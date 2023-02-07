Effective: 2023-02-12 20:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 14:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock, Pearl River and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River and Washington Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Improved roads near the river will be covered with low water. Gum Bayou will back up flooding the lower portions of streets in River Garden Subdivision. Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 17.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Sunday was 17.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.5 feet on 02/01/1994. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

