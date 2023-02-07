ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

kwhi.com

LA FIEBRE TO REPLACE RICK TREVINO AT TEXAS BIRTHDAY BASH

There has been a lineup change for the musical entertainment at the Texas Birthday Bash in downtown Navasota. The City of Navasota says La Fiebre will replace Rick Trevino on Friday, March 3rd, after the city learned late last week that Trevino had been double booked and would be unable to perform.
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

BOOTS & BANGLES KICKS OFF BRENHAM HERITAGE MUSEUM’S PHASE 2 FUNDRAISING

The Brenham Heritage Museum hosted a dance last week to celebrate its opening in November and raise funds for the second phase of exhibits. The Boots & Bangles Barn Dance was held on February 4th at La Bahia Hall, treating guests to food catered by Adams 205 and LJ’s BBQ. They also danced to live music from the Braydon Zink Band and played games for door prizes.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

CUBS GOLF WINS WALLER INVITATIONAL

The BHS boy’s golf team won first place at the Waller Invitational Tournament at Mustang Cat Golf Course on Thursday, February 9. Dalton Winkelmann was the overall champion, shooting a 76. Grant Chisholm shot an 86 to take 3rd place overall. The rest of the winning team’s score are: Ashton Behrens-91, Michael Jozwiak-86, Jake Forland-98, Matthew Black-100, Jackson Van Dyke-127.
WALLER, TX
veranda.com

Why Designers Are Flocking to This Tiny Texas Town for Antiques Shopping

If a trip to Round Top, Texas (population: 90) isn’t on your design calendar this year, you’ll want to make some room (yes, really). Since its humble beginnings as an Oktoberfest-meets-antique show event in 1968, the triannual Round Top Antiques Fair has become a bonafide design destination for the industry’s top names from Alessandra Branca to Ken Fulk, and features 12 miles of one-of-a-kind finds from around the world.
ROUND TOP, TX
coveringkaty.com

Missing man last seen in Katy area

WALLIS, TX (Covering Katy News) - Wallis Police need the public's help finding a 25-year-old man last seen in the Katy area on February 1, 2023. Arturo Avila, 25, wore a black and grey American Eagle shirt, blue jeans, and black Nike shoes when last seen. He was driving a red or burgundy 2020 Chevy Malibu.
KATY, TX
kwhi.com

CEDAR FRAME REAL ESTATE TO AWARD STUDENT-ATHLETE SCHOLARSHIPS

A real estate agency in Brenham invites student-athletes to apply for scholarship funds. Cedar Frame Real Estate will award four $500 scholarships, open to any area senior student-athlete. Students will need to submit an essay on why they should receive the scholarship, along with two letters of recommendation and a...
BRENHAM, TX
CultureMap Houston

Houston's whiskey-obsessed comfort food restaurant's new Woodlands locale serves up brunch, bubbles, and more

An Inner Loop restaurant devoted to whiskey and comfort food has arrived in The Woodlands. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations has opened its second Houston-area location at Market Street in the former Berryhill Baja Grill space (9595 Six Pines Dr. Suite 250).The 5,000-square foot restaurant seats approximately 130 people inside and on its 800-square-foot patio. The restaurant will be open daily for dinner with lunch served on weekdays and brunch on weekends.Daily Dose Hospitality CEO John Reed tells CultureMap that Market Street approached Bosscat about coming to the area because it would be a good fit with the development’s existing restaurants,...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
kwhi.com

THE JERSEY TENORS TO PERFORM FEB. 25 AT THE BARNHILL CENTER

An assortment of hit songs from Frank Sinatra to Frankie Valli to Queen to Figaro is coming to The Barnhill Center in Brenham. The Jersey Tenors, produced by Off Broadway Group, will perform on Saturday, February 25th at 7 p.m. Backed by a six-piece band, the genre-bending group of four has a large collection of Broadway and operatic credits, with rock and pop hits from several eras.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM PREGNANCY CENTER TO HOLD 21ST ANNUAL GALA

The Brenham Pregnancy Center is getting ready to host their 21st Annual Fundraising Gala. The gala is going to be held on Thursday, March 2, at Deep in the Heart Farms on Highway 105 just outside of Brenham. The Pregnancy Center is a non-profit organization founded in 2002 with a...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. RESIDENTS WARNING OF POSSIBLE SCAM

Residents in Washington County are taking to social media to warn others of a possible scam. A Facebook post from one resident says he was approached Wednesday afternoon by a “foreign man” of unknown nationality who waved him down at 6th Street and Market Street. The man said he needed gas for his vehicle and was willing to sell jewelry as collateral. The post also claims that the man “does a show with a magnet.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

DR. MICHAEL ALTMAN RUNNING FOR RE-ELECTION TO BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD

A Brenham dentist is seeking his third term on the Brenham School Board. Dr. Michael Altman was first elected as a trustee in 2015. He and his wife, Sabrina, started Altman Dentistry in 1994. His school board race is contested, as he is facing Archer Archer for the position. Dr....
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Montgomery firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An off-duty Montgomery firefighter was killed Thursday following a motorcycle crash on the northwest side of Montgomery County. It happened on FM 149 near FM 1375, according to Montgomery County Police Reporter. The 24-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene and the crash is being...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

