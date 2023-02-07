Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance
Take a bow, Rihanna. The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
Here’s how much the winners (and losers) of the Super Bowl get paid
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest the QB might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Time, date, TV channel, how to watch, live stream Super Bowl LVII, odds for Chiefs vs. Eagles
The game of the year is finally here and is about to kick off. Will you be watching Super Bowl LVII? Chances are good that you will when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs take the field -- whether you tune in for the actual game, the halftime show or the commercials. The most viewed television broadcast in 2022 was Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, attracting 99.2 million viewers. That is just under a third of the United States population.
CBS Sports
Lamar Jackson contract: Von Miller, Mark Andrews believe Ravens QB is worth more than Aaron Rodgers
Quarterback Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens is currently up in the air, with his current contract expiring. In 2022, Jackson played under the fifth-year option since the two parties did not agree to a long-term deal in the offseason. Jackson's future is a major topic heading into the...
CBS Sports
Giants legend Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever, but does believe this 49ers great is
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
CBS Sports
Tua Tagovailoa reveals whether Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was vaping during playoff game vs. Bills
Did Mike McDaniel just hit his vape? That was the question everyone was asking during the Miami Dolphins' first-round playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. Luckily, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has provided some clarity. A viral video of McDaniel circulated on social media during the game because it looked like...
CBS Sports
Deebo Samuel says 49ers would've smashed Super Bowl-bound Eagles by double digits if QB had stayed healthy
PHOENIX -- If there's been one common theme in Phoenix this week, it's that 49ers players clearly believe they should be playing in Super Bowl LVII and not the Eagles. Over the past week, we've heard from Brandon Aiyuk, who said he would bet everything he owns on the Chiefs if he were allowed to gamble on the Super Bowl. We've also heard from Christian McCaffrey, who said that it felt like the NFC title game was "stolen" from the 49ers because they didn't have a healthy quarterback.
CBS Sports
Derek Carr expected to be released: Multiple NFC South teams among best fits for Raiders QB in 2023
Derek Carr's days as the Raiders' quarterback are quickly dwindling. That's what both he and the team have indicated ever since the veteran's abrupt demotion at the end of the 2022 NFL season. A trade is off the table, NFL Media reported Sunday, as Carr informed the team that he would not accept one to any team. As a result, the Raiders are expected to release him, making him one of the top free agents.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys get Dak Prescott another weapon; Bears trade back twice as AFC teams secure QBs
Mock drafts over the next two months will likely feature various requirements that Chicago has to get out of the No. 1 overall selection. The list of teams potentially in the market for an upgrade at the position -- Houston, Indianapolis, Seattle, Detroit, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Carolina, etc. -- is much longer than the list of prospects available: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson. The reality is that not all of those teams will be able to draft a quarterback. High demand and low supply leads to a seller's market and an urgency to complete a sale.
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, betting lines, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 picks by NFL model on 17-6 run
NFL MVP finalists will lead their respective teams into Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. First-team All-Pro quarterback and newly-minted MVP Patrick Mahomes will lead the Kansas City Chiefs against second-team All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs are on a seven-game winning streak, boasting a 16-3 record after playoff wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. The Eagles are also 16-3, including a 16-1 record with Hurts on the field, and Philadelphia throttled both the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFL playoffs ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Eagles coach Nick Sirianni sheds tears during national anthem before Super Bowl LVII vs. Chiefs
Super Bowl LVII didn't even start Sunday night before Eagles coach Nick Sirianni found himself overtaken with emotion. Minutes before kickoff against the Chiefs, with Grammy Award-winning country star Chris Stapleton performing the national anthem, Sirianni could be seen with tears flowing down each side of his face. Sirianni, 41,...
CBS Sports
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie on decision to fire Chiefs' Andy Reid in 2012: 'It was extremely difficult'
Andy Reid will become the fifth head coach to go against his former team in the Super Bowl this weekend as his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. "Big Red" is looking to pick up his second Super Bowl ring as a head coach, and it would be pretty sweet to earn it against the club that once made the decision not to renew his contract.
CBS Sports
Bracketology Bubble Watch: Michigan State has chance for Quad-1 win, Memphis can't afford more bad losses
There were a lot of bad results for teams on the bubble this weekend. The good news is that the NCAA Tournament will still have 68 teams, so you cannot overreact to one loss four weeks away from Selection Sunday. Every team that lost this weekend is not necessarily irrevocably out of the field.
CBS Sports
Why is it called the Super Bowl? Name of NFL championship game berthed by child's toy and Lamar Hunt's wit
When it comes to the greatest spectacle in professional sports, who would've thought that a child's toy would've been the inspiration for the name? It's safe to say that not even Lamar Hunt, the man who is credited with coining the "Super Bowl" name, could have thought that his idea -- let alone the game itself -- would become the cultural phenomenon that it is today.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Patrick Mahomes on surpassing Tom Brady as GOAT says 'ask me when I'm like 38 years old'
Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed just about as perfect of a start to an NFL career as you can ask for. The Chiefs quarterback is set to play in his third Super Bowl and just claimed the second MVP award of his career on Thursday night at the NFL Honors. Considering just how impressive Mahomes' burst onto the scene has been, there is the natural question of where all this could ultimately take him, and possibly one day have him leaping over Tom Brady as the greatest of all time.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes reinjures ankle late in second quarter vs. Eagles
One of the major storylines heading into Super Bowl LVII was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' ankle. The star signal-caller injured his right ankle while being taken down during the divisional-round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and while he missed just one drive in that game, he was clearly not 100 percent.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Damar Hamlin honored on field, accompanied by caregivers, takes picture with LeBron James
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was on the field at State Farm Stadium in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, just over a month after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field in a "Monday Night Football" game. Hamlin was accompanied by his caregivers on the field. Hamlin...
Comments / 0