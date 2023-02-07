Read full article on original website
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Here’s how much the winners (and losers) of the Super Bowl get paid
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance
Take a bow, Rihanna. The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight
Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
WMUR.com
Watch: Chiefs, Eagles fans are ready for Super Bowl LVII
From Kansas City and Philadelphia to the Super Bowl crowd in Phoenix, Arizona, football fans are ready for this year's big game between the Chiefs and the Eagles. "It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Adam Kurth, a Chiefs fan who made plans to attend the Super Bowl. With fate on...
WMUR.com
Meet the dads of the starting quarterbacks in this year's Super Bowl
Two quarterbacks will face off this weekend at the Super Bowl, but it's two men who will be off the field that have made a huge impact on the game. "I’m not the man I am on the field and off the field, the quarterback I am, the leader I am. I’m none of that without him," said Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
WMUR.com
Damar Hamlin honored alongside first responders on field at Super Bowl
Related video above: Clarified: How is the NFL tackling player safety?. Damar Hamlin has made it to the Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills safety made his third appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week, this time on the field at State Farm Stadium prior to Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
