Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
Related
These Ben Simmons Comments About Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Didn’t Age Well
Ben Simmons made a proclamation to reporters after he was traded to the Nets last year that aged like milk. Brooklyn acquired the guard in Feb. 2022 in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. It put Simmons in a Nets lineup that already included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so on paper, the team certainly looked good.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kyrie Irving brutally honest about Kevin Durant trade
Last week, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were teammates with the Brooklyn Nets. As of Thursday, they are both playing for contenders in the Western Conference. And by the sounds of it, Irving isn’t too broken up about it from the Nets’ perspective. In the early hours of Thursday morning, the Phoenix Suns traded Mikal Read more... The post Kyrie Irving brutally honest about Kevin Durant trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Phoenix Suns trade deadline updates: NBA team makes trade after Kevin Durant deal
The NBA trade deadline was at 1 p.m. MST on Thursday and the Suns reportedly made one other trade after the team's trade for Kevin Durant. Look back at our updates surrounding the team and potential trade partners and candidates leading up to Thursday's deadline for NBA teams to make deals. ...
Kyrie Irving has interesting reaction to Kevin Durant trade
The Brooklyn Nets have officially begun their rebuild after trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and Kyrie Irving had an interesting reaction to the move. Durant was traded to the Suns on Wednesday in a blockbuster deal. Brooklyn’s decision to part ways with him came just days after they sent Irving to the Dallas... The post Kyrie Irving has interesting reaction to Kevin Durant trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Knicks Trade Rumor Centers Around Former Jalen Brunson Teammate
As the hours dwindle toward Thursday's trade deadline, the New York Knicks could turn to Philadelphia's collegiate endeavors to bolster their depth.
Yardbarker
Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target
Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart, who began his NBA career with your Lakers.
Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart are two of the most prominent college basketball players in recent memory. They will now be playing together in the NBA after the Knicks traded for Hart, leading to an awesome reaction from Brunson which is going viral on social media. The Read more... The post Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA Trade Grades: Knicks land Josh Hart in Cam Reddish deal
The Knicks finally found a trade partner to deal Cam Reddish to, sending him to the Trail Blazers for Josh Hart. NBA trade grades for the deal. The writing has been on the wall for Cam Reddish with the New York Knicks for a long time. All that was remaining to be seen leading up to Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline was if the front office would be able to find a trade partner.
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James... The post Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Knicks sitting pretty — for now — after Nets blow up with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant trades
In the near-term, the Knicks may wind up benefitting from the star departures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving out of Brooklyn. Down the road, though, when it comes to landing a megastar, the two local rivals could be pitted against each other once again as they were when Irving and Durant chose Barclays Center over the Garden as their home. The Nets acquired four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap in a trade with the Suns late Wednesday night, along with enticing young wings Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. These are the kind of assets teams look for in...
Knicks Travel to the Amway Center to Face Magic
Following a statement victory over the streaking 76ers, the Knicks (29-26) head to Orlando to face Paolo Banchero and a young Magic squad (22-32). After a rough start to the season, the Magic have finally seen things click amongst their young core, going 17-13 in their last 30 games. While it’s unlikely that Orlando qualifies for the play-in tournament, let alone the playoffs, they’ve shown significant improvement over the course of the season and New York must be ready for it. In rookie Paolo Banchero, the Magic have finally got their franchise cornerstone, who’s already averaging 20.3 points per game in just his first year in the league. His craftiness and strength are a force to be reckoned with, and the Knicks cannot take it lightly.
SNY in danger of starting Mets season without Keith Hernandez?
Keith Hernandez’s return to the broadcasting booth is not yet official. Hernandez still does not have a contract agreement from SNY, Newsday’s Neil Best reports. The sides have exchanged proposals but Hernandez’s camp currently is waiting for a response. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and...
‘I felt very disrespected’: Mavs star Kyrie Irving reveals harsh reality he was living in with Nets
There has been a lot of talk about Kyrie Irving’s real motivation behind his shocking trade demand from the Brooklyn Nets. For most folks, it came out of nowhere as Kyrie looked like he was as happy as he could be with the Nets at this point in time. Well, that just wasn’t the case and Irving himself has decided to break his silence with regard to all the hate he received while he was in Brooklyn.
theknickswall
New York City, NY
274
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT
Critical analysis of Knicks basketball, covering breaking news and every game along with original features on the team and coverage of affiliate G League's Westchester Knicks and 2K League's Knicks Gaminghttps://www.theknickswall.com
Comments / 0