ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Stays Undefeated in SEC Play After Battle on The Plains

The Alabama Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0) keeps it successful season going after traveling to Auburn and defeating the Tigers 77-69. Tide freshman Rylan Griffen proved to be the difference maker on Saturday as he led Alabama with 16 points off the bench. His block and subsequent 3-point make with five minutes remaining in the game stretched Alabama's lead out to four and helped ensure the Tide's victory.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama: Schools Taking The Innocent Out Of Children Moms Furious

A child’s artwork is precious to any parent, I know my mother hung my artwork on the refrigerator like I was Picasso. So I was scrolling TikTok and saw how a child’s artwork has caused. An 11-year-old little girl named Lily created a drawing of a pig and named it “Piggie”. I can say I think she has talent. She can draw better than I do. For that matter, the 6-year-old from Walker County Alabama has more talent than I do.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

LOTS OF ACRES: Most Expensive Home, Property in Pickens County

There is something quite special about this home in Pickens County Alabama. There is a southern charm to this home and land that stands out to me. The potential is endless. Just 35 minutes away from Tuscaloosa, this property could become your great escape. Listed by Mitchell Jones with National Land Realty, the 2-story home are 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

The Horror Tuscaloosa to Host Special Edition Valentine’s Event This Weekend

Couples can experience an thrill while celebrating Valentine's Day through a special edition two-night event hosted by The Horror Tuscaloosa. Mark Bosch, one of the owners of The Horror said the haunted house attraction will present "Your Heart's Desire" on Friday and Saturday night. Bosch said the event was designed to allow an untraditional way to celebrate the day of love with all of Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa Turns Down New Gastropub Over Public Safety Concerns

The city of Tuscaloosa will not allow a new business to operate as a gastropub, which functions like restaurant during the day and like a bar later at night. The entire matter revolves around state and municipal law governing alcohol licensing, which is dense material but was well explained by Tuscaloosa City Attorney Scott Holmes during a pre-council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy