Animal shelters running out of room, adoption fees waived

If you’re looking for a pet, now is your chance to save a life and save money

The Contra Costa County Animal Services says more than 100 of dogs and cats they need to find homes for, or at least foster homes.

To help you help the pets, officials said they are going to waive adoption fees in February. The adoption fee can be as much as $155 depending on size and which type of animal, but it’s free this month. You will have to still pay licensing fee which is $25.

Dogs, cats and bunnies are all up for adoption. If you want to save money and a life, check out the available pets here .

