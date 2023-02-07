Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Alabama Stays Undefeated in SEC Play After Battle on The Plains
The Alabama Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0) keeps it successful season going after traveling to Auburn and defeating the Tigers 77-69. Tide freshman Rylan Griffen proved to be the difference maker on Saturday as he led Alabama with 16 points off the bench. His block and subsequent 3-point make with five minutes remaining in the game stretched Alabama's lead out to four and helped ensure the Tide's victory.
Tuscaloosa Native Wins Big on Wheel of Fortune, Takes Home $20K Prize
Tuscaloosa resident Octavia Kelly-Martin is basking in the glory of winning hit game show, Wheel of Fortune, where she took home a little over $20,000. Kelly-Martin's episode aired on national television Thursday night, where she represented Tuscaloosa, mentioning "Roll Tide" on numerous occasions throughout the airing. Kelly-Martin grew up watching...
Tuscaloosa City Staff Delivers Tornado Relief Supplies to Selma, Alabama
The city of Tuscaloosa showed up for Selma this week, delivering a full truckload of supplies to the area after an EF2 tornado swept through the city on January 12th. The tornado reportedly reached peak wind speeds exceeding 130 miles per hour as it carved a 23-mile path through Dallas County, including a direct hit through downtown Selma.
Alabama: Schools Taking The Innocent Out Of Children Moms Furious
A child’s artwork is precious to any parent, I know my mother hung my artwork on the refrigerator like I was Picasso. So I was scrolling TikTok and saw how a child’s artwork has caused. An 11-year-old little girl named Lily created a drawing of a pig and named it “Piggie”. I can say I think she has talent. She can draw better than I do. For that matter, the 6-year-old from Walker County Alabama has more talent than I do.
LOTS OF ACRES: Most Expensive Home, Property in Pickens County
There is something quite special about this home in Pickens County Alabama. There is a southern charm to this home and land that stands out to me. The potential is endless. Just 35 minutes away from Tuscaloosa, this property could become your great escape. Listed by Mitchell Jones with National Land Realty, the 2-story home are 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
The Horror Tuscaloosa to Host Special Edition Valentine’s Event This Weekend
Couples can experience an thrill while celebrating Valentine's Day through a special edition two-night event hosted by The Horror Tuscaloosa. Mark Bosch, one of the owners of The Horror said the haunted house attraction will present "Your Heart's Desire" on Friday and Saturday night. Bosch said the event was designed to allow an untraditional way to celebrate the day of love with all of Tuscaloosa.
Bryant Bank Pledges $50K Donation to West Alabama Food Bank for New Facility Fundraising Campaign
The West Alabama Food Bank received a $50,000 donation from Bryant Bank as a part of their "Imagine West Alabama" fundraising campaign for their new facility in South Tuscaloosa. Representatives from Bryant Bank presented the food bank board of directors with a check before their monthly meeting. According to a...
Tuscaloosa Turns Down New Gastropub Over Public Safety Concerns
The city of Tuscaloosa will not allow a new business to operate as a gastropub, which functions like restaurant during the day and like a bar later at night. The entire matter revolves around state and municipal law governing alcohol licensing, which is dense material but was well explained by Tuscaloosa City Attorney Scott Holmes during a pre-council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Tuscaloosa Police Officer Exchanges Gunfire with Driver After Chase Ends in Crash
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a Tuscaloosa Police Officer exchanged gunfire with a driver early Wednesday morning after a chase ended in a crash. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the VCU, said officers were originally called out to pursue a domestic violence suspect late Tuesday night or after midnight Wednesday morning.
Ethics Commission Says Northport Councilwoman Can Appoint Co-Worker to Vacant Seat
An elected official in Northport is allowed to appoint her co-worker to a vacant seat on the city council if she so chooses, the Alabama Ethics Commission said Friday. The incumbent in question, Christy Diane Bobo, is serving her first term on the council, representing Northport's District 1. She and...
