Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History Uncovered: Hidden on Oak StreetTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Popular grocery chain to open third store in Frisco as grocery war heats up in North TexasAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas
I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
Fort Worth Mayor wants to enhance film commission to attract more movies, shows like "Yellowstone"
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said in a recent one-on-one interview she wants to enhance the city's film commission to continue attracting films and televisions shows like "Yellowstone" to film in the city. "Fort Worth is very proud to be home for Taylor Sheridan," Parker...
Texas dog starts fire going after snacks on stove, police officer helps save the house
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Thanks to the quick work of a nearby police officer, a dog that started a fire in North Texas was saved and the house sustained little damage. On Sunday, a Southlake Police officer was doing a regular neighborhood check on Vail Road near Grapevine Lake. A homeowner got the attention of the officer, letting her know they could hear an alarm going off down the street.
‘Tremendous conflict of interest’ | Texas lawmaker seeks to outlaw caretakers getting clients’ death benefits
ARLINGTON, Texas — In life, Leroy Anderson needed others to care for him. Anderson had the intellect of a 10-year-old. He was also diabetic, schizophrenic and bipolar. He lived in what’s called a group home, here in Dallas. His caretaker was paid by the state. In 2018, the...
Mesquite ISD investigating moldy cheese served to student at middle school
MESQUITE, Texas — An investigation is underway at Mesquite ISD after a student was served moldy cheese at a middle school on Thursday. District officials confirmed the incident happened at Woolley Middle School and that the student had consumed a piece of the cheese, as well. According to the...
WFAA
North Texas Turkish community center holding on to hope as earthquake death toll climbs
RICHARDSON, Texas — The death toll across Turkey and Syria is rising daily. Nearly 33,000 people have died. Rescue efforts are still ongoing 24 hours a day. Local families living in North Texas are grieving the death of their loved ones. Ejder Kilic from the Raindrop of Dallas Community...
Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
'Solemn honor': Texas service dog with 250+ Southwest flights takes her final trip home
DALLAS — We're not crying, you're crying. OK, we're all crying after watching this video posted by Southwest Airlines on Tuesday. The Dallas-based airline on Feb. 2 had a very special guest on a Love Field-bound plane: Kaya, a German Shepherd service dog who was taking her final flight.
Three-alarm fire damages multiple apartment units, Dallas officials say
DALLAS — Officials with Dallas Fire-Rescue are now looking into what started a three-alarm fire at a South Dallas apartment complex Saturday evening. A DFR representative said officials got a call about the fire on South Murdeaux Lane at 7 p.m. Firefighters noticed smoke coming from the three-story building...
Terrifying Video Shows Truck Rolling Into Texas Pond With Woman Inside
The truck sank to the bottom of the pond within seconds.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why Are There Purple Streetlights Around Fort Worth?
People have seen purple streetlights randomly around Fort Worth for several months now. "I think they're very pretty," neighbor Marvita Moser said. "I don't like them because they are a distraction while driving," neighbor Sara Richmond said. Like them or not, there is a reason for the purple lights. And...
Former Plano ISD teacher accused of improper relationship with a student, district says
PLANO, Texas — Police are investigating a former Plano ISD teacher accused of an improper relationship with a female student. District officials said a former student notified them of an alleged incident from more than 15 years ago – between 2005 and 2009 – at Williams High School involving a teacher named Michael Lloyd.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rural Group Raising Money, Support to Build Cubes to House Homeless Veterans
Groups that help homeless veterans in rural Texas communities say they need more support finding homes for heroes. The latest Point-in Time (PIT) Count shows there were roughly 1900 homeless veterans in Texas in 2022. Former Army Medic Charlene Tubbs says she spent two weeks living in her car before...
Irving hotel evacuated due to fire possibly caused by lightning strike
IRVING, Texas — A hotel in Irving had to be evacuated Wednesday morning due to a fire on the roof of the building. The incident happened at the Super 8 hotel off of State Highway 114 near Esters Boulevard. Police were knocking on guests' doors at 5 a.m. to have them evacuate.
REWIND: Frisco’s growth nearly dried up without water in the 1970s
FRISCO, Texas — The growth in Frisco is no secret. The population boomed after the turn of the millennium, luring corporate headquarters, the Dallas Cowboys and newly revealed plans of a Universal Studios theme park. But nearly 50 years earlier, the bright future nearly dried up before it had...
Jury finds dad guilty of capital murder for driving son away from Garland store after allegedly shooting, killing 3 teens
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas County jury has found a North Texas father guilty of capital murder for his role in the shooting death of three teens in Garland. The jury deliberated for about four hours in the murder trial for Richard Acosta Jr., who was accused of being the getaway driver for his son, Abel Acosta, after Abel allegedly shot and killed three teenagers at a Texaco convenience store in December of 2021.
Some people are posing as Dallas police to get through traffic. Here's how to know they're fake.
DALLAS — Dallas police are currently looking into reports of people posing as officers, and they want to make sure you don't fall for it. The department said there have been a few cases recently where people have put red and blue lights on their vehicles to cut through traffic and pull people over.
ssnewstelegram.com
All eyes on Texas for the 'Trial of the Century'
An expectant hush fell over the Fort Worth courtroom, as the defendant in the most sensational Texas murder trial in generations took the witness stand on Feb. 14, 1912. The main characters in the tragic romantic triangle grew up together in the Central Texas community of Georgetown in the late nineteenth century. The fathers of John Beal Sneed, Albert Boyce Jr. and Lena Snyder had done right well for themselves in cattle and as successful businessmen provided worry-free childhoods for their respective offspring.
This Dallas restaurant is the best date night spot in Texas & among best in US: report
It's date night season as love is in the air for Valentine's Day around the country and you need to be sure to find some good spots to take your significant other out to for a good time.
Dallas Observer
Tha Neighborhood Kitchen in Joppa Puts All Other Home Cooking to Absolute Shame
Katrina Chaney has a long history in the food and beverage business. She spent 15 years at food service company Aramark and has helped in kitchens all her life, beginning with her grandmother's when she was just four years old. Last year she opened what she calls her "latest project,"...
WFAA
Dallas, TX
54K+
Followers
364
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 0