ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Two Cape Cod men released on $40 bail after surrounding police officer, repeatedly firing BB gun

Two Massachusetts men have been arrested after being accused of surrounding and then firing at an officer late last night. According to police, at approximately 11:00 p.m. 29-year-old Jordan Berrio of Centerville and 50-year-old Robert Carver of Hyannis, utilized their vehicles to surround and box in an unmarked Barnstable Police vehicle on Main Street in Hyannis. The two men then fired a BB gun at the driver’s side window and door, striking and causing damage to the vehicle.
BARNSTABLE, MA
bpdnews.com

Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Roxbury

At about 11:45 AM, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, officers assigned to the C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston) and C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester), arrested Cristian Bautista, 31, of Roxbury, after an ongoing drug investigation, and execution of search warrants at 6 LaGrange Place, Roxbury. As a result of...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Upton police looking to identify break-in suspect

UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Upton Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a break-in suspect. The break-in occurred on Pleasant Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact Upton police Det. Bergstrom at 508-529-3200 or email jbergstrom@uptonma.gov. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This...
UPTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island woman facing drug and gun charges near school worked at child care facility

A Rhode Island woman that worked at a local child care facility is accused of several drug and gun charges near two schools. According to police, on Wednesday, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, US Postal Inspector’s Office, and the Department of Homeland Security, executed a court-ordered search warrant on Hicks Street in the city of Pawtucket.
PAWTUCKET, RI
CBS Boston

Uber driver escapes after being shot in Brockton

BROCKTON - An uber driver who does not want to be identified is thankful to be alive after he says he was shot while he was dropping his rider off on Ford Street in Brockton. "I could've been killed there because the guy was shooting at us," the man said. Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 Saturday morning. "I picked the guy up from one location and I was going to drop him off at the second location, and when we got there, someone started shooting at us. Four shots. Four or five shots," the man said.The driver says he sustained...
BROCKTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston

At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After Investigation in Dorchester

At about 6:50 PM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester), made an on-site Firearm arrest of Jahnine Francois, 19, of Dorchester. While on patrol in the area of 40 Vaughan Street, officers were assisting Lawrence Police Department with locating a motor vehicle involved in a shooting in their city. As officers approached the vehicle, their attention was drawn to two individuals walking across the street who matched the description to a recent home invasion.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police: New Bedford man, Westport woman, arrested after multiple drugs, thousands in cash, seized

A Westport woman and a New Bedford man were recently arrested on drug charges after multiple drugs and several grand in cash were reportedly seized by police. During this month, members of the Police Department Narcotics Unit developed information regarding distribution of illicit narcotics within Portsmouth. The subsequent investigation identified...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest man accused in deadly Mass and Cass hit-and-run

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard last month, police announced. Police at the time said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection around 10:40 p.m....
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Pawtucket police search for man who robbed a CVS

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police are searching for the person who robbed a CVS early Friday morning. Sgt. Theodore Georgitsis said that just after 3 a.m., officers reported to the CVS on Newport Avenue for a report of a robbery. According to Georgitsis, the suspect threatened that he...
PAWTUCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy