After a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, January 28 at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery, mourners for Officer Gordon Prochaska gathered outside for a law enforcement salute. Attending were personnel from Le Sueur County Sheriff's Department, Montgomery Police Department, and the Montgomery Ambulance and Fire Departments. Prochaska, 71, passed away at his residence in Florence, Arizona, on Saturday, January 7, from complications of contracting COVID-19. Gordon, affectionately known as “Gordy” by many, was a part-time Montgomery police officer for 33 years. Following the salute, friends and family gathered at The Rustic Farmer on Main for a celebration of life. Musician Jerry Minar and others played polka music in his honor at the event. Jerry Minar was in Gordy’s band The Little Fishermen Orchestra the last 15 years of the band and was on the last 2 albums that Prochaska made with the band.

MONTGOMERY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO