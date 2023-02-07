Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
FWP invites public to SW Montana mountain lion management meeting
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wildlife staff invites the public to a meeting in March regarding mountain lion management and possible quotas for the upcoming mountain lion hunting season in southwest Montana. The meeting will take place March 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the annex of...
NBCMontana
UM releases new online resource about Montana Constitution
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center and Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana scholars partnered together to gather materials related to the Montana Constitution and create an online source where all the material is stored and easy to access. Materials included...
NBCMontana
Office of Public Instruction hires new assessment director
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Office of Public Instruction has added a new assessment director to its team. Cedar Rose lives in Missoula and has taught elementary math and science for nine years. She went to the University of Montana for an undergraduate degree in elementary education, followed by a master's degree in educational leadership from the Montana State University. Rose also has a Montana Administrator License.
NBCMontana
2 Montanans to be inducted into gallery
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Historical Society will induct two individuals into the Gallery of Outstanding Montanans. Ivan Doig, an author and historian, and Dolly Smith Cusker Akers, Montana's first Native legislator, are the 2023 inductees. The MTHS released the following information:. Ivan Doig and Dolly Smith Cusker Akers...
NBCMontana
Spring Mack Days returns to Flathead Lake this March
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2023 Spring Mack Days fishing event will return to Flathead Lake this March. The event is sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. Up to $225,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to participating anglers. Mack Days starts March 16 and runs until...
NBCMontana
Excellent weather this weekend; next weather maker entering western Montana Monday
WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening for the East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front, Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass, Gates of the Mountains, Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Snowy and Judith Mountains, Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains -- including the following locations: Homestake Pass, Canyon Creek, Targhee Pass, Wickes, Flesher Pass, Craig, Big Sky, Boulder, Raynolds Pass, East Glacier Park, Neihart, Elk Park Pass, Marias Pass, West Yellowstone, Lincoln, Clancy, Rogers Pass, Maudlow, Kings Hill Pass, Logan Pass, Battle Ridge Pass, Marysville, Saint Mary, MacDonald Pass, Bozeman Pass, Deep Creek Pass, Babb, Montana City, Corbin, Monarch, Wolf Creek, Trident, and Kiowa. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10 inches possible at pass level, with 10 to 20 inches possible over the higher peaks. Winds could gust over 40 mph at times. Travel could be very difficult due to slippery roads and significantly reduced visibility. Tire chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider alternate plans.
NBCMontana
One more calm weather day before the next system brings widespread impacts starting Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Today has been another pleasant day across much of western Montana with high temperatures mostly in the 30s. Moisture and cloud cover is on the increase, especially across northwest and west central Montana. Our next weather maker continues its approach and will arrive Monday, first with...
NBCMontana
Drone video high above southwest Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team took to the skies high above southwest Montana. Watch all of our drone videos https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
NBCMontana
Mushers to run Race to the Sky this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Race to the Sky begins Friday in Lincoln with veterinary check-ins. The official start of all races is 2 p.m. Saturday. According to the race's website, four mushers will compete in the 300-mile race:. Clayton Perry - Power, Montana. Charmayne Morrison - Bozeman, Montana. Jessie...
NBCMontana
M&M reopens in Butte less than 2 years after fire
BUTTE, Mont. — As spectacular as uptown Butte is, for the last 21 months, it’s been missing one of the things that provides its heart and soul. After nearly 2 long years, and countless roadblocks, the M&M on Main Street reopened Friday, in a location adjacent to the original business, which burned down in a devastating fire in May 2021.
NBCMontana
3D Weather: Nature's snowball, the snow roller
MISSOULA, Mont. — Western Montana is no stranger to snow, but a peculiar sight in the snow has made an appearance in a field near White Sulphur Springs. Dozens of snowballs sitting in an open field, but no indication of who made them. Bob Mueller snapped a few photos...
NBCMontana
Sunshine and seasonal, accumulating snow next week
Increasing clouds today across western Montana. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. A weak disturbance will spark off a couple of isolated showers tonight for areas along and north of I-90. Lookout and Marias passes could see a dusting of snow. Little to no snow impacts in our valley locations. Daytime highs this weakened will be in the mid to upper 30s.
