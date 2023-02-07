Read full article on original website
Related
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
WFMZ-TV Online
Harry Styles ranked Lewis Capaldi’s ‘top’ kisser after pair’s BRITs smooch
Harry Styles has been ranked Lewis Capaldi’s “top” kisser after the pair shared a smooch at The BRIT Awards 2023. The former One Direction singer, 29, won in each of the four categories in which he was nominated at the ceremony on Saturday (11.02.23) night in London’s O2 Arena – and beat Lewis to the Song of the Year gong.
WFMZ-TV Online
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rihanna was pregnant with her second child as she performed her Super Bowl halftime show Sunday. The singer's representative confirmed the pregnancy shortly after she ended her 13-minute set at Super Bowl 57. The baby bump that was visible in the tight clothes she wore...
Comments / 0