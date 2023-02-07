Read full article on original website
WESH
Tracking storms for the evening
Tracking storms moving across Central Florida this afternoon and evening. Storms will fade out tonight leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and lows falling into the low 60s. Watching for some lingering rain tomorrow morning before skies become partly to mostly sunny for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s. Mostly sunny skies expected on Monday with highs near 70. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
WESH
Central Florida couple among those dead after devastating Turkey earthquake
Orlando, FL — The death toll in Turkey and Syria continues to rise after Monday's earthquake. More than 20,000 people are dead and among them is an Orlando couple. A longtime friend got the news Thursday morning. "I don't know what this feeling is, so I'm just waiting for...
WESH
Mild, springlike weather this Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris has Central Florida's forecast. Expect a mix of sunshine and plenty of clouds for your Friday. Since it will get quite warm, into the lower-to-mid 80s, conditions are favorable for afternoon showers and storms. The rain should let up around 9 p.m.
WESH
Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates
Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
WESH
UCF students plan fundraiser to help those impacted by Turkey earthquake
ORLANDO, Fla. — As rescue workers in Turkey and Syria continue to find survivors from the earthquake, some Central Florida students are coming together to show their support. So far, the estimate is more than 23,000 people were killed in the earthquake. There are students on the UCF campus...
WESH
Florida Dept. of Health issues notice to WESH 2
The Florida Department of Health issued a $10,000 fine against WESH 2 for not allowing a Republican candidate and staffer last September into its studio for an election debate based on their vaccine status. The debate rules and vaccine policy were defined and provided in advance, but U.S. House District...
