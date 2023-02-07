Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
LA FIEBRE TO REPLACE RICK TREVINO AT TEXAS BIRTHDAY BASH
There has been a lineup change for the musical entertainment at the Texas Birthday Bash in downtown Navasota. The City of Navasota says La Fiebre will replace Rick Trevino on Friday, March 3rd, after the city learned late last week that Trevino had been double booked and would be unable to perform.
kwhi.com
SEATS STILL OPEN FOR SWEET BABY JAMES VALENTINE EVENT SATURDAY AT THE BARNHILL CENTER
Tickets are still available for tomorrow’s (Saturday) Sweet Valentine Event at The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham. The event starts at 7 p.m. with hand-crafted Sweet Valentine Treats along with champagne or coffee. After that, Bill Griese, known as “Sweet Baby James” will entertain guests with the music of...
kwhi.com
BOOTS & BANGLES KICKS OFF BRENHAM HERITAGE MUSEUM’S PHASE 2 FUNDRAISING
The Brenham Heritage Museum hosted a dance last week to celebrate its opening in November and raise funds for the second phase of exhibits. The Boots & Bangles Barn Dance was held on February 4th at La Bahia Hall, treating guests to food catered by Adams 205 and LJ’s BBQ. They also danced to live music from the Braydon Zink Band and played games for door prizes.
5G towers appearing around Houston area has residents asking questions
The 5G towers are appearing in the area, and you should be on the lookout for more as they need to be closer together to operate at a stronger rate.
kwhi.com
CUBS GOLF WINS WALLER INVITATIONAL
The BHS boy’s golf team won first place at the Waller Invitational Tournament at Mustang Cat Golf Course on Thursday, February 9. Dalton Winkelmann was the overall champion, shooting a 76. Grant Chisholm shot an 86 to take 3rd place overall. The rest of the winning team’s score are: Ashton Behrens-91, Michael Jozwiak-86, Jake Forland-98, Matthew Black-100, Jackson Van Dyke-127.
KHOU
Search for missing Wallis, Texas man near Brazos River
Arturo Avila went missing on Feb. 1 after driving from Katy to his home in Wallis. Police are searching the Brazos River after noticing tire tracks near the water.
veranda.com
Why Designers Are Flocking to This Tiny Texas Town for Antiques Shopping
If a trip to Round Top, Texas (population: 90) isn’t on your design calendar this year, you’ll want to make some room (yes, really). Since its humble beginnings as an Oktoberfest-meets-antique show event in 1968, the triannual Round Top Antiques Fair has become a bonafide design destination for the industry’s top names from Alessandra Branca to Ken Fulk, and features 12 miles of one-of-a-kind finds from around the world.
coveringkaty.com
Missing man last seen in Katy area
WALLIS, TX (Covering Katy News) - Wallis Police need the public's help finding a 25-year-old man last seen in the Katy area on February 1, 2023. Arturo Avila, 25, wore a black and grey American Eagle shirt, blue jeans, and black Nike shoes when last seen. He was driving a red or burgundy 2020 Chevy Malibu.
'We're begging the community' | Desperate search continues for man last seen in Katy on February 1
HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find a missing 25-year-old man last seen in the Katy area on Feb. 1. Police said Arturo P. Avila, 25, was last seen wearing a black and grey American Eagle shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes. He was driving a red or burgundy 2020 Chevy Malibu.
kwhi.com
CEDAR FRAME REAL ESTATE TO AWARD STUDENT-ATHLETE SCHOLARSHIPS
A real estate agency in Brenham invites student-athletes to apply for scholarship funds. Cedar Frame Real Estate will award four $500 scholarships, open to any area senior student-athlete. Students will need to submit an essay on why they should receive the scholarship, along with two letters of recommendation and a...
southarkansassun.com
Dad Charged For Lying About 4-Year-Old Son Being Shot In Texas Road Rage
Gendri Aguillon has faced charges for lying about his 4-year-old son being shot in a road rage in Texas. Fortunately, the shot was non-fatal and the child is in a stable condition. On February 9, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report about a road rage incident...
Houston's whiskey-obsessed comfort food restaurant's new Woodlands locale serves up brunch, bubbles, and more
An Inner Loop restaurant devoted to whiskey and comfort food has arrived in The Woodlands. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations has opened its second Houston-area location at Market Street in the former Berryhill Baja Grill space (9595 Six Pines Dr. Suite 250).The 5,000-square foot restaurant seats approximately 130 people inside and on its 800-square-foot patio. The restaurant will be open daily for dinner with lunch served on weekdays and brunch on weekends.Daily Dose Hospitality CEO John Reed tells CultureMap that Market Street approached Bosscat about coming to the area because it would be a good fit with the development’s existing restaurants,...
kwhi.com
THE JERSEY TENORS TO PERFORM FEB. 25 AT THE BARNHILL CENTER
An assortment of hit songs from Frank Sinatra to Frankie Valli to Queen to Figaro is coming to The Barnhill Center in Brenham. The Jersey Tenors, produced by Off Broadway Group, will perform on Saturday, February 25th at 7 p.m. Backed by a six-piece band, the genre-bending group of four has a large collection of Broadway and operatic credits, with rock and pop hits from several eras.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM PREGNANCY CENTER TO HOLD 21ST ANNUAL GALA
The Brenham Pregnancy Center is getting ready to host their 21st Annual Fundraising Gala. The gala is going to be held on Thursday, March 2, at Deep in the Heart Farms on Highway 105 just outside of Brenham. The Pregnancy Center is a non-profit organization founded in 2002 with a...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. RESIDENTS WARNING OF POSSIBLE SCAM
Residents in Washington County are taking to social media to warn others of a possible scam. A Facebook post from one resident says he was approached Wednesday afternoon by a “foreign man” of unknown nationality who waved him down at 6th Street and Market Street. The man said he needed gas for his vehicle and was willing to sell jewelry as collateral. The post also claims that the man “does a show with a magnet.”
kwhi.com
DR. MICHAEL ALTMAN RUNNING FOR RE-ELECTION TO BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD
A Brenham dentist is seeking his third term on the Brenham School Board. Dr. Michael Altman was first elected as a trustee in 2015. He and his wife, Sabrina, started Altman Dentistry in 1994. His school board race is contested, as he is facing Archer Archer for the position. Dr....
KBTX.com
Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
Houston police officer shoots armed suspect climbing down 3rd-floor balcony in Kingwood, HPD says
Investigators said when they arrived at the scene, a 28-year-old armed suspect started scaling down the side of the apartment from the third-floor balcony.
Mystery surrounding deadly Tesla crash in Texas is solved
Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board apparently have solved the mystery of why no one was found behind the steering wheel of a Tesla that crashed in Texas two years ago, killing two men.
KBTX.com
Montgomery firefighter killed in motorcycle crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An off-duty Montgomery firefighter was killed Thursday following a motorcycle crash on the northwest side of Montgomery County. It happened on FM 149 near FM 1375, according to Montgomery County Police Reporter. The 24-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene and the crash is being...
