Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ: PXLW) with a Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $4.20. Pixelworks guided well below expectations. The Q4 results excellently documented mobile-related weakness, and the analyst saw PXLW's report, essentially confirming that 1Q23 will be the bottom. The company expects mobile conditions to remain challenging as OEM customers reduce excess inventory. Chinese COVID impacts (shutdowns turned to mass infections) halted production and demand, but management (who is in China now) expects a vital reopening. The analyst believes the company has managed inventory well and will likely rebound strongly in 2H23. Pixelwork's TrueCut Motion technology was distributed globally for Avatar: The...

2 HOURS AGO