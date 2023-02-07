LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 10)– One person died and another is in critical condition after a single vehicle rollover crash near 14th and Cornhusker Friday night. Lincoln Police Lieutenant Brian Golden told KFOR News the vehicle, a 2014 Grey Ford Expedition SUV was heading eastbound on Cornhusker Highway shortly after 8 pm when it rolled into a ditch while exiting the off ramp at 14th and Cornhusker near the Hibner Soccer Stadium.

