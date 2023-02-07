ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom's Weekday Organization Bins Makes Life so Much Easier

By Shawna Davis
 5 days ago

As a parent, my days are always busy, usually from the time I wake up and until it’s time to go to sleep. One of the things that helps with making my days (and life) much easier to navigate is by being organized. And I’m sure other parents, such as TikTok content creator and Arizona mom @fluellenfam can definitely relate to how beneficial it is to be organized.

She recently uploaded a video showing her audience how she uses five bins she refers to as “Monday-Friday” bins to help her both her and her kids throughout the week and it’s a game changer!

So the way these five clear bins work is by stacking them on top of one another and labeling each one with a day of the week from Monday through Friday. Next, she simply fills each bin with the outfit of the day and adds a pair of shoes if necessary. If you are a parent with more than one child, then you’ll want to create these “Monday-Friday” bins for each kid, so if you have three kids, you’ll need a total of 15 of these bins.

She fills them in every Sunday and says ever since she started doing this organization tip, it’s been life changing for her and her family and I can definitely see why — this is genius!

