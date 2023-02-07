Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
2 dead after crash involving 3 vehicles on I-10 near Brookshire, authorities say
BROOKSHIRE, Texas – Two people died after a major crash involving at least three vehicles on I-10 near Brookshire Saturday morning, according to officials. Houston TranStar reported the crash at around 7:49 a.m. on I-10 West near FM 359. Authorities with Waller County Sheriff’s Office and Brookshire Police Department...
Click2Houston.com
Small aircraft crash reported near railyard in east Houston, sheriff says
CROSBY, Texas – A small aircraft crashed in east Houston on Sunday evening, deputies confirmed. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the aircraft went down near a railyard in the 17700 block of Adlong Johnson Road off the Beaumont Highway. Gonzalez said both the passenger and pilot are...
Click2Houston.com
Shelter-in-place order lifted for certain areas of west Harris County after chemical leak detected inside warehouse, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY – A shelter-in-place issued for residents in certain areas of west Harris County has been lifted after a chemical leak containing anhydrous ammonia was detected at a warehouse Sunday morning, officials said. The order was issued at around 9 a.m., urging residents to stay inside as crews...
Click2Houston.com
1 dead after crash on the North Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – A person has been pronounced dead after a crash on a service road of the North Freeway. According to Houston police, the crash took place around 6:30 p.m. southbound, near W. Gulf Bank Road on Friday night. Initial details state that two vehicles were involved in the...
Click2Houston.com
Passenger killed in west Houston crash after driver slams into tree during argument, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman died in a crash when the vehicle she was riding in slammed into a tree in west Houston Thursday night, officers with the Houston Police Department said. It happened in the 9900 block of Richmond Avenue around 10:41 p.m. According...
Click2Houston.com
16-year-old shot, killed outside strip center in north Harris County, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 16-year-old was shot and killed in north Harris County on Sunday evening, and the suspect was said to have fled the scene. Officials from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say the shooting took place in the 22900 block of Imperial Valley Drive. Sheriff...
Click2Houston.com
Shelter-in-place: This is what Harris County residents should do when an order is issued
“Shelter-in-place” orders are normally issued during emergencies and disasters such as hurricanes, and active chemical leaks. These orders are given when residents must stay inside their homes and should not leave, even for essential errands, according to the Harris County Public Health. Residents are urged to stay put. Chemical...
Click2Houston.com
Katy man leads Texas troopers on high speed chase while recording video posted on YouTube
A 23-year-old Katy man is out on bond after he fled from Texas state troopers three different times, twice at high speeds and once on foot. In Allen Lynch’s most recent pursuit on Feb. 4 on the Katy Freeway, he documented each step of escaping and hiding in a video posted on YouTube.
Click2Houston.com
Surveillance video captures deadly shooting in SW Houston, police say; Suspect remains at large
HOUSTON – A man was reported shot multiple times while standing outside in southwest Houston on Saturday. Surveillance cameras were able to capture the entire deadly encounter. The shooting took place in the 9830 block of Meadowglen Lane at about 12:30 p.m. A few moments into the video, cameras...
Click2Houston.com
Father arrested, charged after 4-year-old shot at home in Fort Bend Co., authorities say
KATY, Texas – A father has been arrested and charged after his 4-year-old son was shot at a home in the Fort Bend County area and rushed to a west Houston hospital Thursday night, deputies said. According to investigators, the father, 25-year-old Gendri Aguillon, was charged with injury to...
Click2Houston.com
57-year-old man charged with murder after man found dead in street in NE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A 57-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged after police say they found a man dead in the middle of the street on Thursday. Tyrone Gray has been charged with murder. Houston police responded to reports of an assault in the 8900 block of Bertwood Street around...
Click2Houston.com
How you can protect yourself during a Houston power outage
Given the last few winters here in Texas, we know how easy it is to lose power during an ice or snow storm in Houston. You want to keep the lights on in your home and make sure your family stays warm, but you also want to make sure that you aren’t allowing carbon monoxide into your home with a generator. There are a lot of things to consider, and it can be pretty stressful.
Click2Houston.com
Houston man sentenced to 30 years in prison after ‘argument over nothing’ leads to deadly shooting, DA says
CLEAR LAKE, Texas – A Houston man has been sentenced to serve 30 years behind bars after murdering someone during a “botched drug deal,” according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Kendrick Marquis Bluitt, 23, pleaded guilty the day before his trial was set to...
Click2Houston.com
Clara Harris, Friendswood dentist infamously known for fatally running over husband, now off parole
GATESVILLE, Texas – Clara Harris, a Friendswood woman who was released from jail five years ago after serving 15 years for killing her husband, is now off parole, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials. Harris, now 65, was completely freed from state monitoring on Feb. 10. “Her...
Click2Houston.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to close nearly 150 stores nationwide, including 2 in Houston-area, report says
HOUSTON – Bed Bath & Beyond on Thursday unveiled its list of nearly 150 stores that will shutter by the end of this year. Two of the stores listed are from the Houston area:. The Crossing at 518, 2750 Smith Ranch Rd, Pearland. Although no specific date has been...
Click2Houston.com
Well-known Harris County Division Chief of Vehicular Crimes resigns; Says he now wants D.A. Kim Ogg’s job
The Division Chief of the Vehicular Crimes section of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Sean Teare, submitted his resignation Friday. It appears that Teare will now challenge his soon-to-be former boss, District Attorney Kim Ogg, in the next primary. “I have wanted to have that job for at...
Click2Houston.com
Foreign fugitive wanted for robbery in home country, accused of entering US 10 times captured, officials say
HOUSTON – A fugitive who has reportedly tried to enter the United States illegally on several occasions has been located and sent back to Mexico. Officials with the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office say they were able to remove the man, identified as 39-year-old Daniel Del Rio Sanchez, on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Click2Houston.com
Say ‘I Do’ on Valentine’s Day: Harris County Clerk’s Office, Heritage Society to host express weddings
HOUSTON – Are you ready to spend the rest of your life with that special person for this year’s love season?. The Harris County Clerk’s Office and the Heritage Society will be hosting Valentine’s Day Express Weddings for an easier and affordable once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for couples to say “I do”.
Click2Houston.com
🔒Skies, sunsets and, of course, a cow or two: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions
HOUSTON – The sunsets are spectacular, the skies divine and the bovines are exceptionally photogenic across Texas this week. We know -- how? Because we’re looking at your submissions on Click2Pins.com. Y’all are so talented!. In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Clear Falls HS senior Orlando Horton Jr.
This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Clear Falls High School senior guard Orlando Horton, Jr. Horton is having a fantastic season so far, as his leadership is the reason they’re competing for a district championship. “He’s just a really special talent,” said...
Comments / 0