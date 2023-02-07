ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google announces ChatGPT rival Bard’s testing phase and new updates

Google has announced new updates across its platforms, celebrating the 25th anniversary of its search engine in an event held in Paris on Wednesday. Starting with language translation, the firm has now added 24+ new languages, which reach more than 300 million people around the world. According to the firm, the 'translate' feature is now being used by over one billion people.
ChatGPT haunts Google CEO, slammed for ‘botched’ debut of Bard AI

Employees at Google have expressed dissatisfaction with the search engine giant's Wednesday "early launch" of the Bard artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, a competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT, the new sensation that has swept the tech industry. The staffers feel that the firm handled the announcement in a "rushed," "botched," and "un-Googley"...
CEO ChatGPT? In a world first, AI chatbot to helm company

Recently, a U.S. PR and digital marketing firm integrated two new interns into their team. The revelation? Aiko and Aiden were not real people; they were creations of artificial intelligence, the world's first AI interns. One Indian company decided to take it up a notch. Chhatra Sansad, or CS India,...
EV battery startup Ionbox claims impressive charging times

Ionblox, an EV battery startup that makes batteries for vertical take-off and landing aircraft (or VTOLs) and electric cars, had some good news on Wednesday. It announced a second close of its Series B round at an increased $32 million. The company claims it can produce super-fast lithium-ion batteries that...
AI image generator hit by $1.8 trillion lawsuit from Getty Images

Getty Images, a global stock photo giant, has filed a lawsuit against Stability AI, the business that created the well-known AI image generator Stable Diffusion. The stock agency claims that over 12 million of its copyrighted images—along with their descriptions and metadata were used to train Stable Diffusion, seeking $1.8 trillion in compensation, according to the lawsuit made public on Monday.
China: AI to help spacecraft avoid space debris in near-Earth orbit

Artificial intelligence has been making headlines ever since their disruptor-in-chief, ChatGPT set foot more than two months ago. In the latest news, Chinese researchers are harnessing AI to ensure spacecraft a smooth mission by dodging space debris in orbit, South China Morning Post reported. According to the state-backed PLA Daily,...
‘Spy balloon’: Old technology achieving modern military objectives

One of the more surreal sights of the recent Afghan war was tethered balloons (also known as “aerostats”) looming over the bases of international forces. These “persistent threat detection systems” carried a suite of 360-degree cameras providing a constant view - out to 100 miles - of surrounding areas to the US “force-protection” teams within the heavily guarded installations.
