Officer 'Seriously Injured' In Shooting During Manhunt For David Linthicum In Baltimore County
An officer was injured in a shooting on Thursday night as the manhunt for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum approaches its second day in Cockeysville, a Baltimore County Police spokesperson confirmed. On Thursday, Feb. 9, all hands were on deck during an intensive investigation across Baltimore County as officers continue to...
WUSA
Car theft crisis in Maryland being driven by juveniles, police say
The car theft crisis in Prince George's County is reaching new heights. Police say juveniles are driving some breathtaking numbers.
Teen Shooter In Custody Months After Fatal DC Shooting: MPD
More than seven months after 23-year-old Markel Ford was gunned down in Washington, DC, police say that they found his shooter.On Thursday, Feb. 9, investigators from the Metropolitan Police Department announced that members of the Capitol Area Regional Task Force (CARFTF) located and arrested an 1…
'Not Random' Shooting In Waldorf Leaves Teen Hospitalized: Sheriff
Gunshots rang out in the middle of the afternoon in Charles County on Wednesday, leaving a teen boy with a gunshot wound in an apparently targeted attack. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that officers responded to a home in Albermarle Place in Waldorf to investigate a reported shooting involving a 14-year-old boy who was struck in the leg.
Jury finds third suspect guilty in murder of 22-year-old in Annapolis
After a weeklong trial, a jury in Anne Arundel County found the third and final suspect guilty in the killing of 22-year-old Cornell Young.
Man charged for stealing car that led to crash into building that killed pedestrian in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police arrested a man accused of stealing a car and then crashing into a building that collapsed on a 54-year-old man in East Baltimore. Shawn Lee Brunson, 33, has been charged with stolen auto, which happened on February 7. Police said other charges are pending.Police said 54-year-old Alfred Fincher was killed and several other people were injured after the crash caused a building to partially collapse in East Baltimore on Wednesday night.Police said the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. when the driver of a suspected stolen car took off "at a high rate of speed" as...
Suspect who allegedly shot two police officers has barricaded himself near Fallston mall
Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said police have surrounded a suspect believed to be responsible for shooting two Baltimore County Police Department officers.
Police order residents to shelter-in-place as officers continue pursuit of armed man in Cockeysville
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police are telling residents in the area of Powers Avenue in Cockeysville to shelter in place as officers continue manhunt for man who allegedly shot at officers.The search for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum has reached more than 24 hours.Police said Linthicum is considered to be "armed and dangerous."Police responded to the home around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a "crisis" situation.Baltimore County police spokesperson Joy Stewart said the officers went into the home, and were escorted by a family member downstairs when an officer was shot multiple times.Stewart said she believes there was a time where Linthicum...
WJLA
Man shot by officer in SE DC, police seeking woman who drove off from scene: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Southeast D.C. Friday morning, authorities said. Around 10 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department received a call about a woman who had been stuck by a metal pipe in the 1300 block of Goodhope Road Southeast, according to MPD Police Chief Robert Contee.
foxbaltimore.com
Man found shot in vehicle inside South Baltimore, police seeking tips
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was found shot in a vehicle in South Baltimore on Friday morning. At approximately 7:11AM, officers responded to the 1100 block of Nanticoke Street, for a reportedshooting. Once at the scene, officers located a 37-year-old man, inside of a vehicle, suffering from...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore couple says squeegee person threatened them
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was the end of last year when a couple who doesn’t want to be identified said a trip down Pratt Street in Baltimore took a turn for the worse. “We’re sitting at the light and next thing I know this guy just plops on the car on my wife’s side and starts squirting the stuff on the car,” he said.
NBC Washington
DC Elementary School Teacher Accused of Assaulting Student
D.C. police arrested a teacher accused of assaulting a student. The alleged assault happened at Langley Elementary School on T Street NW Sept. 8, investigators said. The victim's mother contacted police, telling them her child came home that day with bruises to their chest and forehead. After review of surveillance...
foxbaltimore.com
Home at start of Cockeysville manhunt was same home as Browning family murders in 2008
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — The home that was the beginning of the manhunt in Cockeysville, Md., is the same home where the Browning family lived when they were murdered by their son in 2008, sources tell FOX45 News. Yesterday, police were called to a home in the 10000 block...
Woman Kidnapped and Robbed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. MPD is searching for two armed robbery suspects accused of kidnapping a woman and robbing her of $8,000 and jewelry in Northwest, D.C. Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened shortly after 2 pm on the 1500 block of Park Road. Upon approaching the victim, two suspects asked for directions. During the conversation with the victim, one of the suspects got out of the vehicle. She grabbed a gun from her purse and ordered the woman to enter the car. The victim complied, and the suspect drove away while demanding the woman’s property. Police reports indicate that the suspects The post Woman Kidnapped and Robbed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police ID Man Killed Outside Laurel Shopping Center
Police have identified the New Carrollton man killed in a shooting outside of a Laurel shopping center, authorities announced.Antwaun D. Conyers, 32, was allegedly shot in the 3500 block of Russett Green East around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to an Anne Arundel County police spokesper…
WJLA
VIDEO: Police searching for two men after string of food truck robberies in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) is investigating a series of robberies that all took place on food trucks starting in January. On Friday, MCPD released surveillance video of two suspects it believes to be responsible for the thefts. These are the five...
WJLA
Woman kidnapped at gunpoint, robbed of $8K in DC; suspects wanted: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are trying to track down two people accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman at gunpoint in Northwest D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department said on Tuesday just before 2:30 p.m., the woman was walking along the 1500 block of Park Road when a person in a green minivan asked her for directions.
Six Baltimore County schools closed as manhunt continues for shooting suspect 'in crisis'
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officials announced Thursday five schools will close as the search continues for a man who allegedly shot an officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. The following schools will be closed: Cockeysville Middle School Dulaney High School Mays Chapel Elementary School Padonia International Elementary School Warren Elementary schoolPot Spring Elementary SchoolThe closure includes before- and after-school programs. Police are looking for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum. Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. An hourslong barricade situation ensued. Streets in the surrounding neighborhood were shut down for hours, and residents were asked to shelter in place. Linthicum is described as a white man with auburn hair and facial hair. He was last seen "wearing a black hoodie and black pants" and is believed to be armed, Stewart said.Anyone who sees Linthicum or knows his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call 911. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital that evening "in good spirits" according to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
WJLA
Officers searching 'everywhere' for Cockeysville suspect David Emory Linthicum, say police
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are getting help from other agencies as SWAT teams swarm the Cockeysville area looking for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum. "We're looking everywhere," said Baltimore County Police spokesperson Joy Stewart at a news conference this afternoon. Stewart said Baltimore County Police are...
wfmd.com
Frederick Police Seeking Public’s Assistance In Identifying Suspects In Two Recent Robberies
Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect or suspects in two recent robberies in the city. In the one which occurred on January 16th at 7:38 AM in the 1300 block of North East Street, a suspect is seen in a surveillance photo wearing gray sweatpants, white shoes, a black hoodie, orange gloves and a black hat.
