ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
106.3 The Buzz

Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas

I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Texas dog starts fire going after snacks on stove, police officer helps save the house

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Thanks to the quick work of a nearby police officer, a dog that started a fire in North Texas was saved and the house sustained little damage. On Sunday, a Southlake Police officer was doing a regular neighborhood check on Vail Road near Grapevine Lake. A homeowner got the attention of the officer, letting her know they could hear an alarm going off down the street.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KCEN

Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Three-alarm fire damages multiple apartment units, Dallas officials say

DALLAS — Officials with Dallas Fire-Rescue are now looking into what started a three-alarm fire at a South Dallas apartment complex Saturday evening. A DFR representative said officials got a call about the fire on South Murdeaux Lane at 7 p.m. Firefighters noticed smoke coming from the three-story building...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why Are There Purple Streetlights Around Fort Worth?

People have seen purple streetlights randomly around Fort Worth for several months now. "I think they're very pretty," neighbor Marvita Moser said. "I don't like them because they are a distraction while driving," neighbor Sara Richmond said. Like them or not, there is a reason for the purple lights. And...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Jury finds dad guilty of capital murder for driving son away from Garland store after allegedly shooting, killing 3 teens

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas County jury has found a North Texas father guilty of capital murder for his role in the shooting death of three teens in Garland. The jury deliberated for about four hours in the murder trial for Richard Acosta Jr., who was accused of being the getaway driver for his son, Abel Acosta, after Abel allegedly shot and killed three teenagers at a Texaco convenience store in December of 2021.
GARLAND, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

All eyes on Texas for the 'Trial of the Century'

An expectant hush fell over the Fort Worth courtroom, as the defendant in the most sensational Texas murder trial in generations took the witness stand on Feb. 14, 1912. The main characters in the tragic romantic triangle grew up together in the Central Texas community of Georgetown in the late nineteenth century. The fathers of John Beal Sneed, Albert Boyce Jr. and Lena Snyder had done right well for themselves in cattle and as successful businessmen provided worry-free childhoods for their respective offspring.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
54K+
Followers
364
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy