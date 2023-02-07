The theme from the Super Mario Bros. Super Show has been resurrected for a new ad for Mario and Luigi’s upcoming animated film. Watch the new trailer below. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. It’s directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, with a screenplay by Matthew Fogel. It will be released in the U.S.A. on April 7 and in Japan on April 28.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO