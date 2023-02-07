Read full article on original website
Related
What's Going On With Lumen Technologies Stock?
Lumen Technologies Inc LUMN shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results and issued weak guidance. What Happened: Lumen reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.80 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $3.78 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company's top-line results were down from $4.847 billion year-over-year.
Large Cannabis Distributor Added To Sweet Leaf Madison Capital's Preferred Vendor Program
Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), a nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, has added GrowersHouse, a cultivation equipment supplier, and CannaCribs Horticulture Consulting, their design and consulting arm, to its Preferred Vendor Program. SLMC’s Preferred Vendor Program is aimed at helping participating vendors gain a...
Flowserve Acquires Velan For $245M; Provides Solid Q4 Preliminary Results
Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) has agreed to acquire Velan Inc (OTC: VLNSF) in a transaction valued at approximately $245 million (C$329 million). Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan is a manufacturer of industrial valves with a strong presence in the nuclear, cryogenic and defense markets. Velan is a family-controlled business with a team of 1,650 people and manufacturing facilities in nine countries. The deal value includes the purchase of Velan's equity for about $209 million (C$281 million) and the assumption of about $36.3 million (C$48.9 million) in outstanding gross debt as of Nov. 30, 2022. Flowserve will also assume Velan's $31.4 million (C$42.2 million) of cash and...
Why Hempacco Are Trading Lower By 58%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ: SQL) shares jumped 120% to $1.85 after dropping around 39% on Thursday. SeqLL recently announced the establishment of a two-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice's Federal Bureau of Investigation. Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) rose 92.3% to $2.27 after the company reported initial results evaluating the synergy of HSB-1216 with immune checkpoint inhibitors in KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer cells, Calu-1, with Pembrolizumab, demonstrating significantly greater tumor inhibition. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) surged 71.2% to $0.4588. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) gained 36.6% to $1.49. LIXTE Biotechnology recently noted that...
Benzinga
Cboe: What Are Index Options And Why Should Traders Use Them?
Arianne Adams, Senior Vice President, Head of Derivatives and Global Client Services at Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE, was recently interviewed by Benzinga. Cboe Global Markets is a leading provider of market infrastructure, operating in 26 markets globally, and offers trading in options, futures, equities, FX, digital assets and more for retail investors. The company has long been an innovator in financial products.
Spirit Realty Capital REIT Up To New 6-Month High
Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is trending upward so strongly that it hit a new six-month high earlier this week. The Dallas-based real estate investment trust (REIT) operates a portfolio of more than 2,100 properties with 55 million square feet in 49 states. Funds from operations (FFO) increased by 805% in 2022, and its FFO over the past five years shows a gain of 35%. Nonetheless, in January 2023, analysts at Raymond James downgraded Spirit Realty from Outperform to Market Perform, perhaps recognizing that the 2022 results might be a one-of-a-kind outlier. The New York Stock Exchange-listed REIT is traded with an...
Why Are Creative Medical Shares Soaring Today?
Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc CELZ has received Institutional Review Board approval to proceed with its Clinical Trial for Type 1 Diabetes with its CELZ-201 cell therapy. The FDA had previously cleared the Company's Investigational New Drug application within 30 days from submission. The company believes that CELZ-201 leverages a...
Pixelworks Analyst Opts For Conservative Numbers Until More Visibility
Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ: PXLW) with a Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $4.20. Pixelworks guided well below expectations. The Q4 results excellently documented mobile-related weakness, and the analyst saw PXLW's report, essentially confirming that 1Q23 will be the bottom. The company expects mobile conditions to remain challenging as OEM customers reduce excess inventory. Chinese COVID impacts (shutdowns turned to mass infections) halted production and demand, but management (who is in China now) expects a vital reopening. The analyst believes the company has managed inventory well and will likely rebound strongly in 2H23. Pixelwork's TrueCut Motion technology was distributed globally for Avatar: The...
Comments / 0