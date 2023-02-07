ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Jason Griffith

Three Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision in Horry County, SC

Three individuals were injured in a car crash that took place in Horry County, South Carolina, on Saturday morning. According to Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR), the incident occurred at 8:10 a.m. near the intersection of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop. The three victims were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, however, no details regarding their current conditions were released.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

3 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:10 a.m. to the area of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop. Lanes of traffic were blocked and drivers were...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Jason Griffith

Headline: Tragic Loss of Life in Pedestrian Accident on U.S. Highway 52 in Florence, South Carolina

A devastating accident took place on Friday evening on U.S. Highway 52 in Florence County, South Carolina, resulting in the loss of a pedestrian's life. The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported that the fatal incident occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m. when a pedestrian was attempting to cross the roadway and was hit by a 2015 Lexus SUV.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

Man allegedly leads police on wrong-way, 135 mph chase; crashes into lifeguard stand in Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in North Myrtle Beach arrested a man after a chase that included him going 135 mph and driving the wrong way on South Carolina Highway 31, according to police reports obtained by News13. Police arrested 21-year-old David Aleksandr Bordak shortly after midnight Tuesday. He’s charged with a number […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Jason Griffith

Fatal Accident in Little River, South Carolina

In Little River, South Carolina, a fatal accident took place early Saturday morning. A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Nelson Road. According to Corporal David Jones from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. The vehicle involved was a 2012 Dodge Journey traveling in the southbound direction on Nelson Road, which hit the pedestrian.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wpde.com

Florence District 3 bus involved in crash: No injuries reported

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A school bus in Florence School District 3 was involved in a crash on Friday afternoon near the intersection of Highway 378 Business and McCutcheon Road, according to reports. There were reportedly two students in addition to the driver on the school bus. NEW: SC...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Pedestrian killed crossing Highway 52 outside Lake City: Reports

LAKE CITY, S.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night around 7:40 p.m., according to Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2015 Lexus SUV was traveling Southbound on Highway 52 outside of Lake City and the pedestrian was struck by the vehicle as they were attempting to cross the highway, according to reports.
LAKE CITY, SC
WMBF

SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Little River area

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday in the Little River area. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 1 a.m. on Nelson Road. Jones said a 2012 Dodge Journey heading south on the road struck the pedestrian.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wpde.com

Drivers upset after hitting cows on Florence Co. road

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A couple of drivers are upset after hitting cows on West Cummings Road in the Effingham community of Florence County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there have been three consecutive weeks in the past month with cars hitting livestock on the road. Kietra...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

North Myrtle Beach fire chief to retire in April after 8 years in position, officials say

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected because a previous version contained incorrect biographical information about North Myrtle Beach Deputy Fire Chief Billy Floyd. NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain will retire in April, public information officer Donald Graham told News13 Friday morning. Spain has been at the […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Repairs to first section of Cherry Grove Pier near completion

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Reconstruction of the first portion of the Chery Grove Pier is almost done!. Cherry Grove Pier said Friday the first section is almost complete before the rainy weekend begins. Repairs to the Ppier began last month after it fell victim to the path of Hurricane...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

