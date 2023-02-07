Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Two Cape Cod men released on $40 bail after surrounding police officer, repeatedly firing BB gun
Two Massachusetts men have been arrested after being accused of surrounding and then firing at an officer late last night. According to police, at approximately 11:00 p.m. 29-year-old Jordan Berrio of Centerville and 50-year-old Robert Carver of Hyannis, utilized their vehicles to surround and box in an unmarked Barnstable Police vehicle on Main Street in Hyannis. The two men then fired a BB gun at the driver’s side window and door, striking and causing damage to the vehicle.
bpdnews.com
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Roxbury
At about 11:45 AM, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, officers assigned to the C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston) and C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester), arrested Cristian Bautista, 31, of Roxbury, after an ongoing drug investigation, and execution of search warrants at 6 LaGrange Place, Roxbury. As a result of...
whdh.com
Upton police looking to identify break-in suspect
UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Upton Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a break-in suspect. The break-in occurred on Pleasant Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact Upton police Det. Bergstrom at 508-529-3200 or email jbergstrom@uptonma.gov. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This...
Woman Dies After Stabbed Multiple Times At Boston Home; Suspect In Custody
One woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another woman to death and injuring another, authorities said. Police responded to a report of a person stabbed at 5 Woodside Avenue in Jamaica Plain just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, Boston Police report. Before arriving, office…
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island woman facing drug and gun charges near school worked at child care facility
A Rhode Island woman that worked at a local child care facility is accused of several drug and gun charges near two schools. According to police, on Wednesday, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, US Postal Inspector’s Office, and the Department of Homeland Security, executed a court-ordered search warrant on Hicks Street in the city of Pawtucket.
Uber driver escapes after being shot in Brockton
BROCKTON - An uber driver who does not want to be identified is thankful to be alive after he says he was shot while he was dropping his rider off on Ford Street in Brockton. "I could've been killed there because the guy was shooting at us," the man said. Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 Saturday morning. "I picked the guy up from one location and I was going to drop him off at the second location, and when we got there, someone started shooting at us. Four shots. Four or five shots," the man said.The driver says he sustained...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston
At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police Department responds to city hospital after reported south end stabbing
The Fall River Police Department responded to a city hospital after a reported stabbing that took place on Saturday night. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, officers arrived at Charlton Memorial Hospital just before 9:45 p.m. regarding a patient who may have sustained a stab wound. Scanner transmissions stated that the...
One woman dead, one person injured, juvenile arrested after double-stabbing in Jamaica Plain
One woman is dead, one person is injured, and a minor was arrested after double-stabbing in Jamaica Plain, police say
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After Investigation in Dorchester
At about 6:50 PM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester), made an on-site Firearm arrest of Jahnine Francois, 19, of Dorchester. While on patrol in the area of 40 Vaughan Street, officers were assisting Lawrence Police Department with locating a motor vehicle involved in a shooting in their city. As officers approached the vehicle, their attention was drawn to two individuals walking across the street who matched the description to a recent home invasion.
fallriverreporter.com
Police: New Bedford man, Westport woman, arrested after multiple drugs, thousands in cash, seized
A Westport woman and a New Bedford man were recently arrested on drug charges after multiple drugs and several grand in cash were reportedly seized by police. During this month, members of the Police Department Narcotics Unit developed information regarding distribution of illicit narcotics within Portsmouth. The subsequent investigation identified...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police respond to report of late night shooting at housing complex
Fall River Police continue to look into a possible shooting that took place in the city Saturday night. A call came in to dispatch at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a report of a suspect shooting in the Maple Gardens Housing Complex. According to scanner transmissions, police were looking for the...
whdh.com
Police arrest man accused in deadly Mass and Cass hit-and-run
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard last month, police announced. Police at the time said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection around 10:40 p.m....
newbedfordguide.com
Wareham Police Department announce passing of K-9 “Rolf” who served for 8 years
“The members of the Wareham Department of Natural Resources wish to extend our deepest condolences to Officer Michael Phinney and his family as they laid to rest his partner, Retired Wareham Police Department K-9 Officer Rolf today. Rolf tirelessly protected & served the Town of Wareham as K-9 for the...
newbedfordguide.com
49-year old New Bedford career criminal, house breaker, sentenced to prison
“A 49-year-old career criminal who broke into two separate New Bedford homes in late 2019 and early 2020 was sentenced to serve up to seven-and-a-half years in state prison last Friday in Fall River Superior Court, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Kevin Souto pleaded guilty to...
WCVB
Men armed with handgun tried to drill their way into Quincy, Massachusetts apartment, police say
QUINCY, Mass. — Two men armed with a gun used a drill to try to gain access to a Quincy apartment early Friday before the resident woke up and called police, officials said. Officers were called at 3 a.m. to a residence off Ricciuti Drive on a report of two men trying to break into an apartment.
ABC6.com
Pawtucket police search for man who robbed a CVS
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police are searching for the person who robbed a CVS early Friday morning. Sgt. Theodore Georgitsis said that just after 3 a.m., officers reported to the CVS on Newport Avenue for a report of a robbery. According to Georgitsis, the suspect threatened that he...
fallriverreporter.com
Man accused of assaulting and biting the face of store clerk found not guilty in Fall River court due to lack of criminal responsibility
A Taunton man who was charged with assaulting a store clerk and biting a clerk’s face has been found not guilty due to lack of criminal responsibility. 22-year-old Joel Davila was charged with Assault with Intent to Maim and Mayhem and was ordered held without bail in 2019. Today...
Roxbury man facing homicide charges in connection with fatal Mass and Cass hit-and-run
A Roxbury man is facing charges after a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in the area of Mass and Cass in January.
whdh.com
MBTA Transit Police: 15 year old arrested, 2nd teen sought after both allegedly attacked man on train
A teenager was arrested and another is being sought by MBTA Transit Police after a man was assaulted aboard a train on Wednesday. In a social media post, the police department said TPD officers at Ruggles station were alerted just before 2:30 p.m. about the assault. According to police, two...
