLB owners met in Palm Beach, Florida earlier this week and discussed quite a number of topics, including RSN broadcasts from Sinclair that are in jeopardy due to Diamond Broadcasting possibly filing for bankruptcy, stadium situations in Tampa Bay and Oakland and revenue disparity in baseball. While those are all...
Cub Tracks is shaping up
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Happy belated birthday to Dansby Swanson. Cub Tracks, it...
Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: 1940s marquee edition
This link is where I found this photo. This 8x10 photo is of outside Wrigley Field in 1930. Nope nope nope, it’s not 1930. How do I know that? Because the famous Wrigley Field marquee, on which we see these dates, was not installed until 1934. The next clue...
Cubs' most frequent leadoff hitters
One of the many questions surrounding the 2023 Cubs is, who will bat leadoff?. Last season, the Cubs began games with 10 different hitters at the top of the order. 4 of them did so at least 2 dozen times: Rafael Ortega (51 games), Christopher Morel (43), Nick Madrigal (256) and Zach McKinstry (24).
Cub Tracks pushes the buttons
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both...
Baseball history unpacked, February 10
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Cubs sign righthanded reliever Michael Fulmer
There have been rumors lately — actually, really all offseason — that the Cubs weren’t done adding veteran relievers. Today, there’s a report that they have signed another one:. Michael Fulmer was a first-round pick (44th overall) of the Mets in 2011 and was traded to...
