Roadway in Barry County closed after tanker crashes, spills fuel
BARRY COUNTY, MI – A stretch of roadway in Barry County has been shut down after a propane tank truck spilled some of its load, Michigan State Police said. Police closed Hayward Road, near Norris and Miller roads, in Orangeville Township shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, and advising drivers to use alternative routes.
WOOD TV8
County tells mobile home park owner to fix sewage leaks
Residents at a Battle Creek-area mobile home park say raw sewage has been leaking into their yards and backed up into bathrooms. They blame months of neglect from the property owner.
WOOD TV8
Police: Person hit, killed by Kentwood hit-and-run
A pedestrian was hit and killed by two cars in Kentwood Tuesday evening, police say.
Shots fired at house in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating shots fired at a house Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Georgetown Township. No one was injured, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded around 9:05 p.m. to multiple reports of shots fired on City View Drive near Creek Ridge Drive....
Major road reconstruction project to begin in Portage this spring
PORTAGE, MI — A two-mile stretch of a busy Portage road will begin to undergo major road reconstruction this spring as part of a $3.8 million project. Work is expected to begin in May on Shaver Road, from the Vanderbilt Avenue intersection to the north to the city limits to the south, with project completion anticipated for summer of 2024.
Speed humps considered for 15 Kalamazoo streets
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is looking to slow down vehicles with multiple speed humps across town, Traffic Engineer Dennis Randolph said. The city is considering 15 streets for speed hump construction this season, though the list is still tentative, Randolph told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Fox17
'I've almost seen people get hit twice:' After fatal Beltline crash, employees say jaywalking is common
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Police are searching for the driver of an F-150 that hit and killed a 32-year-old Wyoming man on Tuesday. The pedestrian, who is not being named at this time by law enforcement, was crossing the East Beltline near the Woodland Mall. The person was not at a crosswalk.
WOOD TV8
Nelis’ Dutch Village catches fire for 2nd time in 8 months
A farmhouse at Nelis' Dutch Village near Holland burned early Tuesday morning, the second fire at the theme park in eight months.
WOOD TV8
GR school placed under lockdown due to shots nearby
A Grand Rapids school went into lockdown Tuesday due to a report of shots fired nearby, school officials say.
Fox17
UPDATE: Police looking for driver who left deadly East Beltline crash
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The driver of a dark-colored Ford F-150 is the subject of a search after a fatal crash Tuesday night. Just before 8:40 p.m. a 32 year-old Wyoming man was crossing the East Beltline at Lake Eastbrook Blvd. Witnesses told Kentwood Police he was heading west in the area between the Woodland Mall and the Shops at CenterPoint.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Bomb squad recovers device in downtown Plainwell
A call from a concerned citizen resulted in representatives from the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad collecting a device from downtown Plainwell on Friday, Feb. 3. Members of the bomb squad ultimately determined the device appeared to be safe and that the public was never in any danger, but it was taken for further analysis as a precaution.
Fox17
Deputies: 3 hurt, at-fault driver at large following Cascade Twp. crash
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people are hospitalized after a crash in Cascade Township Tuesday afternoon. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the crash took place north of 28th Street on Kraft Avenue. We’re told all three victims are in stable condition. The at-fault driver is...
Restaurant in Rockford where murder victim worked to hold fundraiser
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A restaurant in Rockford is holding a fundraiser to support the family of an employee who was killed in December. Mya Kelly, 23, worked at the Corner Bar in Rockford during the pandemic, and her father, nicknamed "Toe Joe", is a longtime employee. Kelly was...
Woman injured in altercation in Allendale area parking lot
ALLENDALE, MI -- A woman was taken to a hospital for a head injury after an altercation in a parking lot near Grand Valley State University. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies initially responded to the area of 48 West Apartments, 10897 48th Ave., on a report of a possible stabbing.
Project on busy stretch would widen M-37 to 4 lanes to ease congestion
CALEDONIA, MI – Wider lanes and reconfiguring the roadway are expected to make a portion of M-37 in the Grand Rapids area easier and safer to travel at the conclusion of a major road project. That’s the expectation of state road officials for the project, which is still a...
Ottawa County leaders to tour Consumers Campbell power plant before shutdown
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — Ahead of the shutdown of the Consumers Energy’s J.H. Campbell coal-fired power plant, Ottawa County leaders plan to tour the facility as they look forward to the future of the land currently housing the power plant. Members of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners...
Bullet lands in bedroom after shots fired near Hudsonville
According to Ottawa County dispatchers, deputies were sent to City View Drive just south of Rosewood Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Teen identified in fatal Lansing house fire
The Lansing Fire Department has identified the person who died on Monday morning in a house fire
“Man Beats Wife to Death with Wooden Leg” – the Haunting of Michigan Bell: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Man takes off wooden leg and beats wife to death. Film at eleven. That was part of the story as to why the old Michigan Bell Telephone Company building in downtown Grand Rapids is haunted…but what’s the truth? What’s the fiction?. The most circulated version says the...
WOOD TV8
GRPD seeks help finding person of interest in October killing
Grand Rapids police have released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city's West Side.
