abc27.com
Most popular girl names in the ’00s in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by a number of babies born in Pennsylvania from 2000 to 2009. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on...
Pennsylvania lawmakers propose ID law to purchase ammunition
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Eleven Pennsylvania House Democrats are proposing a bill that would require photo identification to purchase ammunition. In a memo to House members on Friday, the lawmakers said the bill would reinforce current law to ensure ammunition isn’t sold to minors. According to the lawmakers’...
Pennsylvania Department of Revenue warns of tax letter scam
(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is encouraging Pennsylvanians to be on the lookout for scams that are designed to trick people into turning over personal information. One recurring scam that has been reported to the department involves phony letters that are sent to taxpayers through the mail.
Shapiro Administration introduces ‘Occupational Crosswalk’ to help veterans obtain employment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt and Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veteran’s Affairs unveiled a military occupational crosswalk. This occupational crosswalk will assist veterans and service members in...
Shapiro Administration awards school safety grants
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that more than $8 million in competitive Safe Schools Targeted grants for schools across Pennsylvania. A total of 166 schools were awarded the grant, which will help create safer communities by purchasing safety equipment, implementing new programs, and hiring security personnel and school resource officers.
Community supports Lower Windsor Township Police
LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are giving law enforcement in York County more protection. Lower Windsor Township Police accepted a check to purchase a ballistic shield, which costs several hundred dollars. Members from the following organizations contributed:. Water’s Edge UMC. Rev. Ed Zeiders.
Midstate communities come together to help earthquake victims
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Communities across the Midstate are coming together to help victims of the earthquake on the Turkish-Syrian Border. The Islamic Center of Pennsylvania held a donation drive on Sunday, Feb. 12. Organizers said thousands of items- everything from clothing and blankets to tents- were collected. Many...
Test your knowledge: Feb. 10 weekly news quiz
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your Pennsylvania news knowledge in this week’s quiz!. This “robot assistant” escaped which Pennsylvania grocery store?. This movie was not filmed in Pennsylvania:. When will Wing Stop in York County be opening...
Evening showers south of Turnpike, sunny and mild for Monday
Early spring-like weather ahead most of this week... EVENING: Cloudy, light showers south of Harrisburg. Temps near 40. TONIGHT: Cloudy, with a few showers south of Harrisburg before midnight. Clearing skies toward daybreak. Low 32. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, mild and breezy. High 53. A storm is just to our south...
Pennsylvania State Police find missing woman during traffic stop, male suspect flees
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a woman previously reported missing was found during a traffic stop where the male driver fled the scene. On Feb. 10 State Troopers stopped a maroon 2021 Ram 1500 for multiple traffic violations on Pottsville Pike near Logistics Drive. During...
Dauphin County man charged with attempted arson, risking catastrophe
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County man has been charged after he allegedly destroyed his residence and attempted to set it on fire on Saturday, Feb. 11. According to Lower Paxton Township Police, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Jonestown Road for a report of a man allegedly destroying his home.
State Police find missing 34-year-old woman
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing 34-year-old woman from Wilkes-Barre, Pa. The woman has since been found safe. State Police believed the woman could have been at special risk of harm or injury.
