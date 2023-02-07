Read full article on original website
Related
The world's deadliest earthquakes in the past 25 years, at a glance
The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkey and war-torn Syria on Monday has killed more than 20,000 people in the two countries. Emergency crews are still searching for survivors but in some areas work is now underway to demolish unsteady buildings. Here are some of the world's deadliest earthquakes in...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Opinion: The strange objects in US airspace may be an even bigger problem than we thought
A recent report on UFOs by America's intelligence community is worth examining following the takedown by the US military of a Chinese spy balloon, and the downing of three unidentified flying objects in North American airspace, writes Peter Bergen.
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Turkey has issued over 100 building arrest warrants after the deadly earthquake
ANTAKYA, Turkey — As rescuers still pulled a lucky few from the rubble six days after a pair of earthquakes devastated southeast Turkey and northern Syria, Turkish officials detained or issued arrest warrants for some 130 people allegedly involved in the construction of buildings that toppled down and crushed their occupants.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Northern Syria, already ravaged by war, is unable to receive aid after the earthquake
JINDERIS, Syria — Mohammed Juma sleeps on the heap of rubble that crushed his family as he survived. In the freezing nights, the 20-year-old and others in this town — still dazed and in shock — burn possessions found in the debris for heat. For five days...
Survivors are still being found as the earthquake's death toll tops 28,000
LATAKIA, Syria — Ibrahim Zakaria lost track of time drifting into and out of consciousness while trapped for nearly five days in the rubble of his home following the massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria this week. The 23-year-old cellphone shop worker from the Syrian town of Jableh...
As aid trickles in, earthquake survivors in southern Turkey adjust to downsized life
OSMANIYE, Turkey — A young boy, no more than five years old, struggles along a dirt road, his arms filled with water bottles and some food. He's just left an aid distribution center in this rural corner of the outskirts of Osmaniye, a provincial capital in southern Turkey's Mediterranean agricultural region, his full arms a sign that there's no shortage of volunteers when it comes to responding to the earthquake – at least on the ground at the local level.
The U.S. shot down an object over Alaska. The government doesn't know yet what it was
U.S. fighter jets on Friday afternoon shot down a mysterious object about the size of a car that was detected about 40,000 feet over Alaska. It's not yet clear what it was — the White House is describing it as a "high-altitude object." But the incident marks the second time in a week where dramatic action has been taken to shoot down something deemed to be a threat over the skies of America.
Turkey detains building contractors as the quake death toll rises to more than 33,000
ANTAKYA, Turkey — Turkish justice officials targeted more than 130 people allegedly involved in shoddy and illegal construction methods as rescuers extricated more survivors, including a pregnant woman and two small children, six days after a pair of earthquakes collapsed thousands of buildings. The death toll from the 7.8...
'The Last Of Us' made us wonder: Could a deadly fungus really cause a pandemic?
From a scientific perspective, the new HBO show The Last Of Us is telling us a whopper–a mesmerizing whopper. In the show, climate change has fueled the rise of a new pathogen, which sweeps around the globe infecting humans, turning them into zombies and controlling their brains. The cause...
The glam makeovers of Pakistan's tractors show how much farmers cherish them
DHOUL RANJHA, Pakistan — There's a cache of Pakistani songs that celebrate the enormous tractors that are ubiquitous throughout the country, like this boppy tune by musician Mehboob Hussain Naaz, "I plough my field with my Russi tractor and then I meet you, my beloved." These cheery, cherry-red beasts...
Biden and Lula are meeting to discuss Brazil's democracy and climate change
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil's new leader, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is paying a quick visit to the White House on Friday. His trip to Washington is being billed as a celebration of democracy — but economic development and migration will also be discussed, a senior administration official says. The two leaders have lofty goals, including tackling climate change. And they have a lot in common after recent events in both countries.
An uncrewed Russian spacecraft docked at the space station loses pressure
An uncrewed Russian spacecraft docked at the International Space Station has lost pressure, but the incident does not pose a danger to the station's crew, the Russian space corporation said on Saturday. Engineers at the Russian Mission Control Center near Moscow first identified depressurization inside the Progress MS-21 cargo ship's...
Russia is draining a massive Ukrainian reservoir, endangering a nuclear plant
Russia appears to be draining an enormous reservoir in Ukraine, imperiling drinking water, agricultural production and safety at Europe's largest nuclear plant, according to satellite data obtained by NPR. Since early November 2022, water has been gushing out of the Kakhovka Reservoir, in Southern Ukraine, through sluice gates at a...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
9K+
Followers
34K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0