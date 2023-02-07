Read full article on original website
Full Garden Rocks Concert Performer Lineup Announced for 2023 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival
The finalized lineup for the Garden Rocks concert series at the 2023 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival has been released. Previously, April 3 was just listed as “TBD,” but Melina León has now been announced for that date. Concerts will be held at 5:30 PM, 6:45...
REVIEW: Mardi Gras Hits Come to Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Universal’s Islands of Adventure is getting in on the Mardi Gras fun this year with two food booths in Port of Entry. The Mardi Gras Hits booth has festival favorites. Menu for Mardi Gras Hits at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023. Food:. Jambalaya – $6.99...
More Mardi Gras 2023 Hats, Shirts, and Other Merch at Universal Studios Florida
More merchandise is now available at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023. We found these hats, shirts, and other items in the Universal Studios Store at Universal Studios Florida. Mardi Gras Ball Cap – $30. This black and white cap reads “I’m kind of a BEAD...
Refurbished Croissant Moon Bakery Façade Revealed at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Scrim and scaffolding have come down from the Croissant Moon Bakery façade in Port of Entry at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The bakery remained open during the refurbishment project, guests just had to enter through another door. The building looks like it is constructed from yellow and red...
PHOTOS: Duffy & Friends Featured in Updated Lunar New Year Display at China Pavilion in EPCOT
An updated display featuring Duffy and Friends in their Lunar New Year best has been added to the Shanghai Disney Resort exhibit in the China Pavilion of EPCOT. Small plush of Duffy and his six friends dressed as some of the animals from the Chinese zodiac are in the display case, which previously housed images of the Disney Princess mosaics from Shanghai Disneyland.
Limited Edition ‘The Band Concert’ Dooney & Bourke MagicBand Released at Walt Disney World
The newest limited edition Dooney & Bourke MagicBand is inspired by the first Mickey Mouse film that was in color: “The Band Concert.” We found it, appropriately, at Ink & Paint Shop in Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. Limited Edition “The Band Concert” Dooney & Bourke MagicBand...
DisneyQuest for Valentine’s Day? Walt Disney World Hotel Roses Feature Reference to Closed Attraction
Though DisneyQuest is long dead, we saw the old attraction’s logo in an unexpected place today at Walt Disney World: on paper wrapped around roses in Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. The long-stemmed roses are available for $9 in the Ink & Paint Shop for Valentine’s Day.
Pat O’Brien’s Hosting Mardi Gras After Party in Universal CityWalk Orlando
Let the good times keep rolling into the night with Pat O’Brien’s Mardi Gras After Party at Universal CityWalk Orlando. The party takes place at Pat O’Brien’s on select nights through the end of Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval (February 4 – April 16) from 4:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. The party includes live DJs, stilt walkers, exclusive food and drink offerings, and more.
REVIEW: French Quarter Bar at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023
Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval has kicked off, and if you’re looking to grab a drink in the center of the action, the French Quarter Bar has you covered. It’s located in the outdoor extended queue for Transformers, just outside Gramercy Park (or the French Quarter, as it’s known this time of year).
VIDEO: ‘World of Color – ONE’ Finale Changed Due to Guest Confusion at Disney California Adventure
The finale of “World of Color – ONE” at Disney California Adventure has been updated because guests weren’t sure when exactly the show ended. The new ending has been tightened up to lessen confusion. The section of the finale using clips from various Disney films, old...
Full Thunder Falls Terrace Dining Room at Jurassic Park Now Open in Universal’s Islands of Adventure
The full Thunder Falls Terrace dining room is now open in Jurassic Park at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The roof of Thunder Falls Terrace was damaged during Hurricane Ian, and half of the dining room closed in November to take care of a leak. The entire restaurant closed in January for a roof refurbishment.
VIDEO: Walt Disney Thanks Cast Members & Guests for Making 100 Years of Magic with Disney in Emotional Super Bowl LVII Commercial
Ahead of the Super Bowl tonight, The Walt Disney Company has shared their Disney100 ad that will run during the game. The ad features clips from various live-action and animated Disney films, as well as footage of animators and fans, and audio of Walt Disney. Watch the ad in CEO...
Disney Dining Promo Card Offer End Date Announced, Hours Extended at Walt Disney World Through April, Disney ‘Ready to Work with State Takeover’ of Reedy Creek, & More: Daily Recap (2/10/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, February 10, 2023.
DO THE MARIO! New Plumbing Commercial Brings Back 80s ‘Super Show’ Theme for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’
The theme from the Super Mario Bros. Super Show has been resurrected for a new ad for Mario and Luigi’s upcoming animated film. Watch the new trailer below. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. It’s directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, with a screenplay by Matthew Fogel. It will be released in the U.S.A. on April 7 and in Japan on April 28.
End Date Released for Disneyland Monorail Closure
The Disneyland Monorail will be closed for refurbishment beginning on March 20, 2023. The Disneyland app now lists the attraction as closed through March 23, 2023. The Monorail should reopen to guests on March 24, although it’s always possible the refurbishment could be extended. The pavement was just replaced...
Birdhouses Removed From Ride Path of Former Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom
Construction at Splash Mountain in Magic Kingdom has moved to the top of the attraction as it is transformed into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Since our last update, more birdhouses have been removed from the attraction. Birdhouses were previously removed from the Splash Mountain queue. This tree near the top...
‘Trolls’ Removed, Minions, E.T., JAWS, and More Added to Wossamotta U at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
The interior of Wossamotta U in Universal’s Islands of Adventure has been updated to no longer include “Trolls” theming. The old “Secret Life of Pets” decals have also been removed, but the new theming still includes “Secret Life of Pets,” plus Minions, E.T., “How To Train Your Dragon,” and other Universal properties.
Disney Springs UGG Store Closing Permanently Next Week
The UGG store at Disney Springs will permanently close in just a few days. The UGG store’s final day of operation will be February 15, 2023. The store is located in the covered section of Town Center. It originally opened with the Disney Springs expansion in 2016. Will you...
100th Anniversary Platinum Mickey Statue and Mannequin in Wheelchair Added to World of Disney in Disney Springs
More 100th-anniversary decorations have been added to World of Disney in Disney Springs, as well as a mannequin in a wheelchair. Disney 100 Years of Wonder is mainly being celebrated at Disneyland Resort, but Walt Disney World has the same 100th-anniversary merchandise. A new platinum decoration featuring Elsa, Stitch, Moana,...
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 2/9/23 (2023 Beach Towel, Disney ily 4EVER Doll Apparel and Accessories Added to Bonjour! Village Gifts, Construction Updates, & More)
Royal Greetings! We are back at Magic Kingdom to check on construction updates around the park. We will be checking on the construction at Splash Mountain and the ongoing cleaning at Space Mountain. As always we will report on all the new things we find today. Let’s get started.
