BASKING RIDGE, NJ -- Senior point guard Matt Fabbio's basket with one second left in overtime gave Ridge a 48-46 boys basketball victory over South Plainfield on Tuesday night. Fabbio dribbled into the lane and let go a short jumper that swished through the net just before time expired, snapping a 46-46 tie. Ridge (16-4) trailed, 46-44, before center Troy Barrett tied the game on a rebound putback with 58 seconds to go. The Red Devils held South Plainfield without a field goal over the last 3:20. Fabbio finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for Ridge. Kevin Castronovo had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Barrett had eight points and six rebounds. Tareak Williams finished with 22 points for South Plainfield (19-4), one of three highly ranked Middlesex County teams that Ridge has beaten in recent weeks. The Red Devils also have quality victories over Middlesex County stalwarts South River and North Brunswick this season. Ridge will open play in the Somerset County Tournament with a home game in the first round against either Bridgewater-Raritan or Manville on Saturday.

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO