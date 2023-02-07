Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price correction was overdue — analysts outline why the end of 2023 will be bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price and the wider crypto market corrected at the start of this week, giving back a small portion of the gains accrued in January, but it’s safe to say that the more experienced traders expected some technical correction. What was unexpected was the SEC’s Feb. 9 enforcement...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin is already in its ‘next bull market cycle’ — Pantera Capital
Bitcoin (BTC) is beginning its “seventh bull cycle,” and investors should not be scared of crypto post-FTX, Pantera Capital believes. In its latest “Blockchain Letter” on Feb. 8, the asset management firm’s CEO, Dan Morehead, predicted that 2023 would be a “year for rebuilding trust.”
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price taps 3-week lows as SEC fears liquidate $250M of crypto longs
Bitcoin (BTC) fell to bearish target zones on Feb. 10 as bulls failed to hold important support above $22,000. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dropping to $21,633 on Bitstamp. The pair reacted badly to regulatory fears from the United States but had already faced days of...
CoinTelegraph
DEX aggregators making DeFi accessible to CEX fans
The sudden collapse of what was once the second-largest crypto exchange in the world has accelerated the migration from centralized exchanges (CEXs) to decentralized exchanges (DEXs). The now-bankrupt FTX still owes the equivalent of billions of dollars to users across the globe, and this is not the only instance of traders losing their funds with CEXs. The benefits of self-custody wallets and the use of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications have become more evident.
CoinTelegraph
Understanding crypto bag holders and their mindset
For the first time in centuries, paper money, or fiat, found its true competition in the internet era. When Bitcoin (BTC) debuted in 2009, the fiat ecosystem was not only challenged with proving its worth in day-to-day transactions but also safekeeping the investment ecosystem it helped build. Over the years,...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
CoinTelegraph
Fed governor Waller says crypto ecosystem has distinct parts with varying potential
The parts that make up the cryptocurrency ecosystem are not all equal, the United States Federal Reserve Board of Governors member, Christopher Waller, told a conference audience on Feb. 10. He had clear preferences among the three elements of the ecosystem that he identified. Waller was hosted by the Global...
CoinTelegraph
Nexo shutters US Earn product a month after settling with regulators
Cryptocurrency lending firm Nexo Capital is set to terminate its yield-bearing Earn Interest Product for its customers in the United States roughly a month after it agreed to pay $45 million in penalties to U.S. regulators. Nexo announced the termination in a Feb. 10 blog post saying the product would...
CoinTelegraph
The role of cryptocurrency in advancing financial inclusion
Access to and use of financial services, known as financial inclusion, is crucial for economic growth and development. Unfortunately, a large portion of the population, particularly in developing nations, still lacks access to basic banking services. The World Bank estimates that 1.4 billion adults worldwide are without access to these services, which limits economic opportunities and perpetuates poverty.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum price risks 20% correction amid SEC’s crackdown on crypto staking
Ethereum’s native token, Ether (ETH), saw its worst daily performance of the year as the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stopped Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange, from offering crypto staking services. On Feb. 9, Kraken agreed to pay $30 million to settle the SEC’s allegation that it broke...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price eyes $22K rebound with BTC market structure ‘not yet broken’
Bitcoin (BTC) edged closer to $22,000 over the weekend as traders and analysts urged caution on overly bearish sentiment. Analyst dismisses “hysterical” crypto sentiment. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD seeing small spurts higher into Feb. 12. After hitting three-week lows the week prior, Bitcoin...
CoinTelegraph
Bitget expands Innovation Zone with priority access to exceptional projects
Rigorous vetting process to assist users in discovering valuable tokens and sifting out low-quality projects. Victoria, Seychelles, 2023 — Bitget, the leading global crypto derivatives exchange, announces it will add artificial intelligence (AI), Arbitrum and nonfungible token (NFT) zone listings to its Innovation Zone for users who would like to expose their crypto portfolio to related tokens in an early stage. The newly listed tokens will need to be regularly reviewed to ensure that the token adheres to Bitget’s platform standards, including trading volume, liquidity, the team, project development and other criteria to keep the listing status active. The expanded Innovation Zone listings aim to assist users in discovering quality digital assets and sift out disqualified tokens simultaneously.
CoinTelegraph
Multichain DEXs are on the rise with new protocols enabling them
Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their ability to offer users a high degree of control over their assets and a more secure trading environment than centralized exchanges. However, one major limitation of DEXs is their inability to support cross-chain and margin trading. There...
CoinTelegraph
Kazakhstan to mandate 75% revenue sale from crypto mining for tax purposes
Kazakhstan, one of the world’s biggest Bitcoin (BTC) mining hubs, announced plans to introduce new crypto regulations to reduce tax fraud and unlawful business operations. A new law signed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Feb. 6 reinstated the nation’s stand against the unlawful mining operations and issuance of crypto assets. Out of the two distinct pieces of legislation, the first requires the secured digital assets issuers to have the government’s permission.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin miners as energy buyers, explained
The energy consumption of cryptocurrency mining is a trade-off for the security and decentralization of blockchain networks. However, through the use of sustainable energy sources and effective mining algorithms, there are ongoing efforts to make the process more energy-efficient and sustainable. Mining crypto uses energy because it is a process...
CoinTelegraph
Here’s how one company is solving DeFi’s issues through easy onboarding, and cross-chain staking
Decentralized finance (DeFi) was established to transform financial services so that anyone, no matter where they live or their status, can enjoy the benefits of financial sovereignty. However, before it can achieve its mission, it must first tackle the complexity, that deters millions of potential newcomers from using DeFi protocols.
CoinTelegraph
Bit2Me and Mastercard launch debit card with crypto cashback
The merger of Web2 and Web3 tools continues as crypto-backed debit cards become more mainstream. In an announcement on Feb. 10, Bit2Me, the largest Spanish cryptocurrency exchange, revealed its new cashback debit card in partnership with Mastercard. The original Bit2Me card works for its users via the Mastercard network that...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price more correlated to FTX developments than macro events: Research
The collapse of FTX and related developments did more to pull up or push down the price of Bitcoin (BTC) throughout Q4, compared to macroeconomic events such as rate hikes, according to research. In a “State of Bitcoin Q4 2022” report published on Feb. 10, Messari research analysts Sami Kassab...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin could hit $10M in 9 years but more sidechains needed: Blockstream CEO
Blockstream CEO Adam Back believes the price of Bitcoin (BTC) could reach $10 million by the end of the sixth halvening in 2032, as long as Bitcoin layer-2 technology and wallet infrastructure improves. In a Feb. 12 Twitter thread, Back, one of the contributors to Bitcoin core, was explaining to...
CoinTelegraph
PayPal held $604M in Bitcoin and other crypto at the end of 2022
Global payment giant PayPal holds a significant part of its financial liabilities in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) offered to its customers. As of Dec. 31, PayPal held a total of $604 million in various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), according to the annual report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 10.
