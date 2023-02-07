ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLive

Roadway in Barry County closed after tanker crashes, spills fuel

BARRY COUNTY, MI – A stretch of roadway in Barry County has been shut down after a propane tank truck spilled some of its load, Michigan State Police said. Police closed Hayward Road, near Norris and Miller roads, in Orangeville Township shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, and advising drivers to use alternative routes.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Shots fired at house in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating shots fired at a house Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Georgetown Township. No one was injured, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded around 9:05 p.m. to multiple reports of shots fired on City View Drive near Creek Ridge Drive....
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Speed humps considered for 15 Kalamazoo streets

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is looking to slow down vehicles with multiple speed humps across town, Traffic Engineer Dennis Randolph said. The city is considering 15 streets for speed hump construction this season, though the list is still tentative, Randolph told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette on Thursday, Feb. 2.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

UPDATE: Police looking for driver who left deadly East Beltline crash

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The driver of a dark-colored Ford F-150 is the subject of a search after a fatal crash Tuesday night. Just before 8:40 p.m. a 32 year-old Wyoming man was crossing the East Beltline at Lake Eastbrook Blvd. Witnesses told Kentwood Police he was heading west in the area between the Woodland Mall and the Shops at CenterPoint.
KENTWOOD, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Bomb squad recovers device in downtown Plainwell

A call from a concerned citizen resulted in representatives from the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad collecting a device from downtown Plainwell on Friday, Feb. 3. Members of the bomb squad ultimately determined the device appeared to be safe and that the public was never in any danger, but it was taken for further analysis as a precaution.
PLAINWELL, MI

