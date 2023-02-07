ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Praise 93.3

Black History Makers Honors Antoine Pettway for his Role in UA Athletics

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Ashleigh Aldridge Believes “Alabama’s History IS Black History”

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Native Wins Big on Wheel of Fortune, Takes Home $20K Prize

Tuscaloosa resident Octavia Kelly-Martin is basking in the glory of winning hit game show, Wheel of Fortune, where she took home a little over $20,000. Kelly-Martin's episode aired on national television Thursday night, where she represented Tuscaloosa, mentioning "Roll Tide" on numerous occasions throughout the airing. Kelly-Martin grew up watching...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Native Joe Biggs Jr. Is Making a Big Impact on Youth

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Sheriah Gibson is Making Black History as an Entrepreneur and Community Leader

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa City Staff Delivers Tornado Relief Supplies to Selma, Alabama

The city of Tuscaloosa showed up for Selma this week, delivering a full truckload of supplies to the area after an EF2 tornado swept through the city on January 12th. The tornado reportedly reached peak wind speeds exceeding 130 miles per hour as it carved a 23-mile path through Dallas County, including a direct hit through downtown Selma.
SELMA, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama: Schools Taking The Innocent Out Of Children Moms Furious

A child’s artwork is precious to any parent, I know my mother hung my artwork on the refrigerator like I was Picasso. So I was scrolling TikTok and saw how a child’s artwork has caused. An 11-year-old little girl named Lily created a drawing of a pig and named it “Piggie”. I can say I think she has talent. She can draw better than I do. For that matter, the 6-year-old from Walker County Alabama has more talent than I do.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Advocate: Alabama Native Jori Smith

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Moses Hopson, III Is Black History In The Making

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Saban Snags Some New Wheels

Last year, the fearless leader of the Crimson Tide, Nick Saban, entered into a partnership with a group of investors to open a Ferrari dealership in Nashville, Tenn. Now, the perennial pilot of Mercedes-Benz vehicles has opted to park a prancing horse outside of Tuscaloosa National Airport instead of his usual ride.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Mid-Week Severe Weather Threat Emerges Again for Alabamians

Townsquare Media is closely watching as a line of thunderstorms could enter our area late night Wednesday into Thursday morning due to an incoming cold front. “There is a good bit of uncertainty with the timing of the front, which could impact the severity of severe storms expected,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

LOTS OF ACRES: Most Expensive Home, Property in Pickens County

There is something quite special about this home in Pickens County Alabama. There is a southern charm to this home and land that stands out to me. The potential is endless. Just 35 minutes away from Tuscaloosa, this property could become your great escape. Listed by Mitchell Jones with National Land Realty, the 2-story home are 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa City, County Schools Reading Allies Volunteers Needed

Reading Allies is in desperate need of volunteers for 8 Tuscaloosa City Schools and 4 Tuscaloosa County Schools. This Spring will require 700 total volunteers to operate their 10-week program. The literacy program helps below-grade-level readers rise to grade-level standards through individualized community tutoring. According to the press release, the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Turns Down New Gastropub Over Public Safety Concerns

The city of Tuscaloosa will not allow a new business to operate as a gastropub, which functions like restaurant during the day and like a bar later at night. The entire matter revolves around state and municipal law governing alcohol licensing, which is dense material but was well explained by Tuscaloosa City Attorney Scott Holmes during a pre-council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

