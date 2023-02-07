ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfornow.com

Ambulance Involved In Sunday Morning Collision At South Lincoln Intersection

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 12)–Two ambulance drivers from Beatrice Fire and Rescue were treated and released from Bryan West Campus, after their ambulance was involved in a crash Sunday morning in south Lincoln. The crash happened at 48th and Nebraska Parkway, where according to Beatrice Fire and Rescue the ambulance...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

LPD Investigating Friday Night Fatal Crash In North Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 10)– One person died and another is in critical condition after a single vehicle rollover crash near 14th and Cornhusker Friday night. Lincoln Police Lieutenant Brian Golden told KFOR News the vehicle, a 2014 Grey Ford Expedition SUV was heading eastbound on Cornhusker Highway shortly after 8 pm when it rolled into a ditch while exiting the off ramp at 14th and Cornhusker near the Hibner Soccer Stadium.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln City Libraries Hosts Dental Health Storytimes In February

Eiseley Branch Library (Courtesy of Lincoln City Libraries) (KFOR February 11, 2023) Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) will host free dental health themed storytimes in February for preschool age children and their families. The “Love Your Teeth” events are presented by Ameritas and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD).
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Task Force Members Arrest Man Wanted on Warrants

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 10)–A 39-year-old man is in jail, after members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force tracked him down around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of the NP Mart off of 28th and “O” Street. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, Robert Ironbear was...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

BOYS BASKETBALL: Rockets Edge Eagles in Thursday Night Tilt

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–After giving up an 11-point lead in the third quarter, the Lincoln Northeast boys basketball team didn’t collapse under pressure to Omaha Central’s aggressive defense. The Rockets counted on 17 points from Christian Winn, including a late basket with 10 seconds remaining in the...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

BOYS BASKETBALL: Johnson’s 35 Points Spark Kearney In Victory over Southeast

LINCOLN–(KLMS Feb. 10)–The best way to describe Ben Johnson’s performance on the basketball court Friday night at Lincoln Southeast …..a one-man wrecking crew. The 6-4 Kearney High sophomore erupted for 23 of his game-high 35 points to lead the Bearcats in a fourth quarter comeback with a 70-66 victory over the Knights in boys basketball at the Prasch Center, a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy