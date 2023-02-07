Read full article on original website
Texas vs. WVU basketball: Rodney Terry explains how No. 5 Longhorns bounced back from loss at Kansas
Texas bounced back from Monday's loss at Kansas in a major way Saturday with a 94-60 win over West Virginia. After the game, Texas interim head men's basketball coach Rodney Terry detailed that the No. 5 Longhorns (20-5, 9-3 Big 12) did a nice job of fixing their issues from the 88-80 defeat on the road against the Jayhawks earlier in the week.
Why Bill Self, Kansas players tabbed Ernest Udeh Jr. as KU's player of the game vs. Oklahoma
Bill Self wanted to highlight one specific performance from KU basketball’s 78-55 win over Oklahoma. It wasn’t Jalen Wilson, who led KU in scoring, rebounds, assists and steals. It wasn’t Dajuan Harris, who was in attack mode all game and scored 15-plus points for the third time in four games. It wasn’t even a starter. The player who KU’s Hall of Fame head coach wanted to give props to was Ernest Udeh Jr., who had perhaps his most impactful performance of his KU basketball career.
Preview of Texas Tech versus Texas
Round two of Texas Tech versus Texas just got a bit more interesting. The Longhorns outpointed the Red Raiders 72-70 a few weeks ago in Austin, and since then Texas' star has continued to rise, while Texas Tech's steadily declined. However, just when the Red Raiders' season appeared destined for the most odious region of the sewer, they found what may be new life, and consequently, could present the Longhorns with a very formidable challenge.
Postgame wrap: Storylines from Kansas' road win over OU
NORMAN, Okla. — Kansas improved to 8-4 in Big 12 play on Saturday with a 78-55 win over Oklahoma. The Sooners got the better start of the two teams, but once KU snapped out of its funk in the first half the Jayhawks controlled the game and led for the final 24:17 of game time.
What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Texas
Things did not go well for West Virginia on Saturday afternoon. That seems like a mild understatement. The Mountaineers went into the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and walked out with a 34-point beatdown from the No. 5 Longhorns. The biggest culprit? WVU turning the ball over a whopping 20 times, with 13 of those coming in the first half, leading to the blowout. The Mountaineers certainly made some unforced errors, but the Longhorns also played their part by getting right up in WVU's face.
Tarps' Take: A&M's offense could learn a few lessons from Eagles, Chiefs
Texas A&M's offense has a new boss in former Arkansas and Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino who ran a lot of the same concepts that the old coordinator (who still happens to be Aggies' head coach Jimbo Fisher) ran. Both got their start in the West Coast which remains the predominant offense in the NFL even today despite the fact that teams in the league have incorporated aspects of the spread and into their attacks.
Two Wildcats headed to Super Bowl LVII with Chiefs
Two Kentucky Wildcats, defensive lineman Phil Hoskins and offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, are headed to Super Bowl LVII with the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. Kinnard is on the 53-man roster, while Hoskins has been on the practice squad throughout this playoff run. The Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona at the State Farm Stadium. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
NFL 'Noles: Pair of Seminoles on the winning side of Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII. For the Chiefs, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi started. He did not record any stats. Defensive end Joshua Kaindoh was inactive. It marked the third time in five seasons that Nnadi played in the Super Bowl and the...
Bulldog greats Chris Jones, Willie Gay grab Super Bowl win with Kansas City Chiefs
Two Mississippi State Bulldogs are Super Bowl Champions. Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII put some great Mississippi talent and Starkville and Mississippi State was represented as much as anyone. Houston’s Chris Jones and Starkville’s Willie Gay were never teammates at MSU but grew up within about 45 minutes of each other, became national recruits and eventually starred for the Bulldogs.
WATCH: Former Gator Toney scores in Super Bowl, breaks game punt return record
Former Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney made a pair of highlight plays in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl between the Kansas Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Phoenix, Arizona. After catching a five-yard touchdown pass from Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to give Kansas City a 28-27 lead. Toney...
Former Gamecock gets his Super Bowl ring
Upon further review, there is a former South Carolina Gamecock who won a Super Bowl ring on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Philadelphia Eagles in a memorable 38-35 championship game and on one sideline was former Gamecocks player and assistant coach, Rod Wilson. Wilson has now...
Every former Kansas State player to win a Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII tonight in a 5:30 p.m. CT kickoff on FOX. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the home of the Arizona Cardinals. There are no former Kansas State players for either team...
Super Bowl 2023: Beer, concession prices for Chiefs vs. Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Arizona
Lola’s Tacos will be one of the "local" eateries available at the Super Bowl and Lola Olivares' food offerings are available every home game for the Arizona Cardinals. Olivares was taught how to cook by her grandparents according to interviews. Her restaurant's specialty is various tacos, but Olivares has a special drink menu for Sunday as well. Being a vendor at the Super Bowl is expected to be noteworthy for her business.
