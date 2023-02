SURRY — Surry residents will be affected by a pole replacement that Versant has scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13, starting at 8 a.m. "The project is anticipated to take three hours to complete, affecting service to customers on Blackberry Lane and Lighthouse Lane," the company said. "Customers may experience service interruptions during this time as crews work. We apologize for any inconvenience."

SURRY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO