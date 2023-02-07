BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) — A healthy newborn baby was recently the first to be surrendered via a Safe Haven Baby Box in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Baby Box was placed in Bowling Green in December of 2022 as the 132nd of its kind in the nation, according to a news release from Monica Kelsey, the founder and CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes. It is one of 16 Safe Haven Baby Box locations in Kentucky.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO