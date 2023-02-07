Following a statement victory over the streaking 76ers, the Knicks (29-26) head to Orlando to face Paolo Banchero and a young Magic squad (22-32). After a rough start to the season, the Magic have finally seen things click amongst their young core, going 17-13 in their last 30 games. While it’s unlikely that Orlando qualifies for the play-in tournament, let alone the playoffs, they’ve shown significant improvement over the course of the season and New York must be ready for it. In rookie Paolo Banchero, the Magic have finally got their franchise cornerstone, who’s already averaging 20.3 points per game in just his first year in the league. His craftiness and strength are a force to be reckoned with, and the Knicks cannot take it lightly.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO