Harry Styles ranked Lewis Capaldi’s ‘top’ kisser after pair’s BRITs smooch

Harry Styles has been ranked Lewis Capaldi’s “top” kisser after the pair shared a smooch at The BRIT Awards 2023. The former One Direction singer, 29, won in each of the four categories in which he was nominated at the ceremony on Saturday (11.02.23) night in London’s O2 Arena – and beat Lewis to the Song of the Year gong.
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rihanna was pregnant with her second child as she performed her Super Bowl halftime show Sunday. The singer's representative confirmed the pregnancy shortly after she ended her 13-minute set at Super Bowl 57. The baby bump that was visible in the tight clothes she wore...

