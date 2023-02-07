ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Why Gov. Phil Murphy is No. 1 on our 2023 Power List

As if it didn’t know already, the business community learned just how powerful and influential the governor is during the pandemic, when businesses were either shut down, forced to go virtual or heavily restricted — virtually overnight. We remind business owners of this not to recall the governor’s...
Spencer Savings Bank donates $10K toward N.J. STEM education

Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, recently donated $10,000 to the Research & Development Council of New Jersey to support the Governor’s STEM Scholars program. The program, which was founded and established by the R&D Council, provides New Jersey’s high-achieving high school and college students with...
NEW JERSEY STATE
ROI Influencers: Power List 2023 — Law

Let’s get down to business: The large number of municipalities in the state combined. with the large number of rules and regulations makes the need for good legal. representation more important than ever. Make that, the need for a good legal team. With that in mind — and with...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WSFS CARES Foundation provided $2.4M in charitable grants and contributions in 2022

The WSFS CARES Foundation, the charitable giving arm of WSFS Bank, recently announced it issued grants and donations totaling more than $2.4 million to community organizations located across New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania in 2022. Community investments, affordable housing, revitalization and business economic empowerment, education and leadership development, and strengthening...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gov. Murphy signs ‘Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights’ into law

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed legislation that ensures temporary workers are treated fairly. Under the new law, which takes effect in 90 days, temp workers must be paid at least the same average rate of pay as permanent employees performing similar work. They must also receive equivalent benefits. “Our...
N.J. Planning & Redevelopment Conference looking for panel ideas

If you’ve ever wanted to help plan a conference — instead of just attending one — this is your chance. New Jersey Future and the New Jersey Chapter of the American Planning Association are looking for topics to present at their three-day conference in June. (It will be held virtually June 21-22 and in-person June 23 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick.)
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Rutgers Office for Research enters technology transfer partnership with state college organization

Rutgers Office for Research’s Innovation Ventures on Tuesday said it entered into a technology transfer partnership with the New Jersey Association of State Colleges and Universities. Innovation Ventures will provide information and guidance to eight New Jersey state colleges and universities: Kean University, Montclair State University, New Jersey City...
Unity Bank opens Fort Lee branch, now has 20 branches in N.J./Pa. area

Unity Bank on Monday said it opened a new full-service branch in Fort Lee, increasing its service footprint to 20 branches and enhancing its retail presence in Bergen County. The new branch is located at 899 Palisade Ave. at the intersection with Columbia Avenue. “We are committed to Bergen County,...
FORT LEE, NJ
Larken Associates helps pharmaceutical company grow in Hillsborough

Larken Associates on Tuesday said it signed a lease expansion with NanoTech Pharma Inc. for an additional 1,500 square feet at Hillsborough Business Center. Located at Stryker Lane in Hillsborough, NanoTech Pharma will now occupy a total of 4,218 square feet within Hillsborough Business Center. The pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical company...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NAIOP: Leading developers share adaptive reuse success stories

NAIOP New Jersey’s Annual Meeting and Commercial Real Estate Outlook last week examined the impact of global, regional and local economic trends on the industry, and took an in-depth look at the complexities and strategies behind some of New Jersey’s most successful adaptive reuse projects. Hundreds of commercial real estate industry leaders attended the event, which was held at the Hilton Short Hills.
NEW JERSEY STATE
ROI Influencers: Power List 2023; Health Care/Life Sciences — Dr. Ronald Nahass

He heads the largest physician group for infectious disease specialists in the state — one that has more than 40 physicians and 10 offices, and practices in more than 130 locations in the state. Explore other influencer categories:. Executives (National & Global Companies) Executives (New Jersey Companies) Questions about...
Sparta-based CP Engineers acquires Chester-based firm

Sparta-based CP Engineers, a full-service engineering firm, announced Tuesday that it has acquired Chester-based Cornerstone Structural Engineering Consultants. CP Engineers specializes in site/civil, water/wastewater, municipal, MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) and environmental engineering. CP officials feel the acquisition of Cornerstone will enhance the firm’s internal expertise in structural engineering.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
Woodbridge retail center secures $43.2M in refinancing

JLL Capital Markets on Tuesday said it helped secure a $43.2 million refinancing for St. Georges Crossing, the 343,423-square-foot, ShopRite-anchored shopping center in Woodbridge. JLL exclusively represented the landlord, Levin Management Corp., to secure the 12-year, fixed-rate loan through PGIM Real Estate. St. Georges Crossing is currently 100% occupied and...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ

