Citrus County Chronicle
Wu Yibing tops Isner, is 1st from China with ATP Tour title
DALLAS (AP) — Wu Yibing became the first Chinese player to win an ATP Tour title, rallying in a three-set, all-tiebreaker thriller to beat John Isner in the Dallas Open on Sunday. Wu overcame 44 aces from the big-serving Isner — one shy of tying a three-set record —...
Title-chasing Arsenal faces double threat from Manchester
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — If Arsenal is to win its first Premier League title in 19 years, it will have to hold off a growing double threat from Manchester. The battle to be crowned English champions looks set to come down to just three clubs after wins for Manchester City and Manchester United on Sunday tightened the gap at the top of the table.
