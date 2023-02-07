ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEAU-TV 13

Flags to fly at half-staff Monday for fallen Milwaukee officer

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Flags will fly at half-staff in Wisconsin Monday for a Milwaukee Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Gov. Tony Evers announced an executive order in honor of Officer Peter Jerving. On Feb. 7, Jerving responded to a robbery on Milwaukee’s south side....
