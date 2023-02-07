ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tracking storms for the evening

Tracking storms moving across Central Florida this afternoon and evening. Storms will fade out tonight leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and lows falling into the low 60s. Watching for some lingering rain tomorrow morning before skies become partly to mostly sunny for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s. Mostly sunny skies expected on Monday with highs near 70. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Mild, springlike weather this Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris has Central Florida's forecast. Expect a mix of sunshine and plenty of clouds for your Friday. Since it will get quite warm, into the lower-to-mid 80s, conditions are favorable for afternoon showers and storms. The rain should let up around 9 p.m.
Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates

Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
Florida Dept. of Health issues notice to WESH 2

The Florida Department of Health issued a $10,000 fine against WESH 2 for not allowing a Republican candidate and staffer last September into its studio for an election debate based on their vaccine status. The debate rules and vaccine policy were defined and provided in advance, but U.S. House District...
