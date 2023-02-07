Read full article on original website
Man, 20, Killed In Allentown Police Shootout ID'd
The alleged assailant shot and killed by police in Allentown over the weekend was identified by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office as a 20-year-old Coplay man. Xavier Arnold was being pursued by officers following an assault near Eighth and Maple streets in Center City, when he fired a gun at them around 8:10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, the Lehigh County DA's Office and Allentown police said in news releases.
Pennsylvania State Police find missing woman during traffic stop, male suspect flees
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a woman previously reported missing was found during a traffic stop where the male driver fled the scene. On Feb. 10 State Troopers stopped a maroon 2021 Ram 1500 for multiple traffic violations on Pottsville Pike near Logistics Drive. During...
Wanted Man Arrested Months After Accident Charges
NORRISTOWN PA – A 24-year-old Maryland man, wanted in Montgomery County for nearly four months on homicide by vehicle and other charges related to an August 2022 crash in Lower Providence Township, has been arrested in Virginia, county District Attorney Kevin Steele said Friday (Feb. 10, 2023). Patrick Doran...
16-year-old boy flown to hospital with serious injuries after ATV crash in Warren County
WHITE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured following an ATV crash in White Township Saturday, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan said. State troopers responded at 4:09 p.m. to Rutherford Drive for a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle, Marchan said.
Two hospitalized after crash in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A crash in Schuylkill County sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. State police say a car driving north along Route 61 and University Drive veered and crashed into a tree around 3 p.m. in North Manheim Township near Schuylkill Haven. A man and...
Police: Man hits pedestrian on William Penn Highway, then gets into head-on crash
PALMER TWP., Pa. - The Palmer Township Police Department says a man got into a crash shortly after hitting a pedestrian on William Penn Highway Friday afternoon. William Penn Highway had been closed between Elwood and Milford streets while police investigated. Police were sent to William Penn Highway shortly before...
Allentown police officer shot and killed alleged assailant, officials said (UPDATE)
This story was updated at 2:50 p.m. with the identity of the man who died of the gunshot wound. An Allentown police officer shot and killed a Coplay man running from a fight on Friday night, according to police. Officials said Xavier I. Arnold, 20, allegedly assaulted another individual shortly...
Man in possession of stolen firearm and drugs strikes police car on active call
Man in possession of stolen firearm and drugs strikes police car on active call. Man in possession of stolen firearm and drugs strikes …. Man in possession of stolen firearm and drugs strikes police car on active call. Scranton Valentine food collection. Scranton Valentine food collection. Love blooming at community...
Coroner IDs man fatally shot by police in Allentown; handgun, shell casings recovered
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities have identified a 20-year-old from Coplay as the man fatally shot by city police Friday night. Xavier Arnold was pronounced dead at 8:39 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, said Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio. A man died after being chased and shot by police in...
Driver killed in icy crash
Orangeville, Pa. — A 73-year-old man was killed when he crashed his pickup into a tree Thursday morning. Donald Hauck of Rohrsburg was driving on Rohrsburg Road near Belles Road in Orange Township around 7:20 a.m. when he lost control of his truck and struck a tree, said Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Road conditions were rainy and icy at the time of the crash, he noted. The truck struck a tree before crashing down an embankment and coming to a stop. Hauck died of blunt force trauma, Reese said. Toxicology tests will be performed, but alcohol isn't suspected to be a factor in the crash, he said.
20-year-old dead after officer-involved shooting
COPLAY, LEIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Lehigh County man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Allentown. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin tells Eyewitness News the Allentown Police Department fatally shot 20-year-old Xavier Arnold, from Coplay, in a Friday night shootout. The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. in the area of Eighth and Maple Street, […]
Man killed after police-involved shooting in Allentown
A man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Allentown.
Fire destroys home in Upper Macungie Township
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Fire has destroyed a home in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. Firefighters were called to Pathfinder Road around 5:20 p.m. Saturday. The house was fully involved as they arrived at the scene. Fire crews from Lehigh and Berks counties were called in to battle the flames.
Pennridge High School Principal Charged With DUI: Police
A Bucks County high school principal was arrested in Plumstead Township last week after police suspected he was driving under the influence, authorities say. Stephen Cashman, principal at Pennridge High School in Perkasie, was pulled over on Swamp Road at about midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5, Plumstead police said in a statement.
4 dead, 5 injured in shootings during a violent overnight in Philly
Four men were killed and five other people were injured in multiple shootings in another violent overnight in Philadelphia. The deadly violence included a double homicide about 1:47 a.m. Sunday on the 2600 block of West Sergeant Street in North Philadelphia. There, police said, a 28-year-old man was shot once in the chest and taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:03 a.m.
Walmart in Northampton County evacuated after bomb threat
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Walmart in Northampton County was evacuated out of an abundance of caution Friday night after a bomb threat. A person called the store at 3926 Nazareth Pike (Route 191) and made the threat, according to police in Bethlehem Township. Store management then decided to evacuate...
Investigation ongoing in Hazleton shooting
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly a month since a teenager was shot inside a Luzerne County movie theatre, and no word yet on an arrest or suspect. It happened inside the Regal Cinemas near Hazleton. 19-year-old Luis Manuel Luna died at the hospital. State troopers tell Eyewitness News that the investigation is […]
Homicide suspect, 17, to remain jailed at LCCF
WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough said Alan Jay Meyers, 17, charged with fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl, will remain jailed at the county correctional facility. Vough on Friday afternoon presided over the sixth review hearing for Meyers regarding his incarceration at the adult facility. State...
Two men arrested after Berwick shootout
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two people who shot at each other at a home in Berwick Thursday morning. According to the Borough of Berwick Police Department, on Thursday around 8:40 a.m. officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Fairview Avenue. Kieth Estep informed […]
Car Stolen At Gunpoint In Lehigh Valley Driveway: Police
A Northampton County driver was parked in his own driveway when a group of men stole his car at gunpoint late on Tuesday, Feb. 7, authorities say. The victim, a 22-year-old man, was outside his house on York Place in Palmer Township at about 7:30 p.m. when three people forced their way into his car, police said in a statement.
