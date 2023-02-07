Read full article on original website
Ford cuts Rivian stake to about 1%
Ford has cut its stake in Rivian to 1.15%, as part of a plan to scale down its holdings in the electric-vehicle maker. Ford, which wrote down the value of its Rivian investment by $7.4 billion in 2022, had said last week that the monetization of its stake in Rivian was "nearly complete". Ford held an 11.4% stake in Rivian at the end of 2021.
Tesla Semi skepticism lingers months after Musk’s first delivery
Elon Musk has long relished trolling those who’ve doubted him and Tesla. In 2018, he vowed to send “short shorts” to hedge fund manager David Einhorn, who’d been betting against Tesla’s stock. A couple years later, the company actually listed satin trunks as a gag gift for sale on its website.
Car-data firms flop as automakers see dollar signs in software
Auto companies promising billions in new software revenue by the end of the decade have been hiring engineers left and right, poaching executives from tech giants and trying to figure out how to process and monetize the oodles of data that connected cars produce. One would think this would translate...
Tesla does a flip-flop by lifting Model Y car prices in China just a month after cutting them
Tesla has raised the starting price of its Model Y crossovers in China, just weeks after bringing in huge cuts that helped stoke demand among buyers in the reopening country. The electric-vehicle maker has set a new base price of 261,900 yuan ($38,483.01) for the rear-wheel-drive version of the car-based SUV, according to its Chinese website. That's a rise of 2,000 yuan or 0.8%. The price of other Model Ys remains unchanged.
Bank of America is now financing EV home chargers
So you've just brought home that fancy new EV, only to find that to charge it quickly, you'll need to install an at-home charger. Unfortunately, these units can often run thousands of dollars with installation. That's not counting if you need to re-wire your house. Buying a car isn't quite the same when your home is also your gas station.
2025 Ram 1500 REV revealed looking more like the current Ram
Say, "Hello," to the 2025 Ram 1500 REV, Ram's first-ever electric pickup truck. And while there are obvious design cues based on the Revolution concept, we're a bit surprised to see that a lot of the truck is carryover from the gas-powered Ram 1500 we know today. Yes, the Revolution...
Junkyard Gem: 1983 Chrysler LeBaron Mark Cross Town & Country Convertible
When Lee Iacocca took the helm at the Chrysler Corporation in 1978, the company appeared to be doomed. The company's only modern front-wheel-drive cars either came from Japan or had been developed from Chrysler Europe's Simca operation, inflation was raging, and Middle Eastern conflict a year later sent fuel prices skyrocketing for the second time in the decade. Iacocca secured government loans to keep the company afloat until vehicles based on a brand-new front-drive platform could reach showrooms. Those were the K-Cars, debuting in the 1981 model year, and they saved Chrysler. The LeBaron was the ritziest of the early Ks, and today's Junkyard Gem is an example of the most prestigious LeBaron of 1983, found in a Colorado car graveyard last summer.
Off-road-focused Ford Expedition reportedly under consideration
Ford made the Expedition better-suited to off-road expeditions when it released the Timberline model for 2022. An unverified report claims that an even more off-road-friendly version of the big, three-row SUV is under consideration, and it might receive a familiar nameplate. Citing anonymous sources, enthusiast website Ford Authority wrote that...
Mercedes-Maybach S 580e debuts the sub-brand's first plug-in hybrid
Mercedes-Benz hasn't made much hay with its EQ Power line of plug-in hybrid powertrains in the U.S. market, most recently lobbing batteries at the short-lived GLC 350e and the S 560e and introducing the 2024 GLE 400e 4Matic. The dual-power motivations are bigger deals in other markets, hence the introduction of the Mercedes-Maybach S 580e. Maybach's first PHEV is the rebranded and more luxurious version of the Mercedes-Benz S 580e that launched in July 2021. As with the previous car, the telltale is the charge port on the driver's side rear fender. You'd need to know your S-Classes well, because the charge port mirrors the fuel filler door on the passenger's side rear fender.
2023 Toyota Sienna Platinum AWD Long-Term Update: An engine like a grumpy teenager
One of the core selling points of the 2023 Toyota Sienna is its hybrid powertrain. It boasts some amazing fuel economy numbers, with our all-wheel-drive tester being rated at 35 mpg combined (35 city / 36 highway). The only other all-wheel-drive option on the market is the Pacifica, and the best you can expect there is 25 mpg on the highway. On our first tank of fuel, we've come up a bit short at 29.1 mpg, but that's still darn good for a van. Plus, I was seeing between 32 and 34 mpg on highway stretches.
Hyundai reimagines pixel art with Ioniq 6 design details
We're pretty comfortable saying that the Hyundai Motor Group is the leader in automotive design right now. It's been releasing varied and adventurous car designs left and right, with the Ioniq electric cars leading the charge (Sorry, not sorry - Hurd). The Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 5 present very different design ideas, and are also clearly related. And the attention to detail is remarkable. For instance, each one has little sets of either six or five squares in key places corresponding to the model, like in the charging doors, or the trunk release buttons. When walking around the Ioniq 6, then, we started noticing even more sets of six, and multiples of six. And we were wondering, just how deep does the rabbit hole go?
2023 Chevrolet Blazer Review: Blazing a trail away from its roots
Pros: High-style Camaro-inspired interior; excellent ride quality diminished only by the available 21-inch wheels; sharper handling than most rivals. Cons: Gets pricy with options; isn’t a “real” Blazer; boring V6; disappointing interior materials. When car enthusiasts see “Chevy Blazer,” many still think “Ford Bronco alternative.” That’s not...
