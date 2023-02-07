ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Pakistan government lifts ban on Wikipedia

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Pakistani government ended a ban on Wikipedia after blocking access to the website over the weekend for alleged blasphemous content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1an7Js_0kf7Bdcs00
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the nation to lift a ban on Wikipedia after blocking access to the site over the weekend for "sacrilegious content." File Photo by Salvatore Di Nolfi/EPA-EFE

"Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif] has directed that the Wikipedia website be restored with immediate effect," said Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Twitter Monday. "The prime minister has also constituted a cabinet committee on matters related to Wikipedia and other online content."

Pakistan said it blocked Wikipedia because it failed to remove "sacrilegious content" yet it was not clear what content it found objectionable. The country's officials issued a warning last week before banning the site.

A statement from the Pakistani prime minister's office, posted by Aurangzeb, said the decision to retract the ban by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority was not beneficial.

"Blocking the site in its entirety was not a suitable measure to restrict access to some objectionable contents/sacrilegious matter on it," the statement said . "The unintended consequences of this blanket ban, therefore, outweigh its benefits."

The Wikipedia Foundation praised the decision to remove the restrictions.

"The people of Pakistan rely on Wikipedia both as a knowledge resource and as a pathway to share their knowledge with others," the foundation said in a statement . "They make Wikimedia projects richer and more representative of the world with their culture, history and perspectives.

"Lifting this ban means that the people of Pakistan can continue to benefit from and participate in its growth within a global movement that strives to spread and share knowledge that is verified, reliable and free. The Wikimedia Foundation believes that knowledge is a human right. We welcome the support of governments everywhere in upholding it."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
RadarOnline

Russian President Vladimir Putin Reportedly Has A Number Of Doppelgangers Due To Fears Of Being Assassinated

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been living in fear due to health concerns and rising threats of assassination ever since his aggressive attack on Ukraine in early 2022.Due to his immense distrust of nearly everyone around the foreign military leader, former Chief of Spies in Ukraine Valeriy Kondratiuk said that Putin has had several doppelgangers have plastic surgery to stand in his stead for public appearances.Kondratiuk described Putin as a “madman” and “tyrant”. who was obsessed with his personal security and — despite the foreign leader losing a substantial amount of power in Russia — the Russian military are still...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
528K+
Followers
73K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy