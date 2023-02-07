Read full article on original website
Voice of reason
5d ago
14 years ago is that the best you can do Beetlejuice? We need quality leadership in Chicago to reduce crime and empower police! That’s not you Beetlejuice
Bowmadness
5d ago
Well we certainly seen in Chicago that the Democratic strategy isn't working very well, high crime, fiscal irresponsibility significant debt people leaving in record numbers. Change is good right?
NewsWeak
5d ago
The more Politico and other bad media attacks Vallas the more I support him.
Reply(3)
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Walmart Closing 3 More Stores in Chicago, Local Shoppers Are UpsetBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Two hearts, one love: A story of second chances and crossed destiniesBassey BYChicago, IL
A one-time payment of $500 can be yours if you apply now with new programJake WellsChicago, IL
Experts Say This Illinois City is One of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenIllinois State
Lori Lightfoot trailing in mayoral race
Mayor Lightfoot is facing a steep uphill battle to reelection. A recent survey from The Daily Line and Crain’s Chicago Business saw Lightfoot trailing significantly behind Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-Ill.,), Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, with 25% of those surveyed saying they backed García and another 25% backing Johnson, 15% choosing Vallas and 11% behind Lightfoot.
Kim Foxx may be out in 2024, but Lightfoot’s first
It’s becoming increasingly obvious that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx may not seek a third term in 2024, according to some Democratic Party sources. If that does happen, voters will finally have a chance to get it right. She won’t be on the ballot. “She’s had...
Chicago mayor race: New poll shows statistical dead heat between Lightfoot, Garcia, Vallas
With less than three weeks until the election, new polling numbers show a statistical dead heat in the race for Chicago mayor.
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy families
How much do you think your salary should be to live comfortably in Chicago with your family? A report reveals that the annual income of a Chicago-based person needs to be around $57,000. It means you must be getting $20+ an hour and should have a full-time job.
'Don’t try and treat me like I’m some child': Emotions run high at latest Chicago mayoral candidate forum
Three weeks away from Chicago’s municipal election, eight candidates vying for the mayor’s office lobbed numerous personal attacks against each other during a combative televised forum covering their stances on public safety, education and more.
Illinois taxpayers footing $1 million bill for group inspired by antisemitic Nation of Islam
Throughout its nearly 95-year history, the Nation of Islam has been “notorious for its antisemitism, homophobia and anti-white bigotry,” the Southern Poverty Law Center notes. The Chicago-headquartered religious group has “a consistent record of antisemitism and bigotry,” and its leader Louis Farrakhan has said contemporary Jews are “not...
Car window tinting laws are complicated. Here’s what you need to know.
For Curious City listener Erin Alexander, tinting her car windows poses a conundrum. “I really want to tint my windows,” she explained, “but I don’t want the dreaded $250 ticket!”. So she asked Curious City: What exactly are the laws governing car window tinting in Chicago? If...
Three weeks before Election Day, a boost for Lightfoot
Lightfoot spoke with WGN News about mayoral candidates, campaign strategies and the city's COVID response.
Illinois law would require retailers to hire armed guards
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill introduced in Springfield would require grocery stores, gas stations, banks, and pawn shops to hire armed security guards. The “Armed Security Protection Act,” introduced by Rep. Thaddeus Jones (D-Calumet City), would require businesses to hire their own security to cover all the hours they are open to the public. […]
Tax break for Bears in Arlington Heights proposed by Illinois state senator
Illinois Senator Ann Gillespie has proposed a measure that would give the Chicago Bears a tax break if the team builds a stadium in Arlington Heights. She has proposed freezing the property tax assessment for the old Arlington Racecourse property.
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT ANNOUNCES TWELVE RECIPIENTS OF $27 MILLION IN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT GRANTS
First round of community development grant funding announced for 2023 will support expansion and new construction of local businesses, mixed use developments, and nonprofit organizations. . CHICAGO—Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced today that twelve neighborhood businesses and nonprofit organizations are set to receive more than $27 million in Community Development Grants....
New Poll Shows Lori Lightfoot In The Lead In Race For Mayor
A new poll shows that 22-percent of Chicago voters are undecided in the upcoming mayor’s election. A group called 1983 Labs says their survey shows incumbent Lori Lightfoot with 16-percent of the vote, while Willie Wilson has 14-percent, and Paul Vallas with ten-percent. Other challengers in the poll lined up in this order Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, Congressman Jesus Chuy Garcia, Alderman Sophia King, state legislator Kam Buckner, and activist Ja Mal Green. The election is set for February 28th.
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family
With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing project
Jane Margaret Byrne's idea of bringing awareness to violence in poverty-filled neighborhoods in Chicago was to experience it firsthand. Did you know that Lori Lightfoot wasn't the first woman to be Mayor of Chicago?
Illinois monthly diaper allowance: Lawmakers push for legislation to help families
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Two Chicago-area lawmakers are pushing for the creation of a monthly diaper allowance. It is estimated one in three families nationwide don't have the money to purchase diapers. "In 2004, nobody was talking about diaper need," said Lee Ann Porter of the Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank. "I...
A look inside the new migrant shelter in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We have a new look inside a Woodlawn school now serving as a temporary shelter for asylum seekers.Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez (15th) tweeted out photos over the weekend from inside the former Wadsworth Elementary School. It's now setup with computers, cots inside a sleeping area and a washer and dryer for laundry.Lopez criticized the conditions in the shelter, writing "it looks like an illegal conversion on steroids."Dozens of people moved in last week, despite objections from some people in the community. The city of Chicago says up to 250 migrants could stay there for up to two years.
Chicago alderwoman fires back after Archbishop pens letter saying proposed city ordinance was rushed
CHICAGO - Archbishop of Chicago Blase Cupich wrote a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Council members calling a new proposed ordinance rushed. The letter from Cupich outlines concerns over the Human Service Work Advancement Ordinance. The cardinal wrote that the legislation is being "pushed through with great haste...
Chicago Suburb Named As The Safest City In The Entire Country
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across America.
Missing Northwestern Student Peter Salvino, Whose Body Was Found In Lake Michigan, Drowned, Officials Say
LINCOLN PARK — A Northwestern University student whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan in December drowned, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled. The body of Peter Salvino was pulled from the harbor at 2400 N. Cannon Drive on Dec. 21, officials said. There had been a high-profile search to find the 25-year-old after he went missing after leaving a party days earlier.
Chicago Suburb Named Safest City In America In 2023 By MoneyGeek
NAPERVILLE, IL — Naperville recently topped MoneyGeek’s 2023 roundup of the Safest Cities in America. The finance-focused website reviewed 263 cities that have populations of 100,000 or more residents, studying data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Gun Violence Archive and other sources. Factors that weighed into the rankings include:
