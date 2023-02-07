ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Click2Houston.com

Small aircraft crash reported near railyard in east Houston, sheriff says

CROSBY, Texas – A small aircraft crashed in east Houston on Sunday evening, deputies confirmed. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the aircraft went down near a railyard in the 17700 block of Adlong Johnson Road off the Beaumont Highway. Gonzalez said both the passenger and pilot are...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Shelter-in-place order lifted for certain areas of west Harris County after chemical leak detected inside warehouse, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY – A shelter-in-place issued for residents in certain areas of west Harris County has been lifted after a chemical leak containing anhydrous ammonia was detected at a warehouse Sunday morning, officials said. The order was issued at around 9 a.m., urging residents to stay inside as crews...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

1 dead after crash on the North Freeway, police say

HOUSTON – A person has been pronounced dead after a crash on a service road of the North Freeway. According to Houston police, the crash took place around 6:30 p.m. southbound, near W. Gulf Bank Road on Friday night. Initial details state that two vehicles were involved in the...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Shelter-in-place: This is what Harris County residents should do when an order is issued

“Shelter-in-place” orders are normally issued during emergencies and disasters such as hurricanes, and active chemical leaks. These orders are given when residents must stay inside their homes and should not leave, even for essential errands, according to the Harris County Public Health. Residents are urged to stay put. Chemical...
Click2Houston.com

How you can protect yourself during a Houston power outage

Given the last few winters here in Texas, we know how easy it is to lose power during an ice or snow storm in Houston. You want to keep the lights on in your home and make sure your family stays warm, but you also want to make sure that you aren’t allowing carbon monoxide into your home with a generator. There are a lot of things to consider, and it can be pretty stressful.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Foreign fugitive wanted for robbery in home country, accused of entering US 10 times captured, officials say

HOUSTON – A fugitive who has reportedly tried to enter the United States illegally on several occasions has been located and sent back to Mexico. Officials with the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office say they were able to remove the man, identified as 39-year-old Daniel Del Rio Sanchez, on Thursday, Feb. 9.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Clear Falls HS senior Orlando Horton Jr.

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Clear Falls High School senior guard Orlando Horton, Jr. Horton is having a fantastic season so far, as his leadership is the reason they’re competing for a district championship. “He’s just a really special talent,” said...

