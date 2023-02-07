Read full article on original website
kxlp941.com
Mankato Clinic Foundation announces grant recipients during quarter one
MANKATO (February 9, 2023) — To support health and wellness in our region, the Mankato Clinic Foundation has approved $96,125 in grants to community organizations during quarter one. Grants approved in quarter one are:. Centenary United Methodist Church – Holy Grounds Breakfast($3,000. Connections Ministry emergency shelter – $5,000...
KEYC
A six-year-old girl receives the gift of an insulin pump at the Mankato Clinic
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Aurora Drummer, who goes by Rory, was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes last fall, and was unable to get an insulin pump due to financial complications, even sending back an insulin pump that the family had ordered. Today the Mankato Clinic partnered with Camp Sweet Life...
kxlp941.com
Food Shelves Feeling the Pressure of Increased Demand
Last year alone there were 5.5 million visits to the state’s food shelves, nearly two million more than in 2021. The increased demand has been putting extreme pressure on food organizations around the state. Jason Viana with the Open Door Pantry in Eagan says we need to be doing more than helping put food on the table:
kxlp941.com
“Brewing New Ideas” Follow-Up Survey
The City of North Mankato is inviting residents to complete a city-wide survey following the “Brewing New Ideas” public engagement sessions held in fall of 2022. In this survey, residents can rank ideas generated during the public engagement sessions, and provide new ideas that weren’t previously discussed. Access the survey at northmankato.com/brewingnewideas or pick up a paper copy at City Hall or the Taylor Library. The survey will close on February 8th, 2023.
fox9.com
Family battles hospital in court over son's cancer treatment
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Texas family here in Minnesota visiting loved ones over the holidays is now embroiled in a court fight over their parental rights of a 5-year-old son and his future cancer treatments. "It makes me really sad that this is how we treat children and it's...
One of Rochester’s Most Authentic Mexican Restaurants Is Closing
It's an excruciating decision for us because we love the restaurant, our loyal regulars, and the team of people who made this place what it was. We love what we do and it breaks our hearts to say goodbye. A Rochester, Minnesota restaurant that started as a food truck and...
fox9.com
As baby faces rare genetic disorder, Minnesota family raises $70K for therapy
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - At almost one year old, Megan And Charlie Hieb’s daughter Lucy faces unique challenges brought on by CTNNB1. The rare genetic syndrome affects just a few hundred people in the world, but its effects are life changing. "Intellectual delay, cognitive delay, developmental delay," Megan said....
Minnesota Company Has The Best Way To Prevent Theft
Here's one new way to prevent theft! We all know by now that crime - whether a scam or a physical crime - isn't going anywhere. It looks like one Minnesota company knows that and found quite the way to adapt. I follow a bunch of different crime accounts on...
hot967.fm
Eagle Lake Woman Charged For Assaulting Boyfriend With Chicken
(Eagle Lake, MN) — An Eagle Lake woman faces multiple charges after police say she assaulted her boyfriend with a whole chicken. Officers noted the victim had “chicken residue” in his hair. She also has pending assault charges against the victim dating back to December 2021. Natalie Bruemmer, a 36-year-old Eagle Lake resident, was arrested Wednesday after coming home from a bar with the victim, according to charges.
Sasquatch 107.7
We Now Know When Rochester’s Bed Bath and Beyond Store is Closing
Last week, we heard the news that Bed Bath & Beyond were going to close another 80+ stores throughout the United States. Stores in Illinois, Iowa, were on the list but we thought that the Rochester, Minnesota store was safe. Unfortunately, it is not. Rochester, Minnesota Bed Bath & Beyond...
lptv.org
Former Pierz Resident and Son Victims of Murder-Suicide in Bloomington
A former Pierz resident and his son have been identified as victims of a murder-suicide that happened in Bloomington, MN last week. 55-year-old Dale Dahmen and his son Dominick were found dead inside a pickup truck in a parking lot near France Place on the night of Feb. 1. A third person, a business associate who has not been identified, was also found dead inside the vehicle.
Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America
Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
Minnesota Woman Assaults Boyfriend With A Chicken…Really.
You know it's been a long winter in Minnesota when a woman gets arrested for assaulting her boyfriend with a whole chicken. A Minnesota woman was arrested and jailed for assault with a chicken … among other things. A couple was driving to their home in Eagle Lake, Minnesota...
Minnesota Woman Just Competed on National Game Show
Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
kxlp941.com
Help Deter Catalytic Converter Theft
Mankato-The Mankato Department of Public Safety, through the Minnesota Department of Commerce, is implementing a program to help deter theft of catalytic converters. To participate, vehicle owners must register their vehicles at the Public Safety Center, 710 S. Front St. any time. Once registered, the owner will be provided with a packet that includes an identification label with a unique code and instructions and materials to install the label.
One Of The 'Quietest Places In The World' Is Right Here In Minnesota
In a lab, to be specific.
New Prague Times
Officer Prochaska laid to rest
After a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, January 28 at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery, mourners for Officer Gordon Prochaska gathered outside for a law enforcement salute. Attending were personnel from Le Sueur County Sheriff's Department, Montgomery Police Department, and the Montgomery Ambulance and Fire Departments. Prochaska, 71, passed away at his residence in Florence, Arizona, on Saturday, January 7, from complications of contracting COVID-19. Gordon, affectionately known as “Gordy” by many, was a part-time Montgomery police officer for 33 years. Following the salute, friends and family gathered at The Rustic Farmer on Main for a celebration of life. Musician Jerry Minar and others played polka music in his honor at the event. Jerry Minar was in Gordy’s band The Little Fishermen Orchestra the last 15 years of the band and was on the last 2 albums that Prochaska made with the band.
kduz.com
Glencoe Man Sentenced for 3rd Degree Murder
A Glencoe man has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison after being found guilty for providing methamphetamine that led to a Glencoe woman’s overdose death. Forty-two-year-old Casper Reid Casey was found guilty after a 6-day jury trial in November 2022 in the death of Jamie Besch. McLeod...
valleynewslive.com
Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato woman found hiding in victim’s closet with knife, say charges
A woman arrested on assault charges was found hiding in the victim’s closet wielding a knife, according to charges filed in Nicollet County Court Tuesday. Jaclyn Renee Baker, 38, of North Mankato, was charged with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, and gross misdemeanor 5th-degree assault.
