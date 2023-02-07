Tracking storms moving across Central Florida this afternoon and evening. Storms will fade out tonight leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and lows falling into the low 60s. Watching for some lingering rain tomorrow morning before skies become partly to mostly sunny for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s. Mostly sunny skies expected on Monday with highs near 70. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

