Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
More and More Insiders Blowing the Whistle on Biden’s Top-Secret Document ScandalThe Veracity ReportBoston, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open First Location In LawrenceMadocLawrence, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals In WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGrafton, MA
Related
Frankie Ferrentino brings family legacy to Frankie’s Pizza: ‘It’s in our blood’
Frankie Ferrentino has always grown up around pizza. From making pizza boxes as a young boy to finally getting his hands on pizza dough at age 12, he credits his upbringing to the flourishing business he owns now. “This is all we do; it’s in our blood,” he told MassLive....
Worcester’s Sake Bomb Bistro closing this week
A Worcester sushi restaurant will close its doors this week following Valentine’s Day. Sake Bomb Bistro, 258 Park Ave., announced the closure on Facebook, attributing the decision to a “tough economic environment and staffing issues.”. “Thank you for your loyal patronage over the years,” the owners wrote in...
Westfield Athenaeum, symphony musicians launch 2nd chamber music series
The Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra will launch a second concert season at the Westfield Athenaeum on Feb. 23 with a chamber music concert at 7 p.m. in the Lang Auditorium. Violinist Beth Welty, horn player Sarah Sutherland and pianist Elizabeth Skavish have chosen Frederic Duvernoy’s “Trio No. 1...
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee names actor and Paper City native Lenny Jacobson as JFK award winner
HOLYOKE – Before he was in movies and on TV, Lenny Jacobson was attending elementary school at Blessed Sacrament in Holyoke and playing basketball at the YMCA of Greater Holyoke. In March, the actor will be back in his hometown, honored by the Hoyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee as...
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Feb. 5 to Feb. 12
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Feb. 5 to Feb 12. There were 15 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,268-square-foot home on Quarry Street in Ware that sold for $361,000.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Feb. 5 to Feb. 12
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Feb. 5 to Feb 12. There were 119 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,894-square-foot home on Grenier Avenue in Webster that sold for $370,000.
Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee crowns colleen, honors award winners
The Springfield St. Patrick’s Parade Committee had a grand evening on Saturday, crowning colleen Caitlyn Feeley at the coronation ball at the Springfield Sheraton Monarch Place. Feeley, along with members of her court, Ayden-Maeve Bradley, Kiley Arsenault, Meghan Curley and Norah Doyle were honored at the event that also...
Worcester Wares closing its Canal District Worcester Public Market location
A little more than three years after opening, Worcester Wares is closing its second location in Worcester Public Market on March 19, according to owner Jessica Walsh. Walsh opened the store’s main location in the DCU Center in 2015 and opened the second location in the Canal District in the fall of 2019. The DCU Center store is not closing.
Man in Everett apparently found lost dog, called owner to notify them, and then gave it away
An investigation remains ongoing. A man reportedly found a missing dog in Everett, called its owners to say he would drop the dog off with animal control, and then changed course and gave the dog away. The beloved pooch, an elderly dog named Lucky who has several medical issues, went...
Two stabbed, one dead in Jamaica Plain; juvenile charged
A woman is dead after she and another person were stabbed in Jamaica Plain on Saturday, police say. According to Boston Police Department, police received a report at 4:57 p.m. Saturday of a stabbing at 5 Woodside Ave. Before officers arrived, two victims with multiple stab wounds came into the police station at 3347 Washington St., just over a block away.
Black History Month 2023: 15 years after his Springfield church was burned by arsonists, Bishop Bryant Robinson’s faith remains unshaken
When Bishop Bryant Robinson, Jr., speaks, it helps a bit to lean forward, especially if the pastor of the Macedonia Church of God in Christ is wearing his protective mask. That’s a very small concession to make for words worth hearing. “I watched the fire that consumed our structure....
A tribute to sacrifice: Chicopee breaks ground of new post Sept. 11 veterans and dog park
CHICOPEE — City officials and employees, state legislators, veterans, children and even dog owners joined together to ceremonially break ground the start of construction on a new park that is going to offer something for almost everyone. The new Western Massachusetts Post 9/11 and Service Dog Memorial Park is...
Intersection at Suffield and Silver streets in Agawam gets funding for pedestrian upgrades
AGAWAM — The City Council has unanimously approved a resolution to appropriate $265,000 for pedestrian upgrades at the intersection of Suffield and Silver streets. City Councilor Paul C. Cavallo said he identified the need for the upgrades as he walked through the area and many of the sidewalks have needed repair for a long time.
10 least expensive homes sold in Worcester County Feb. 5-12
A house in Fitchburg that sold for $129,500 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. In total, 109 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $402,564, $248 per square foot.
Ben Affleck stars in Dunkin’s first ever Super Bowl commercial
Dunkin’s first ever Super Bowl commercial aired on Sunday night and featured a Massachusetts legend in Ben Affleck. The actor filmed the commercial at the Dunkin’ location in Medford. The Hollywood star was decked out in the official employee uniform, donning a black visor and matching shirt that read, “America runs on Dunkin’.” Affleck went viral as he worked the drive-thru window and handed out coffee and other items. He was joined by his wife, Jennifer Lopez.
Seven hospitalized after Brockton fire in multifamily home
Seven people were hospitalized and one is in critical condition after a fire in a multifamily home in Brockton early Sunday morning, according to Fire Chief Brian Nardelli. Brockton Fire Department received a report of a fire at 25 Central Square at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Nardelli said. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire extending from the second to third floors of the building and multiple people hanging out of windows.
More Mass. trivia featured on ‘Jeopardy!’ — this time a Springfield question
Massachusetts-related questions have been a common occurrence on “Jeopardy!” this week. Wednesday night’s contestants drew blanks when asked to identify the former name of an iconic Boston skyscraper. Monday’s players fared no better on another Boston question, this one asking about the city’s first Black police officer.
Video of Rottweiler later euthanized sparks anger toward Springfield shelter
A video of a Rottweiler deemed aggressive by a Springfield animal shelter has a number of animal lovers questioning whether it was necessary to euthanize the dog. Shortly after the video became public, the shelter involved closed commenting on its social media page over threats. Kristina Ruhland, an Agawam resident...
‘Jeopardy!’ question on iconic Boston tower stumps contestants
Wednesday’s “Jeopardy!” contestants were truly stumped as none of them were able to answer this question about one of Boston’s most iconic towers. One of the last questions in the show’s second round was from a category called “The Corporate Structure.” The $400 question asked, “This Boston tower built by a financial company has been officially renamed 200 Claredon – much less patriotic.”
Body pulled from Charles River identified as Tale Assalif of Cambridge
Massachusetts State Police have identified the body of the man who was pulled out of the Charles River on Thursday as Tale Assalif, 55, of Cambridge. Assalif was reported missing to Cambridge police on Thursday afternoon after he did not show up at his job, the state police said. The last time Assalif’s family saw him was on Tuesday.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
77K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0