Northampton County, PA

Comments / 2

Daily Voice

Man, 20, Killed In Allentown Police Shootout ID'd

The alleged assailant shot and killed by police in Allentown over the weekend was identified by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office as a 20-year-old Coplay man. Xavier Arnold was being pursued by officers following an assault near Eighth and Maple streets in Center City, when he fired a gun at them around 8:10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, the Lehigh County DA's Office and Allentown police said in news releases.
ALLENTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Wanted Man Arrested Months After Accident Charges

NORRISTOWN PA – A 24-year-old Maryland man, wanted in Montgomery County for nearly four months on homicide by vehicle and other charges related to an August 2022 crash in Lower Providence Township, has been arrested in Virginia, county District Attorney Kevin Steele said Friday (Feb. 10, 2023). Patrick Doran...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Driver killed in icy crash

Orangeville, Pa. — A 73-year-old man was killed when he crashed his pickup into a tree Thursday morning. Donald Hauck of Rohrsburg was driving on Rohrsburg Road near Belles Road in Orange Township around 7:20 a.m. when he lost control of his truck and struck a tree, said Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Road conditions were rainy and icy at the time of the crash, he noted. The truck struck a tree before crashing down an embankment and coming to a stop. Hauck died of blunt force trauma, Reese said. Toxicology tests will be performed, but alcohol isn't suspected to be a factor in the crash, he said.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

20-year-old dead after officer-involved shooting

COPLAY, LEIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Lehigh County man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Allentown. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin tells Eyewitness News the Allentown Police Department fatally shot 20-year-old Xavier Arnold, from Coplay, in a Friday night shootout. The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. in the area of Eighth and Maple Street, […]
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire destroys home in Upper Macungie Township

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Fire has destroyed a home in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. Firefighters were called to Pathfinder Road around 5:20 p.m. Saturday. The house was fully involved as they arrived at the scene. Fire crews from Lehigh and Berks counties were called in to battle the flames.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Pennridge High School Principal Charged With DUI: Police

A Bucks County high school principal was arrested in Plumstead Township last week after police suspected he was driving under the influence, authorities say. Stephen Cashman, principal at Pennridge High School in Perkasie, was pulled over on Swamp Road at about midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5, Plumstead police said in a statement.
PERKASIE, PA
PennLive.com

4 dead, 5 injured in shootings during a violent overnight in Philly

Four men were killed and five other people were injured in multiple shootings in another violent overnight in Philadelphia. The deadly violence included a double homicide about 1:47 a.m. Sunday on the 2600 block of West Sergeant Street in North Philadelphia. There, police said, a 28-year-old man was shot once in the chest and taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:03 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Walmart in Northampton County evacuated after bomb threat

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Walmart in Northampton County was evacuated out of an abundance of caution Friday night after a bomb threat. A person called the store at 3926 Nazareth Pike (Route 191) and made the threat, according to police in Bethlehem Township. Store management then decided to evacuate...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Investigation ongoing in Hazleton shooting

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly a month since a teenager was shot inside a Luzerne County movie theatre, and no word yet on an arrest or suspect. It happened inside the Regal Cinemas near Hazleton. 19-year-old Luis Manuel Luna died at the hospital. State troopers tell Eyewitness News that the investigation is […]
HAZLETON, PA
Times Leader

Homicide suspect, 17, to remain jailed at LCCF

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough said Alan Jay Meyers, 17, charged with fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl, will remain jailed at the county correctional facility. Vough on Friday afternoon presided over the sixth review hearing for Meyers regarding his incarceration at the adult facility. State...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two men arrested after Berwick shootout

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two people who shot at each other at a home in Berwick Thursday morning. According to the Borough of Berwick Police Department, on Thursday around 8:40 a.m. officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Fairview Avenue. Kieth Estep informed […]
BERWICK, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

