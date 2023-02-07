Read full article on original website
Playoff scoreboard: Who advanced in boys basketball districts, boys soccer regionals?
It's playoff season for winter sports with Palm Beach County boys soccer teams competing in region quarterfinals and boys basketball teams playing district semifinals on Wednesday. Check out who advanced and top performers below: ...
Girls basketball: L.A. City Section Open Division playoff bracket breakdown
It's an exciting time for high school hoops fans as the L.A. City Section girls basketball postseason is officially underway. Play-in games in Divisions 1-5 took place on Tuesday, and the Open Division kicks off with the quarterfinals on Thursday. As usual, the Open Division field includes a couple ...
No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Girls Basketball: East Bladen 48, Red Springs 33
ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen used an early barrage of 3-pointers to move into sole possession of third place in the Southeastern Athletic Conference. NeNe Ward, AnnaGrey Heustess, Zoe Smith and Maegan Burney each connected from long range in the first quarter and Karli Priest added a pair of 3-point field goals in the second quarter as the Eagles led from start to finish Tuesday night in beating Red Springs 48-33.
No. 13 Rutgers Prep tops Dwight-Englewood - Boys basketball recap
Cameron Piggee led the way for Rutgers Prep, No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with 25 points, three rebounds and six assists as it defeated Dwight-Englewood 80-54 in Englewood. Jordan Atkins also had 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists with Franklin Jones adding 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists, seven blocks and six steals. John Kelly tallied 14 points and six rebounds.
Randolph Girls Basketball Wins again on Night Honoring “Women in Sports”
RANDOLPH, NJ- The Randolph Lady Rams basketball team kept their magical 2022-23 season going strong when they defeated Mendham 56-28 on Tuesday Feb. 7, moving their record to 19-1. The girls hope the win helps keep their momentum positive as they gear up for a County Tournament Semifinals matchup ( Friday Feb 10 ) with powerhouse Morris Catholic, a team who is ranked among the top in the country. ( game and ceremony photos in link at bottom of page ) At halftime of the game, Randolph High School took a moment to have a ceremony honoring “National Women and Girls...
Seniors Cutlip, Leskauskas, Platek Lead Chatham Boys Basketball to 16th Straight Win on 'Senior Night' vs. Morris Hills
CHATHAM, NJ -- All five seniors started on "Senior Night" and all five contributed to Chatham's 16th straight boys basketball win, 62-42 vs. Morris Hills that clinched the NJAC National Division title on Tuesday night. Seniors Nick Cutlip, Ryan Leskauskas, Tim Platek, Jack MacAniff and Danny Morton combined to score 49 points for Chatham (17-2), which received 13 points apiece from Cutlip and Leskauskas, and 10 from Platek in the balanced attack. Jack MacAniff and Ryan Leskauskas talk about the win "We did what we were supposed to do," Chatham coach Todd Ervin said. The Cougars built a 28-19 lead in the first half and...
High school girls basketball: Tuesday’s highlights include Herriman, Viewmont eking out narrow region wins
Tuesday’s highlights include Herriman, Viewmont eking out narrow region wins.
Boys Basketball: Ridge Wins Over South Plainfield, 48-46, on OT Buzzer-Beater
BASKING RIDGE, NJ -- Senior point guard Matt Fabbio's basket with one second left in overtime gave Ridge a 48-46 boys basketball victory over South Plainfield on Tuesday night. Fabbio dribbled into the lane and let go a short jumper that swished through the net just before time expired, snapping a 46-46 tie. Ridge (16-4) trailed, 46-44, before center Troy Barrett tied the game on a rebound putback with 58 seconds to go. The Red Devils held South Plainfield without a field goal over the last 3:20. Fabbio finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for Ridge. Kevin Castronovo had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Barrett had eight points and six rebounds. Tareak Williams finished with 22 points for South Plainfield (19-4), one of three highly ranked Middlesex County teams that Ridge has beaten in recent weeks. The Red Devils also have quality victories over Middlesex County stalwarts South River and North Brunswick this season. Ridge will open play in the Somerset County Tournament with a home game in the first round against either Bridgewater-Raritan or Manville on Saturday.
Central League Playoffs: Sareen leads the way as Radnor girls down Garnet Valley
Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) — GLEN MILLS — The Cambridge Dictionary defines a catalyst as “an event or person that causes great change.”. The Radnor girls basketball team defines it as Mary Sareen. “She’s sort of like our catalyst,” head coach Rob Baxter said of Sareen. “We go as...
Carpinteria Girls Water Polo Falls to Buena in CIF Playoff Opener
The Carpinteria girls water polo team came up short on its bid to advance to the second round of the CIF Division 4 playoffs, falling to Buena, 6-3, in a first-round game at the Carpinteria Municipal Pool on Tuesday. The Warriors created scoring opportunities in the 2-meter position but struggled...
Zach Guiffrida leads Clifton over Millburn - Boys ice hockey recap
Zach Guiffrida knocked in four goals, including the game-winner, as Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley won, 11-4, over Millburn at Codey Arena in West Orange. Trevor Rascher and Ryan Montana added two goals apiece for Clifton (10-8-2) while Ryan Kratz, Leo Marzullo and James Troller each found the net. Jonah Toubes and...
WHRHS Swimming: Watchung Hills Girls Top Columbia in NJSIAA North 2, Group A Quarters, 101-69
WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills out-swam Columbia in the NJSIAA, North 2, Group A Quarterfinals on Thursday, 101-69. The Warriors are now 5-6 and next swim at Westfield in the semifinals on Feb. 14. Watchung Hills first place results are: 200MR Charlotte Holliday, Madeline Goret, Shaye Bundonis, Zoe Arakelian (Watchung Hills)1:57.1 200 Free Rebecca Clemente (Watchung Hills)2:07.48 200 IM Charlotte Holliday (Watchung Hills)2:16.64 50 Free Zoe Arakelian (Watchung Hills)26.12 100 Free Mya Uku (Watchung Hills) 0:57.42 500 Free Zoe Arakelian (Watchung Hills) 5:26.73 100 Back Charlotte Holliday (Watchung Hills) 1:01.75 100 Breast Madeline Goret (Watchung Hills) 1:10.47 400 Free Rebecca Clemente, Charlotte Holliday, Mya Uku, Shaye Bundonis (Watchung Hills) 3:55.2
