University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Black History Makers Honors Antoine Pettway for his Role in UA Athletics
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Ashleigh Aldridge Believes “Alabama’s History IS Black History”
Tuscaloosa Native Wins Big on Wheel of Fortune, Takes Home $20K Prize
Tuscaloosa resident Octavia Kelly-Martin is basking in the glory of winning hit game show, Wheel of Fortune, where she took home a little over $20,000. Kelly-Martin's episode aired on national television Thursday night, where she represented Tuscaloosa, mentioning "Roll Tide" on numerous occasions throughout the airing. Kelly-Martin grew up watching...
Tuscaloosa Native Joe Biggs Jr. Is Making a Big Impact on Youth
Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame to Induct “Tuscaloosa Kid” During Ceremony Saturday
Mike "The Tuscaloosa Kid" Hutchinson will join eight inductees that will be added to the 2023 class of the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame on Saturday evening in Gasden. According to a release, the ceremony will take place at The Venue at Coosa Landing at 6 p.m. The event will also feature a professional fight card.
Sheriah Gibson is Making Black History as an Entrepreneur and Community Leader
Tuscaloosa City Staff Delivers Tornado Relief Supplies to Selma, Alabama
The city of Tuscaloosa showed up for Selma this week, delivering a full truckload of supplies to the area after an EF2 tornado swept through the city on January 12th. The tornado reportedly reached peak wind speeds exceeding 130 miles per hour as it carved a 23-mile path through Dallas County, including a direct hit through downtown Selma.
Alabama: Schools Taking The Innocent Out Of Children Moms Furious
A child’s artwork is precious to any parent, I know my mother hung my artwork on the refrigerator like I was Picasso. So I was scrolling TikTok and saw how a child’s artwork has caused. An 11-year-old little girl named Lily created a drawing of a pig and named it “Piggie”. I can say I think she has talent. She can draw better than I do. For that matter, the 6-year-old from Walker County Alabama has more talent than I do.
Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate
Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Advocate: Alabama Native Jori Smith
Moses Hopson, III Is Black History In The Making
Saban Snags Some New Wheels
Last year, the fearless leader of the Crimson Tide, Nick Saban, entered into a partnership with a group of investors to open a Ferrari dealership in Nashville, Tenn. Now, the perennial pilot of Mercedes-Benz vehicles has opted to park a prancing horse outside of Tuscaloosa National Airport instead of his usual ride.
Mid-Week Severe Weather Threat Emerges Again for Alabamians
Townsquare Media is closely watching as a line of thunderstorms could enter our area late night Wednesday into Thursday morning due to an incoming cold front. “There is a good bit of uncertainty with the timing of the front, which could impact the severity of severe storms expected,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
LOTS OF ACRES: Most Expensive Home, Property in Pickens County
There is something quite special about this home in Pickens County Alabama. There is a southern charm to this home and land that stands out to me. The potential is endless. Just 35 minutes away from Tuscaloosa, this property could become your great escape. Listed by Mitchell Jones with National Land Realty, the 2-story home are 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Bryant Bank Pledges $50K Donation to West Alabama Food Bank for New Facility Fundraising Campaign
The West Alabama Food Bank received a $50,000 donation from Bryant Bank as a part of their "Imagine West Alabama" fundraising campaign for their new facility in South Tuscaloosa. Representatives from Bryant Bank presented the food bank board of directors with a check before their monthly meeting. According to a...
Tuscaloosa City, County Schools Reading Allies Volunteers Needed
Reading Allies is in desperate need of volunteers for 8 Tuscaloosa City Schools and 4 Tuscaloosa County Schools. This Spring will require 700 total volunteers to operate their 10-week program. The literacy program helps below-grade-level readers rise to grade-level standards through individualized community tutoring. According to the press release, the...
Meat Depot Open Now After Northport Cost Kutter Grocery Store Closes
A new grocery store is open in Northport to replace the short-lived Cost Kutter store in the old Save A Lot building in Buford Plaza off McFarland Boulevard. The long-running Save A Lot permanently closed in June 2021 and Alabama's first Cost Kutter grocery store opened in the space that November before also closing at the end of last month.
Crash in Bibb County Tuesday Morning Claims Life of Jemison Man
A two-vehicle crash that occurred in neighboring Bibb County Tuesday morning claimed the life of a Jemison man. According to a release from Corporal Reginal King with the Troopers Office in West Alabama, the accident occurred at 6 a.m. near the 8 mile marker of Alabama 139, located one mile north of Randolph.
Brookwood High School Locked Down After Student Brings Gun to Campus
Brookwood High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after administrators there discovered a student brought a gun to school, Tuscaloosa County School System officials have confirmed. Superintendent Keri Johnson issued a statement shortly after 3 p.m. saying the school implemented its lockdown procedures after staff was tipped off that...
Tuscaloosa Turns Down New Gastropub Over Public Safety Concerns
The city of Tuscaloosa will not allow a new business to operate as a gastropub, which functions like restaurant during the day and like a bar later at night. The entire matter revolves around state and municipal law governing alcohol licensing, which is dense material but was well explained by Tuscaloosa City Attorney Scott Holmes during a pre-council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
