WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, February 10th (Part 2)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - To finish their regular season, the UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team enters a must-win series against UW-Stout as the Blugolds look to clinch a first-round bye in the WIAC tournament. Plus, updates from the rest of the WIAC men’s hockey scene as UW-Stevens Point...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Saturday, February 11th (Part 2)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In prep girls’ basketball Memorial celebrates senior night against Menomonie. Prep swimming sectionals featured Eau Claire Alliance’s Gabe Secker and more. Also, a wave of area wrestlers qualified for sectionals.
WEAU-TV 13
UW-Eau Claire hosts event to showcase black culture
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In celebration of Black History month, the Black Student Association at UW-Eau Claire hosted an event to showcase black culture. The event is called The Black Experience. Students were able to meet with black entrepreneurs in the area and learn about black owned businesses. Marquita...
WEAU-TV 13
ColorBlock is back for its 3rd year to add more art to Eau Claire and Altoona
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The ColorBlock program is back for another year of adding art to Eau Claire and Altoona, giving artists an opportunity to make their mark on the ever growing art scene. The organizer, Julie Pangallo, said It started as a fundraiser for the Eau Claire Sculpture...
WEAU-TV 13
UW-Eau Claire and Lake Wissota Lions Club holds 10th annual Jig’s Up
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Anglers hit the ice Saturday morning into the afternoon for the Jig’s Up ice fishing competition on Lake Wissota. Every year UW-Eau Claire partners with the Lake Wissota Lions Club to put on the event. Ten years ago it started as a fishing competition...
WEAU-TV 13
New bus routes aim to better serve UW-Eau Claire students
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Transit is making changes to its bus routes that serve UW-Eau Claire. The new and extended routes aim to cut down on the wait times for riders and UW-Eau Claire students. “Our current route, we extended one hour, so it goes to about...
WEAU-TV 13
Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center honors EC4T/Head Start educator
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The first week of the Golden Apple awards wraps up with a trip to Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center in Eau Claire. The ECASD mission is to inspire and prepare students to live creative, fulfilling and responsible lives. This year, Prairie Ridge honors an educator who has done exactly that for nearly two decades.
WEAU-TV 13
Rays of Sunshine event begins at River Prairie Park
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A daily drawing starting next week is encouraging people to get out into nature. The Rays of Sunshine event is part of the 2023 Frosty Fun Series in Altoona. 200 numbered tennis balls have been scattered throughout River Prairie Park before 4 p.m. Friday. People are...
WEAU-TV 13
A free youth arts program returns to the Chippewa Valley
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a COVID-19 hiatus, a non-profit in Eau Claire is bringing back its free arts program for children. BaredFeet, a non-profit focused on wellness and artistry is once again offering children in the Chippewa Valley a chance to participate in the Hands of Peace arts program.
WEAU-TV 13
Flambeau School District honors those with cancer through a new project
TONY, Wis. (WEAU) - The halls of a Western Wisconsin school district are decorated in hearts, but not for Valentine’s Day. Instead it is to honor those who are or have lived with cancer. “The hearts to hearts project has been a way an incredible way to connect with...
WEAU-TV 13
Radio group runs charity drive in the Chippewa Valley to help expand access to hygiene products
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For some families it can be hard to afford every day items like toothbrushes, soap or paper towels. That is why a radio group known as The Family Network is having communities across Wisconsin participate in the Hygiene Drive. Karri Pitsavas with The Family Network...
WEAU-TV 13
‘Night To Shine’ provides prom night experience for people with special needs
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From dresses to dancing, people with special needs had a prom night experience at the “Night To Shine” in Eau Claire Friday night. “Night To Shine” is an event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, which works to provide unforgettable prom nights for people around the world with special needs.
WEAU-TV 13
Building declared a total loss after fire at business in Mondovi Friday
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire destroyed a business’s building in Mondovi Friday. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said that the building owned by Five Star Boat Hull and Auto Body, located on Mondovi’s north side, is a total loss. A passerby called in the fire at...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man charged in 2021 shooting death receives prison sentence
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is sentenced for convictions stemming from a Feb. 2021 shooting death in the city. 57-year-old Selwyn Smith was sentenced to seven years in prison and seven years of extended supervision, covering two separate cases, in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Thursday, according to online court records.
WEAU-TV 13
Multiple people hurt, 1 person arrested in 2 crashes on Highway 53 Friday night
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple people were hurt and one person was arrested for suspected OWI after a series of incidents on Highway 53 northbound in Altoona Friday night. The Altoona Police Department said the first incident was a semi trailer that had caught on fire near River Prairie Drive. The semi trailer was moved off of the highway while crews worked to put out the fire.
WEAU-TV 13
New technology at Mayo Clinic helps detect lung cancer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire is using new technology to help detect lung cancer in its earliest stages. The new technology is a robotic-assisted bronchoscopy. Bronchoscopic procedures are used to look at lesions in the lungs, which are spots that could be worrisome.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Polk County
TOWN OF ALDEN (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and multiple people are hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Polk County Saturday afternoon. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Highway 65 north of 28th Avenue in the Town of Alden, or about eight miles southwest of Amery.
