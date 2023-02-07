Read full article on original website
‘Multiple’ people taken to hospital after Highway 17 Bypass crash in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people were injured in a Saturday afternoon crash in Horry County, according to Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Evans. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Pine Island Road in Myrtle Beach, Evans said. A portion of the highway was blocked for a short time.
Three Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision in Horry County, SC
Three individuals were injured in a car crash that took place in Horry County, South Carolina, on Saturday morning. According to Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR), the incident occurred at 8:10 a.m. near the intersection of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop. The three victims were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, however, no details regarding their current conditions were released.
3 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:10 a.m. to the area of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop. Lanes of traffic were blocked and drivers were...
Headline: Tragic Loss of Life in Pedestrian Accident on U.S. Highway 52 in Florence, South Carolina
A devastating accident took place on Friday evening on U.S. Highway 52 in Florence County, South Carolina, resulting in the loss of a pedestrian's life. The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported that the fatal incident occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m. when a pedestrian was attempting to cross the roadway and was hit by a 2015 Lexus SUV.
Man allegedly leads police on wrong-way, 135 mph chase; crashes into lifeguard stand in Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in North Myrtle Beach arrested a man after a chase that included him going 135 mph and driving the wrong way on South Carolina Highway 31, according to police reports obtained by News13. Police arrested 21-year-old David Aleksandr Bordak shortly after midnight Tuesday. He’s charged with a number […]
SCHP: Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV on Highway 52 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV while attempting to cross a Florence County roadway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 7:40 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 52 south of Lake City, the SCHP said. A 2015 Lexus SUV was traveling south on […]
Pedestrian killed in overnight crash near Little River, SCHP says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was killed following an overnight crash in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 1 a.m. Saturday on Nelson Road near Little River, the SCHP said. A 2012 Dodge Journey was traveling south on Nelson Road when it struck a pedestrian walking […]
Fatal Accident in Little River, South Carolina
In Little River, South Carolina, a fatal accident took place early Saturday morning. A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Nelson Road. According to Corporal David Jones from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. The vehicle involved was a 2012 Dodge Journey traveling in the southbound direction on Nelson Road, which hit the pedestrian.
Florence District 3 bus involved in crash: No injuries reported
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A school bus in Florence School District 3 was involved in a crash on Friday afternoon near the intersection of Highway 378 Business and McCutcheon Road, according to reports. There were reportedly two students in addition to the driver on the school bus. NEW: SC...
Pedestrian killed crossing Highway 52 outside Lake City: Reports
LAKE CITY, S.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night around 7:40 p.m., according to Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2015 Lexus SUV was traveling Southbound on Highway 52 outside of Lake City and the pedestrian was struck by the vehicle as they were attempting to cross the highway, according to reports.
SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Little River area
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday in the Little River area. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 1 a.m. on Nelson Road. Jones said a 2012 Dodge Journey heading south on the road struck the pedestrian.
50-year-old man reported missing in Robeson County, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 50-year-old man has been reported missing in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Keith Polimeda, of Shannon, is 6-foot-1, weighs 250 pounds and is bald, the sheriff’s office said. It is unclear where Polimeda was last seen. Anyone with information about Polimeda’s location is asked […]
Socastee Dollar Tree Robbery Suspect Arrested After Community Tip
On Wednesday evening, a man entered the Dollar Tree located off of Highway 544 in Socastee, South Carolina, and robbed the store at gunpoint. The suspect, described as a middle-aged male, approached the cashier and demanded money from the register. The cashier complied, and the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Crash with injuries blocks Conway-bound traffic along Highway 501 near Gardner Lacy Rd.
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash with injuries has blocked traffic along Highway 501 North near Conway. SC Highway Patrol reports that there are injuries associated with this crash and SCDOT reports that all lanes of Highway 501 N near Gardner Lacy Road are blocked as of 6:45 p.m.
No students injured after Florence School District 3 bus involved in crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No students were injured Friday after a Florence School District 3 bus was involved in a crash, according to the district. The crash happened in the area of Highway 378 Business and McCutcheon Road, according to the district. There were two students and the bus driver on board at the […]
Drivers upset after hitting cows on Florence Co. road
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A couple of drivers are upset after hitting cows on West Cummings Road in the Effingham community of Florence County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there have been three consecutive weeks in the past month with cars hitting livestock on the road. Kietra...
Sunset Beach Police Department: Speed limit reduced on Old Georgetown RD SW
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department wants drivers to be aware of a change to the speed limit on US 179/Old Georgetown Road SW. Signs have been posted to reflect the change from 55 miles per hour signs to 45 miles per hour.
North Myrtle Beach fire chief to retire in April after 8 years in position, officials say
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected because a previous version contained incorrect biographical information about North Myrtle Beach Deputy Fire Chief Billy Floyd. NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain will retire in April, public information officer Donald Graham told News13 Friday morning. Spain has been at the […]
Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
The search for 22-year-old boater Tyler Doyle has now stretched into its third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.
Repairs to first section of Cherry Grove Pier near completion
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Reconstruction of the first portion of the Chery Grove Pier is almost done!. Cherry Grove Pier said Friday the first section is almost complete before the rainy weekend begins. Repairs to the Ppier began last month after it fell victim to the path of Hurricane...
