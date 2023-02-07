New York City Mayor Fires Brutal Shot At Kyrie Irving

New York City Mayor Eric Adams took a shot at Kyrie Irving after the Nets traded him to the Mavericks.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Just as was the case when he left the Boston Celtics, it is safe to say Kyrie Irving burned quite a few bridges as he leaves the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets organization has had to deal with one issue after another with regard to Kyrie as he kept causing problems time and time again.

The biggest headache that Kyrie caused the Nets, which no one will ever forget, is the whole vaccine saga. Irving was strongly against the vaccine, and despite mounting pressure from all corners, stubbornly refused to take it. That meant he wasn't allowed to play in home games for much of last season due to the vaccine mandate in New York City.

View the original article to see embedded media.

There were calls to make an exception for Irving but Mayor Eric Adams made it clear that he wouldn't do that . Adams kept up with that stance and stated later that Irving could play if he just got vaccinated . Now, after Kyrie's departure, Adams took quite a shot at the star guard when he was recently asked about him during an interview.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams was asked in an interview w Spectrum News 1 this morning if he would've traded Kyrie Irving if Irving were a city hall employee. "I will find the team that beats us the most and then send him to that team because we would start beating that team," Adams said.

Well, if Adams was the GM for the Nets, it appears he would have tried to trade Irving back to the Celtics, considering they have beaten the Nets 10 times in a row! It is a bit of a weird remark and it is fair to say there is no love lost here. Sadly, the Nets and the Mavericks have already played twice this season, so the only way these teams can face each other again is if they make it to the NBA Finals. That does seem doubtful, so we'll have to wait for a while to see Kyrie take on the Nets.

Zach Lowe Stated Kyrie Irving And James Harden Were Not The Biggest Problems In Brooklyn

The Nets have now had Kyrie, James Harden , and Kevin Durant all request trades since the start of 2022. While both Kyrie and Harden have been termed as being problems for the Nets, Zach Lowe believes the biggest problem is someone else.

Lowe states that Ben Simmons is the biggest one , because of his lack of production for someone who is owed $80 million in the next two seasons after this. The way things are going, it would seem like the Philadelphia 76ers easily won that trade and the Nets would be hoping that the Mavericks won't end up winning this one.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.