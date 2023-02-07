ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Animal shelters running out of room, adoption fees waived

By Will Tran
 5 days ago

If you’re looking for a pet, now is your chance to save a life and save money

The Contra Costa County Animal Services says more than 100 of dogs and cats they need to find homes for, or at least foster homes.

To help you help the pets, officials said they are going to waive adoption fees in February. The adoption fee can be as much as $155 depending on size and which type of animal, but it’s free this month. You will have to still pay licensing fee which is $25.

Dogs, cats and bunnies are all up for adoption. If you want to save money and a life, check out the available pets here .

Maria Spradlin
4d ago

That's why people don't adopt. Your licensing fees are astronomical...people want to adopt, but with your prices beyond the roof..they will take in stray animals. Time for an adjustment...so we can afford the vet bills!!!

Kevin Simon
4d ago

Why are these shelters so full? Is it because tons of people got animals during COVID and then realized they couldn’t take care of them?

Debra Pastrana
4d ago

it's a high kill shelter too. y'all don't report on that... every week a new list with at least 12 dogs usually all LARGE breeds(pitbulls, husky, or shepherd) adoption saves lives!!!! if there ain't room the list gets longer... 💔

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

